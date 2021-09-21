Joy Cheriel Brown: “Don’t think that you have to act like a man”

Don’t think that you have to act like a man. I like to treat people the way that I’d like to be treated. I’m never going to walk all over anyone, or even yell at them, to get what I want or where I want to get to. There are many successful men who are looked at as visionaries, and are treated as gods, who have a reputation for being jerks. We don’t have to act like that to get what we want or to get people to cooperate. In the long run, that kind of behavior is totally counterproductive and will come back to haunt the person who treats others in that way.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joy Cheriel Brown.

Joy Cheriel Brown is an accomplished filmmaker, author, and certified hypnotherapist. Her brand is focused on helping people recognize the powerful creators they are, and empowering them to make their dreams come true. Her short film, N.O.S., was acquired by ShortsTV and is also available on Amazon Prime. She is also the author of “The Secret of Life Through Screenwriting: How to Use the Law of Attraction to Structure Your Screenplay, Create Characters, and Find Meaning in Your Script,” which is also available on Amazon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I saw the movie, Home Alone, for the first time when I was 10-years-old. Macaulay Culkin looked like he was having so much fun playing Kevin in Home Alone that I decided I wanted to become an actress. However, my parents wouldn’t get an agent for me, so I decided that I would write my own screenplays to produce and star in those, but in the process, I discovered that the best way to make the world a better place would be to write and produce all of my screenplays myself, which led me to starting my production company, Third Person Omniscient Productions, in 2012 when I was 31-years-old.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well, while I was producing my short, N.O.S., I had the idea to sell it, but that doesn’t exactly usually happen for short films. Short films are usually made simply as a calling card and once they show at a festival, that’s usually it for them. I did a bunch of research to figure out how I could sell it, but I kept running into dead ends, so I abandoned the idea. Then a year after I had made my short, and it had premiered in Los Angeles and New York City, at the Reel Recovery Film Festival and Symposium, a sales and acquisitions company found ME in 2019, and they sold it to ShortsTV in 2020.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This was back when I was in college, but being in the entertainment industry, where if you’re successful, you are publicly awarded for it, I think it is still apropos. I attended Howard University for my undergraduate studies and at the time, they had something called the Paul Robeson Awards — they were like Howard’s Oscars. I had transferred to Howard from Prince George’s Community College in the 2002–2003 school year, and I won the Paul Robeson Award for Best Feature-length Screenplay in 2003 for a script that I had written in high school when I was 17. So the next year, I was pretty confident that I would win two years in a row. I entered a different script that I had also previously written, which was a script that I also had submitted for my script writing class, and the professor for that class hadn’t really given me any notes for that script. Her notes consisted of correcting grammar with the dialogue, grammar that was purposely incorrect because that’s how the characters talked. So imagine my surprise when, not only did I not win another Paul Robeson Award, the dean of the Department of Radio, Television, and Film called me into her office to question me about why the script was so bad when the script I submitted the year before was so outstanding. I stumbled through an excuse that I had written it to get through a hard time in my life, which was indeed true. But this taught me two things: 1. Know the credentials of the person reading your script. Even though my professor was teaching script writing, she had no idea what made a script good. The dean of Radio, Television, and Film gave me notes that were totally on point that my professor hadn’t even thought to give me. And 2. You, as the screenwriter, need to be able to read over your own work and detect weaknesses and bad writing before you ever give it to someone else to read. It’s simply not good enough to rely on someone else to do it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of my professors from Howard University, Laurie Scheer, has been a great mentor to me over the years. She has so much experience in the entertainment industry. It was in her class, Telecommunications Ownership and Finance, where I realized that I could actually start my company, which I had been dreaming about since I was a kid, but didn’t know if I could make it a reality. In her class, one of our assignments was to write a business plan, and even though it took me almost another decade before I actually started the company, I feel like that was a very important experience that I had that led me to finally take action on it. Laurie Scheer is still a mentor to me to this day. We regularly keep in touch and she is still encouraging me and rooting for me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Everything starts with a person’s belief system. I grew up as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses where it was a normal thing for women to not have leadership roles in the religion. I didn’t care about that because I always figured that I would make my mark in the “real world,” but I didn’t know that that was how it was OUTSIDE of the religion as well. Most of my life everyone had been telling me how hard it was to be Black, but nobody taught me explicitly that it would be hard for me as a woman, so it wasn’t a belief that I had. For some reason, it never crossed my mind that anything I wanted to do would be harder because I’m a woman. However, there are millions of girls in the world who don’t know that they can accomplish their dreams because they’ve never seen a woman close to them do it.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As I mentioned, everything starts with your belief system, which is why I am so happy and joyful in the role I play in people’s lives as a hypnotherapist. I help people change and reframe their limiting beliefs and install new ones that help them accomplish their dreams. Everything that an individual accomplishes is not possible if they don’t first believe that it’s possible. Until that happens for an individual woman, then nothing else matters in the larger society if she doesn’t first believe that what she wants is possible. On a grander scale, once that belief is established, there need to be resources to help — financial resources, and then practical resources like childcare and healthcare. Society likes for women to reproduce but then there aren’t enough resources available to help raise the child unless the woman already comes from generational wealth where she can afford such aid as nannies, for example. All women need that kind of help. Many times when women don’t come from wealth, they rely on friends and family to help outside of regular daycare hours, and we know that when you’re first starting a company, work often trickles outside of “regular” work hours.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are so smart and competent. For generations, they have run households and held jobs, especially in minority communities, and the world is missing out when everyone’s ideas to make this planet a better place aren’t heard.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s a myth that you have to come from money to start a business. All you need is to have an idea and be willing to leave no stone left unturned to see your idea become a reality. I have been broke most of my life, but because I have a belief and knowing that I have a contribution to make to the world, I have been able to make things happen, and the universe has always helped me to accomplish my goals.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

There are so many people I know who don’t want to start their own companies. Not everyone is Steve Jobs, nor do they want to be. Everyone incarnated to this planet for their own reasons. Some people, like me, came here to shake things up and to make the world a better place in a grand way. Other people came here because they had other intentions, which is perfectly fine. Someone who came to listen to as much music as possible during their days on earth probably doesn’t have the desire to start a company, and that’s perfectly okay. I feel like our society tends to place more value on being an entrepreneur than being an employee, but entrepreneurs can’t realize their businesses without people who WANT to work in them. I feel like I wasn’t always an ideal employee when I was one because I had dreams of doing my own thing, but thank goodness everyone doesn’t want that path.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The most important thing a woman needs is the right mindset, and I will break that down in the following five ways:

A woman founder needs to be confident. As Einstein said, the world is made of energy, and the only way to manifest what you want, whether it is a company or a car, is to vibrate at the same frequency as what you want. People say fake it till you make it, and in a way, that is good advice, but even though you can fake confidence, your vibration doesn’t lie. So it is imperative to have confidence because when everyone is telling you that what you want to do is not possible, you HAVE to be confident and know that it’s possible. The good news is that experience builds confidence, so as long as you keep taking steps towards your dreams no matter how scared you are, you will get to where you’re going. I was told that I wouldn’t be able to sell a short film. It just wasn’t how things used to be done in the industry. But things change, now because of streamers, it does happen, and it happened for me. I knew it was possible so it didn’t matter if anyone else believed it because each one of us manifests our own reality. Be steadfast. Once you acquire that confidence, there will people who try to shake it. I was told that I had to do a SAG project in order to get financing. I couldn’t afford to do a SAG project, so it wasn’t even an option, but I still was able to get financing for the project. Don’t let men walk all over you. When I was working on the first project for my production company, N.O.S., my producing partner at the time, who was a man, kept questioning my abilities; he would make comments as if he wanted to direct the project. That was definitely out of the question, so although we had made a short film together, which he had directed from a script I adapted because I had too many other responsibilities at the time, I had to part ways with him. I wished him all the success and happiness in the world, but he wasn’t going to take over my project. Believe that you deserve everything a man would have. One of the biggest keys to manifesting what you want is to believe that you deserve it. When I was growing up, because I was a Black, Jehovah’s Witness (I no longer practice that religion) girl, I always felt like I had something to prove to people. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I just have to do my best. I started writing screenplays when I was 10. I have put in countless hours and thousands of dollars into learning my craft. I believe that I deserve anything, and more, that a man has. Don’t think that you have to act like a man. I like to treat people the way that I’d like to be treated. I’m never going to walk all over anyone, or even yell at them, to get what I want or where I want to get to. There are many successful men who are looked at as visionaries, and are treated as gods, who have a reputation for being jerks. We don’t have to act like that to get what we want or to get people to cooperate. In the long run, that kind of behavior is totally counterproductive and will come back to haunt the person who treats others in that way.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My work that I have gotten out to the public so far — my short, N.O.S., and my book “The Secret of Life Through Screenwriting,” has helped people. I have had various people reach out to me to tell me what the work has meant to them. I don’t know if either of those would exist without my production company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would teach every person on earth how to properly use the law of attraction. That is the only thing needed for every person on earth to manifest the lives of their dreams, and that starts with the way they think and what they believe is possible for them. If only everyone understood the creative power they had to create their dream lives.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Funny story, I had never seen a complete episode of Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. So, I didn’t know firsthand, so to speak, why she was such a big deal. However, after I learned the law of attraction, I knew she was a believer in the concept because of her story of how she got cast in “The Color Purple” and that the author of “The Secret,” Rhonda Byrne, had appeared on her show. This piqued my interest and eventually, I believe it was Jack Canfield, whose email updates I received, was a guest on Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday. So I watched the show for the first time and immediately understood why everyone loves Oprah. After watching Super Soul Sunday, I set the intention that I would be a guest on the show one day because I really want to talk to Oprah about God, the law of attraction, spirituality, and what it all means. So Oprah is the person I would most want to have a private lunch or dinner with.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.