Joshua White: “People who want to smell or look good for me is a great shame to that person”

Ihad the pleasure of interviewing Joshua White, an entrepreneur from the United Kingdom, founder of Copycat Fragrances a business he founded to help smelling great a bit more affordable. Since launching in 2017 with just a couple of fragrances, Josh and the Copycat team has now grown to other 40 different scents and are branching out into the grooming market, Joshua and his team are determined to make everyday grooming affordable for everyone.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Absolutely. I was working for my dad who has an advertising company and one of his employees came in smelling like the executive I sell today. We got chatting and within a month I had setup a website and learnt a small bit of Facebook marketing to try and sell a few. Fast forward 2 and a bit years and we now have around 30 employees, a 1500 square ft warehouse and we are due to start selling internationally from August which is extremely exciting!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting story is my whole experience with Copycat. I have had many rubbish jobs, I spent 4 years in call centres, waiting on tables and working at a golf club for a year. To have my own business which is something I have always wanted is a dream come true for me and to see it grow and grow day by day for me is the story. I am always looking for ways to expand the business, we now have our own range of skincare, shaving and hair care products which are doing well which is very exciting for me to see almost like a second business grow based on the reputation we have previously with the fragrances.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think there was a point when I said to my dad I want to make Copycat my full time career because I just couldn’t do both jobs, getting the orders out for customers but also calling people to sign up with my dad was exhausting and of course he said go for it. I think some of the biggest things I have learned in these last few years is to never ever give up. No matter what people tell you if its something that you have a passion for then you should fight for it. I also like to ask people what they think of certain ideas or things for the business and just listen to what they have to say. You can never get too much advice in business in my opinion. Once you have listened follow your gut from there.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If I could thank everyone who has helped me this could be quite a long answer. I am extremely fortunate to have the people in my life that I have, everyone who works for me in the warehouse is a family member so they definitely should have a mention, packing the orders etc every day for me is a blessing. My step dad along with two of his friends who have fantastic businesses have helped me enormously and I feel like I have grown so much not just in business but also as a person because of these people. I remember one of his friends took me to his warehouse one day and it was just incredible. It was just like an amazon fulfillment centre, it was massive this place and I said to him this is exactly what I want one day and I have been motivated by that warehouse ever since.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

For me, our company offers a fantastic product for a fraction of the high streets price. I personally believe that everyone who wants to smell good shouldn’t have to spend £200 plus to do so. Our products are inspired by the high streets meaning the customer can smell like they have bought a very expensive product but without spending that hefty price tag. I am now moving into skincare, hair products and shaving which for me is always a growing market in itself. My ethos behind this move is people who want to smell good also want to look good and look after their appearance so I believe expanding into this market is a natural progression for the business. In terms of innovation I would like to offer a big range of fantastic smelling products with the modern day branding of copycat fragrances attached to it. My current audience who buy fragrances I believe will become more loyal customers when they are aware they can buy everything they need to look and smell good all from one website.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Firstly it would be that there are always new products coming into the market which excites me because it’s a potential opportunity for Copycat to branch into that market. I also like the fact that there are so many different products in terms of looking after your appearance and I don’t think I have even scratched the surface with this yet which as an entrepreneur is extremely exciting. Lastly most of our customers are men so I am looking into ways we can reach more female customers and of course the beauty industry for women is massive so I will be doing further research into this market to try and grow the business further.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I think a big thing in this industry is people can become obsessed with how they look and caring too much about what other people think about their appearance. For me beauty is always in the eye of the beholder and every person should do their best to be comfortable with how they look day in day out and not care too much about what others think about them. Secondly I think there is so many products on the market at the moment it is so difficult for the customer to choose what they want. A lot of people buy the same products because they know they like them and they know they work and its my job to educate more and more customers into the benefits of all these products and how it can impact their day to day lives. Finally it would be the price. A lot of companies charge extremely high prices for all these amazing products but for some people they simply cannot afford them and I believe we need to bridge this gap more to make all products accessible to all people.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I think one thing would be to have a routine every day. Find some products that you know work for you and you enjoy wearing and stick to using them daily. Once you know these products are helping your appearance then you can branch out and look for a different product. But for me you have to know that what you see in the mirror is the most important thing. All of these beauty products that sell are there to help you enhance your appearance not change the person you are and always will be.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

You need to know what people are looking for, why they buy certain products, why the beauty industry make these products, who they are targeting and finally what works and what doesn’t work in the beauty industry. For me most people are looking for products they can use either on a daily basis or for special occasions such as nights out or seeing their friends so for us these two markets are a massive focus. Why people buy certain products follows. Like any business, you need to know what makes people tick and why they buy certain things, without this you cannot innovate or sell the correct products to the correct people. Why the beauty industry make these products is to make that customer feel like a million dollars. Each product made has a purpose and that is to make the customer happier with their appearance. The people to target depends on what products you want to make. Research who buys what and find something to sell to that consumer but with a USP and a difference, in the beauty industry you have to stand out! Finally knowing what works and what doesn’t is crucial to your success. You cannot go into this market blind, you have to know what is working but more importantly why it sells, what makes that consumer pick up the product and then take out their credit card to buy it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to make everything affordable and cut the price tags. People who want to smell or look good for me is a great shame to that person. They cannot take advantage of all the countless hours these companies have worked researching and making their products that sell so well for them. Every single person should be given the opportunity to buy these products and that is my daily mission with Copycat, selling fantastic products at a price everyone can pay.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favourite quotes is from Rocky which is ‘it aint about how hard you hit, its about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward, how much you can take and keep moving forward, that’s how winning is done’. This quote for me is very relevant to business. In the last 3 years I have faced so many different challenges which I have had to overcome to get to where I am today and this quote tells me to keep going and going no matter what. Rocky went from a completely unknown fighter to a world champion with this mentality so if it works for him then why cant it work for me?

How can our readers follow you online?

