Josi Jahic of J’s Pitaria: “Business ownership is a marriage”

Josi Jahic, co-owner of J’s Pitaria in St. Louis, Missouri, is a successful female entrepreneur who originally arrived in the U.S. as a Bosnian refugee. With a tenacious, can-do attitude, she earned her master’s from Washington University in St. Louis, earning her degree in human resources. This degree and experience became part of the foundation that she and her husband, Zamir, would eventually pour to create their future restaurant.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

My husband’s dream to open his very own Mediterranean restaurant was a large part of what inspired me to become a restauranteur. He has always been my biggest supporter and even put his career on hold when I went back to school to earn my Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. After he supported me in everything I had been able to accomplish at the time, it was his turn. With my business education and his passion for nourishing others through time-honored family recipes, we decided to open J’s Pitaria in St. Louis.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

After experiencing our own health scares, my husband and I made it our mission to serve our community the best way we knew how — by providing healthy, delectable, authentic Mediterranean cuisine. We both work hard each day to create handmade, from-scratch Mediterranean food and artisan Somun bread, drawing in regulars and changing their health for the better.

J’s Pitaria was a concept that my husband and I had in the back of our minds for a long time. We’ve been lucky enough to travel the world and experience authentic, healthy Mediterranean dishes throughout our lives. When we landed in St. Louis, however, they were impossible to find. Before opening, it was our mission to perfect the recipes our menu would include, while upholding the tradition surrounding each item.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When J’s Pitaria first opened, there were more than 100 people lined up at our doors. It was an incredible sight for a grand opening, but we completely sold out of food within the first two hours. We had built our restaurant from the ground up and never expected such success on the first day. Word of mouth and social media were our only marketing tools at the time after all! Luckily, we learned a lot after having to turn away so many customers.

Learn to calmly manage any situation. Even if you think you have everything covered, something could go wrong. Opening a restaurant is challenging!

Teamwork is crucial for success — One person’s mistake is the rest of the team’s mistake. Sharing responsibility collectively has built our team’s morale and has made us stronger, more communicative, and more able to pivot quickly today.

Mistakes are inevitable so learn from them! You can flourish when you think of them more as opportunities for learning and growth. Don’t be afraid to mess up, just keep moving forward.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

Choosing the location for our business was an obstacle that we had to quickly overcome. Everything had to be perfect for us to thrive and it took some time to find the right place with the right demographics. One day we found a space that had been vacant for four years. Some people told me that we were insane for picking it, but where they saw an empty room, I saw a blank canvas. After gutting it and dressing it up, we were able to turn it into a one-of-a-kind destination for our customers to experience authentic, healthy Mediterranean meals.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

There are a few simple, yet crucial, elements that stand between an average dish and an incredible, unforgettable one. Only the freshest ingredients, paired with a beautiful marinade or mixture of seasonings, and a knowledgeable chef will do. It also needs to be prepared in an authentic way, honoring the dish’s history. That’s why J’s Pitaria takes the time to hand-craft our own dishes using traditional recipes. When it comes to meat, we hand-make our own cones and cut/stack it properly instead of using the pre-made stuff. It is a painstaking process that involves a great deal of effort to create each day for our customers. That’s how you really make a dish with love!

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Being a health-conscious person, the “perfect meal” is always going to be anything that has plenty of fresh protein and veggies. I love salads and even came up with the grilled Mediterranean chicken salad that is on our menu. It comes with green leaf lettuce, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, feta, and grilled chicken with our house sauce. I built it for people who are looking for a meal that is refreshing, light, and fulfilling. I also wanted to make sure that we put the olives and feta on the side so customers can dress their salads to their hearts’ content.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

Here are two activities that I constantly participate in to become inspired — research trending topics and listen to customer feedback. There are numerous dishes in the world that all can be tweaked to match your own style. I love to find the dishes that are especially popular during a particular season and put my own twist on it. I’m also always asking my customers for feedback and actually utilizing their input for our menu. They’re the ones who are eating and enjoying my food so I love hearing back from them.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

Right now, we’re working to educate our community on how important it is to change negative eating habits. This is especially important in light of the global pandemic. People need to know that good food is not boring; it tastes wonderful, makes you feel better overall, and helps you stay strong and healthy. I want J’s Pitaria to become the best of the best in serving authentic, healthy Mediterranean cuisine throughout St. Louis!

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

To avoid burnout, you must have a routine of some kind in place. It’s all about living an active and healthy life. For example, I work out on a regular basis — one hour a day. It gives me time for myself so that I can have a strong mind-body connection. I’d also recommend setting aside a regular amount of alone time for yourself and time for the family. My husband and I have weekly date nights still and dinner on Sundays with the family.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Receive customer feedback and learn from it — As restaurateurs, we’re willing to listen to our customers and change what needs to be changed. While you can’t always be everyone’s “cup of tea,” you can always try to better yourself for those you serve.

2. Build a team around you that shares your vision — It’s my goal to let our team in on all the decisions we make. Before making menu changes, we all get together and discuss changing items and prices. This shows them that they are part of my team. Many people don’t understand how detrimental it can be to the business when employees feel underappreciated and uninvolved. On the other hand, a team that feels heard and valued can make a business soar. If your team does well, then you will be successful.

3. Location is key — Before choosing a location for a restaurant, it’s crucial that do the proper research to find out if an area really needs the type of food you’re planning to provide. When we were picking our location, we learned that there were people seeking out healthy food like ours. Those same people were also parents trying to provide their families with nutritious food. It was important to us to find other people who were also health-conscious.

4. Business ownership is a marriage — Like in a marriage, you have to be committed in order to succeed. Don’t think of it like committing to a certain number of hours each day, but instead like you’re always going to be there for your business. It can be overwhelming at times, but it is so rewarding at the end of the day.

5. Be consistent — In the restaurant world, things are going to change but you have to remain consistent. Take meat prices, for example — even if they go up, continue serving the same quality of meat. If you decide to start buying meat that is less expensive and lower in quality, your customers are going to notice. Presentation is also a large part of consistency in your restaurant. That’s why we train people to make sure they use the quality ingredients we provide and show them how to plate everything the same way it’s served every single time. Our customers say that they always receive exactly what’s in the pictures, and that’s the kind of feedback you should be trying to receive!

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

The one dish people have to try when they visit J’s Pitaria is our handmade Sarajevski Cevapi. Not only is it a true labor of love since it takes three days for it to be prepared and cooked, but it also has two of my own favorite items — homemade Somun bread and cevapi.

Our Somun bread, which takes five hours to prepare, is carefully stretched in the morning while still in dough form. It’s then tossed and shaped into perfect pie-plate sizes before we create a unique, crisscross pattern using a long metal bar wrapped in cloth in each somuni. Black seed is then sprinkled generously over the somuni, giving it its quintessential taste. Each somuni is then baked at 700 degrees for a few minutes and finally left out to rest. On the first and second days of preparation of our cevapi, we cut it from certified angus beef, envelop it in spices and seasonings, and leave it to rest in the fridge for the remainder of each day. On the third day, the cevapi is then hand-ground and formed into sausages. When the meat finally kisses the grill, it comes out soft and tender. Lastly, we stuff the Somun bread with the grilled house-made beef sausages, Kajmak, and onions. Your whole world will change as soon as you try it!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Thank you for asking! The COVID-19 pandemic has shown me how vital good health is. I really want to help people wake up from their current unhealthy lifestyles. When you don’t take care of your body, mind, and spirit, disease and illness can start to control your life. That’s why I’m continuing to educate my community on how healthy our food is and the importance of changing negative eating habits. Contrary to popular belief in the U.S., good food can be both preventive medicine and unbelievably delicious. It can even improve your quality of life. I want people to realize that no matter how busy we are, we need to fuel our bodies with nutritious foods, to stretch and move, to breathe deeply and give thanks for what we have, and to laugh loudly with our loved ones — similar to the Mediterranean lifestyle.

