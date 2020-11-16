Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Journaling for a Healthy Emotional Environment

Three ways journaling can help you nurture and sustain your emotional environment.

One morning in conversation with my writing group, I mentioned how the stress of the pandemic was disrupting my emotional environment. We joked that the needs of our inner emotional environments deserve as much protection as those of the planet’s environment. I thought about that exchange throughout the day and realized the seriousness of that statement: ME—my body, mind and soul—is my first and primary residence that deserves protection because a healthy emotional environment helps me do things like grow as an artist, maintain healthy relationships and yes, save the planet.

As a writer and a (relentless) multitasker, I wondered how my regular writing practice could help maintain a healthy emotional environment. My daily journaling became regular “emotional weather” checks to track the emotional climate changes that affect my Nancy environment. Following are three steps you can take to nurture and sustain your own environment through journaling.

  • Set a realistic schedule and a dedicated journal.

Consider an amount of time you can dedicate to journaling that won’t stress you out: daily or on designated days? To begin your day, as a midday temperature check or an end-of-day reflection?  A regularly scheduled check-in in a dedicated journal provides a record where you can note patterns, triggers, and ultimately effective responses to negative climate events and ways to savor and nurture positive climate events. [Note: Not fond of pen and paper? Consider an audio journal; most voice recording features and apps include a transcription function.]

  • Ask “How’s my weather?”

We’re used to observing outside climate conditions and considering how these affect our actions; we can use that same language and level of observation to assess what’s going on inside emotionally. (Again, that relentless multitasker in me: taking a skill I already have and re-purposing it.) How would you describe your weather at that precise moment: cloudy? Overcast with a chance of thunderstorms? Write in detail about the real-feel temperature you’re feeling (chilly and dropping) and actual conditions you’re experiencing not-so-temperate responses and reactions). Just as you would before going outside, consider what you need for your present emotional weather: what will protect you from stormy conditions (less sugar, more water and deep breaths)? What might help you make the most of good conditions (feeling good = good time to accomplish a task that needs focus)?

Be your own weather person: consider what’s been brewing and building up and ask what environmental changes have contributed to the present moment.

  • Create and commit to a climate treaty.

States and nations use collected information to develop and commit to plans to effectively and positively address climate change. You deserve that level of commitment too: a commitment to eliminating the toxic waste and nurturing the positive habits that encourage healing and long-term growth. A really important question to ask: do you need to bring in partners, form an alliance with a supportive group or perhaps have a talk with someone who is contributing to unhealthy conditions in your environment? The observations in your journal will help you develop the contract–for others and for yourself–set goals and detail the steps that will nurture the healthy emotional environment you seek and deserve,

    Nancy Méndez-Booth, Writer, educator, artist

    Nancy Méndez-Booth is a writer, artist and educator. For more than twenty years, Nancy has contributed her talents to wellness and development, including: developing and leading workshops on topics such as stress, project and time management and developing a strong personal brand; creating and leading weekly yoga-inspired motivational meetups for writers; and participating as a performer and speaker at diversity, equity and inclusion events.

    Nancy's artistic achievements include: publication in print and online, including in Poets & Writers and Salon, and her blog; performing her work at venues including The Moth and Cornelia Street Café (selected excerpts may be viewed on YouTube); awards to attend Vermont Studio Center, Martha's Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing, and Blue Mountain Center; and selection in 2017 by the NJ Women Playwrights Program for development support for her solo show "I Don't Know How She Does It". Most recently, Nancy was awarded the 2020 Literary Arts award by the Jersey City Arts Council for artistic excellence and contribution to the arts community.  Nancy currently seeks representation and publication for her creative work.

    Nancy has a BA in English from Amherst College, and an MA in English Critical Theory and an MFA in Creative Writing, both from Rutgers-Newark. Follow Nancy on Instagram and Twitter (@nmenbooth) and Facebook (@nancymendezboothwriter) to keep up with events, performances, and publications.

