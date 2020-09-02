Jothi Dugar: “Recognize you can make an impact”

Recognize you can make an impact. You know the saying that goes, “the first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one.” Well the first step we can take to proactively help heal our country is to realize we can each make a difference. Even small differences count. It is easy to watch the news every day and become complacent. It is easy to say “what can I even do about this?” We must break past that overwhelming feeling of defeat and empower ourselves from within, that yes, we can do something. Maybe you won’t change the world all by yourself, but you can surely be the catalyst that causes a ripple effect in the world that does make big impact for everyone.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jothi Dugar.

Jothi Dugar is changing the world by bringing modernized transformational leadership programs to the corporate setting that combine mental fitness, energy psychology, body hacking, performance science, neuroscience, and behavioral psychology and much more using simple and effective techniques that can be done anywhere, anytime, to increase performance, happiness, relationships, and resilience of leaders and their teams. Jothi is a leading Cybersecurity Executive who knows what it’s like to be the only female executive in the room for over 25 years. She is a catalyst for change, inspiring transformational leadership as a Holistic wellness specialist and coach, author, international public speaker, and a mom of three.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I had a pretty difficult and traumatic childhood growing up. Being the only child in a traumatic and adverse environment surely did not help matters, however I always knew that I was going to make it out. I’ve always believed in a high power that I couldn’t tell existed or not, but I allowed myself to have faith in these powers and asked for guidance to help me maneuver any situation that came my way. In fact, I created my dreams of where I wanted to live, how many kids I wanted to have, and what I wanted to do when I was just ten years old, and believe it or not, achieved all of my dreams by the time I turned 40 that I had set forth!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favorite book was Charlotte’s Web growing up. I loved the story of turning a pig that was meant to die as soon as it was born into a story of triumph which seemed so eerily similar to my own life. To me, Charlotte the spider was similar to this unknown high power source that always seem to keep me going, and make me resilient and strong, and give me the determination to push past all obstacles.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Life is not something that happens to you, it happens for you is something I heard a lot when I started doing the inner work to process and release all my traumas. I often thought about this quote whenever I was facing a challenge or difficult situation. I knew that I had a choice. Either I could sulk and choose to be a victim, or I could treat every difficult situation as a Challenge-tunity that was happening for me to learn my lessons from it, and move beyond it to an even better place.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is about visualizing the future of a company/organization/business using all five of your senses and truly feeling the end result as if it were to happen today. How will you feel as a leader when you reach this end goal? How will your employees feel? What will the energy of the environment feel like to you? What kind of things will you be doing? Once a leader is able to embody the feeling of achieving the goal, he/she can then work backwards to then take the steps to achieve that goal and embody the role itself in an authentic and genuine manner. People love to follow leaders that walk their talk, yet are authentic and are not afraid to show their vulnerability to others.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I would like to discuss the topic of our health crisis in America, not just our physical health, but also our mental and emotional health. This pandemic is really bringing out the best in some of us, but also the worst in many of us. Being a Holistic Wellness Coach & Practitioner, I see two things happening. Some of us are using this as an opportunity for growth and really pursuing our passions or taking the time to bond with our kids and family and take a pause in our busy lives. Others are choosing to allow fear, anxiety, depression, anger, or other negative emotions to take over and sabotage their minds. They feel like they have no other choice, although there’s always a choice. The choice is within you to decide how you are going to take responsibility for yourself in any situation.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

To be honest, the topic of holistic health and wellness is quite the contrary when it comes to Western medicine in America and the ancient Eastern principles of wellness. More often than that, Americans do not prioritize or invest in their own wellness, nor do they advocate for it. As Americans, we look for quick fixes and don’t allow ourselves to feel pain even for a second. The moment we get a headache, we run to our bathroom cabinets and grab an Over the Counter prescription or medicine. We as people, and most likely our Western medical system do not take the time to find the root cause of our illnesses or symptoms. We simply put band-aid fixes to problems and keep adding on more and more layers of band-aids until one day something breaks and it’s too late.

If we actually take the time to take care of our health and wellness using natural holistic means proactively, eating the right nutrition for your body (everyone is not made the same), doing the right kind of exercise for you, and maintaining our immune system and other systems at their optimal levels, then this virus, or epidemic, or any other viruses will not affect us as much. We also as Americans do not typically advocate for ourselves especially when it comes to asking questions of our medical systems or clinicians. We simply take their word for it without doing our own research on the advice or looking for other approaches/methods as well.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

I can share my own health journey after the birth of my third baby with you all. This was my third C-section and I thought I had it all under control. I knew the typical recovery time of a C-section and the level of pain to expect. What I did not expect was to be cut in two practically (with a 12in incision instead of the usual 3–4inches), double hernias leaving my abdominal layers not patched fully with my organs all moved around to the wrong place, my abdominal muscles split apart by six inches, and excruciating pain from the neck down. I could not walk or really get out of bed for almost a year and after I finally was able to get a diagnosis, I was given six weeks to live.

The multiple surgeons I went to could not determine what needed to be done since my situation was so complicated, nor could they guarantee me that the multiple surgeries they mandated that I have if I wanted to live would actually heal me. I knew I had to find another way, and had faith that there was another way.

In fact, there was. Over the period of two and a half years, I experienced amazing natural healing modalities that truly saved my life, in fact I’m in the best shape, figure, energy level, and mindset that I’ve ever been before. During that time, I learned and received extensive training on various holistic healing modalities myself so that I can then help others overcome their wellness struggles naturally.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Recognize you can make an impact. You know the saying that goes, “the first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one.” Well the first step we can take to proactively help heal our country is to realize we can each make a difference. Even small differences count. It is easy to watch the news every day and become complacent. It is easy to say “what can I even do about this?” We must break past that overwhelming feeling of defeat and empower ourselves from within, that yes, we can do something. Maybe you won’t change the world all by yourself, but you can surely be the catalyst that causes a ripple effect in the world that does make big impact for everyone.

I think humans play it small, a lot. You see a country with billions of people and wonder how one person can make an impact. We doubt our own significance and contributions. By pushing past that doubt and “smallness,” we can begin to take steps to make change. Listen, we are all here at the same time in the same place called Earth for a reason. The more we can tune into that and work collectively to lift each other up, the stronger we will all be together.

Let me tell you a quick story about something that happened in my life. I played it small for most of my life because I was fearing the “big bad unknown”. One day, I decided I’m just going to break past my panic point, move beyond my comfort zone and just put myself out there, and tell my story. I did not know what to expect, and yes not everyone is going to be on board with what you’re trying to do. Guess what though, they don’t need to be? I realized that they are operating off of their own fear based operating system (OS) within them, so how can I expect them to understand, let alone encourage me when they are running off of an outdated, legacy, and crumbling OS themselves?

Listen to your heart. The second step is to listen to your heart and find your pain points. What breaks your heart? What are the things that make you shake your head? Clearly your heart is being touched for a reason. It is like a spark, or kindling to a small flame. You only really see the spark once you’ve acknowledged that you can make a difference. For me, a woman leader in cyber, I recognized there weren’t very many female attendees at cyber conferences. I knew women had a lot they could bring to the cyber table. Their absence bothered me, so I set out to do something about it. When asked to present at a conference, I chose a topic close to my heart: elevating women in the cyber field. I was told I’d be speaking in front of a room full of men. My response? Exactly.

It is scary, I get it. You may even feel all alone at times. Trust me, I’ve been there. AND (I swore I will avoid the word “but” if I can help it), it is all worth it. Why? Well look at the whole picture for what it really is. By me stepping out of my comfort zone and putting myself out there, listening to my heart and intuition as I know I was helping others and serving others in a way that brought out the core issues that were rooted deep down that they didn’t even realize existed, I could do no wrong! It only takes one person to cause this ripple effect. Once you start it, others will join as it resonates with them. You don’t need everyone, you only need one person to start a movement. It is You.

Have open and honest conversations, even when it hurts. Once you’ve overcome your sense of “smallness” and understand the pain points, those things about our country that make your heart break, it is time to take action. Who can you speak to about the pain and suffering you’re witnessing? If your pain point is rooted in systemic racism, find ways you can talk about this pain and process it. If you’re heartbroken by gun violence, is there someone in your immediate social circle or family you can discuss your feelings with? By starting with your most intimate social circle, these conversations will eventually radiate out toward communities and even legislators. But, you have to start in your own home first. These conversations might be hard, but open and honest conversations are the key to uncovering problems and identifying tangible solutions.

Now, I do understand that these are hard topics to discuss and not everyone will agree with your point of view or your thoughts. That’s ok. You can always find common ground in what everyone can agree on. Can we all agree that everyone should be treated equally or that humans are meant to live peacefully, not kill each other? Start there. Then, stay curious, open minded, and flexible in hearing the opinions of others. We all have different experiences, cultural values, beliefs, and many other factors that make up who we are, which is what makes us each unique. So, take a pause in the moment if someone disagrees with something you say and instead of getting angry or frustrated, get curious. Maybe, you might actually learn a thing or two about the other person or their method to madness.

Rally your tribe. You are not the only one hurting. Find people who hurt along with you and join hands. Amplified voices are louder. Consider joining a protest for your cause. Sponsor a letter writing or call-a-thon campaign to your local leaders. Create a small community action network in your neighborhood to combat the shared pain point. Find your friends in this journey and work with them. Social media is a great tool to find likeminded individuals who share in your pain. Use your platform to connect and collaborate ideas.

Now, let me get clear on this. Misery loves company, and I am not advocating that we all stay in a state of misery and find others that are also in this state to join us. Identify the root cause of your misery and make efforts to resolve it within yourself and then reach out to help others. If you find that you do not know how to resolve your triggers, emotions, misery within yourself, then reach out for help and then join forces to help others, or join forces to find a solution. Too many times, we start rallies without being clear on the purpose or the outcome which then goes awry. Amplified voices are louder and effective only when they have a clear purpose that is meant to serve others on a common goal, not differentiate people.

Don’t get discouraged. It took a long time for our country to become what it is today, the good, the bad, and yes, the ugly. Know that it may take a long time to heal as well. Don’t get discouraged if your efforts go unnoticed. Don’t give up if you host a meeting and only three people show up. Don’t stop calling your legislators even if they always go to voicemail. Persistence makes progress and when your heart is in it, you will see your impact.

Think of it this way. It took us hundreds of years to get here. We are not going resolve anything overnight if we want lasting change. However, every little bit counts, and you have to get very clear on your “why”. That is what will keep YOU going, even if others drop out.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

Ideas remain ideas unless there is some sort of accountability. We should all set tangible, measurable goals around these five steps. You can set small goals for yourself too, or ask someone in your tribe to be an accountability partner. Truthfully, once we each realize the power we have as individual, unique, beautifully gifted human beings, we can be unstoppable. Communities can find ways to support grassroots movements and even offer incentives for positive change organizations. Also, know that you are not alone in anything you do. If you are suffering from something, so is someone else. Reach out for help, especially in healing yourself first. In my individual transformation programs, I often hear that my clients did not realize there were simple techniques that only take a few minutes to do that have a massive impact on their healing, health, and overall wellness. Often times, we like to complicate things and magnify them and feel that the solutions should also be complicated, when really, everything is simple when we go back to the basics and look at the root causes.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I have to be optimistic. Honestly, if you’re constantly putting out negative energy and you feel that nothing will change, then guess what? Nothing is going to change. Just leaning into that optimism gives me hope for the future of America. I think if more of us realize we have unique gifts and talents that can be used for the greater good, we’d be less likely to focus on the negativity. We’d strive for change and progress. But yes, I’m putting out good energy into the universe. I believe our country can heal. Are you with me?

Being in the holistic wellness industry and in technology I see and practice both my analytical side and my creative side of my brain on a daily basis. When I see someone who constnantly keeps thinking that they will suffer from a disease just because their parents did, well they do. When I see someone that takes precautions without being overly paranoid, and prioritizes their health and wellness over everything else and chooses to be happy, well they are. So really, your mindset is everything. By learning how to manage our mindset, expectations, and happiness, we can make a massive impact within ourselves, and in the world.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

My request to our younger generation is to remember the power of connection, connection within themselves, and connection with other human beings. I see too often our younger generation become so deeply involved in technology, gadgets, and social media that they move far away from their authentic and genuine selves. They start losing their own self identity and feel lost, unable to build true, authentic relationships with others. The main reason in my opinion why our young people should consider making a positive impact in our society or environment, is because now is the best time in the history of evolution that one man or woman can change the world, or be the catalyst that caused a ripple effect to make changes in the world in a massive scale. Anything can be used for good or for bad, including the power of technology. I would urge our young boys and girls to harness the power of technology to build each other up and use your voice to carry around the world by standing for something.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Brene Brown and Michele Obama. I did not have a role model growing up being an audacious, forward thinking, too mature-for-my-age, creative, and determined young girl and I told myself that I wanted to be a role model for other girls that come after me. However, for me now, I look up to those leading women that use the power of their voice to make a difference for others, and come from a place of authenticity, vulnerability, and grace. I would love to meet Brene and Michele one day to learn about their struggles and challenges and how they overcame them, and more importantly, what in their heart keeps them going especially when the naysayers are at their best.

