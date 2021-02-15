Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Joy and Pain

Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. Have the courage to follow your own heart and intuition.-- Steve Jobs

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I shattered my wrist a few weeks ago and landed in the emergency room early on a Friday morning.

I arrived at UCLA Hospital in Santa Monica, my right hand bracing my non-dominant left. Tightly. Hoping if I did so, the small broken bones wouldn’t move any further.

As I sat in excruciating pain, blurting expletives under my breath I came up with an acronym for the word I was feeling so intensely.

For a moment, amidst the shooting and the stabbing, I felt peace as my mind focused on positive words that start with P. Then positive words that start with A. . .

Pranayam (breathe)
Acceptance
Insight
Next Steps

Choosing creativity over complaining gave me a momentary break.

The ER doctor sent me home with ibuprofen and told me to get a cast the following Monday.

I would later find out from an orthopedic surgeon friend of ours, I should’ve had surgery that same day.

I’m presently typing this note using voice dictation, with a steel plate and two pins in my wrist.

I celebrated my birthday in and out of a fog of pain meds — and I’d think about the acronym.

Pranayam (breathe)
Acceptance
Insight
Next Steps

Breathe. Accept. What did you learn? How do you plan?

I’d also remember in the blur of it all that my middle name is Joy.

What do you do when you’re on the brink of misery? When you’re wallowing in pain? What have you learned from painful experiences?

Please share!

Happy Chinese New Year! Gong xi fa cai!

May 2021 bring an exciting blend of health, wealth, and joy to you and yours!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Help for Wrist Pain. Feel Better Fast With These Exercises.

    by Caroline Jordan
    Community//

    Why it’s Important to Own Your Voice

    by Jade Scarfone
    Wisdom//

    Olympian Sarah Wells Shares 5 Ways to Overcome Self-Doubt

    by Sarah Wells

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.