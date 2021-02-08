Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Joshua Turner, deM atlaS: “Watch the company you keep”

Watch the company you keep. When you’re going after your dreams, it’s crucial to have people in your corner that uplift you and support you. Stay dedicated and do not stop. When you get an idea at 3 in the morning, get out of bed and jot it down or you might lose it forever. What you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Watch the company you keep. When you’re going after your dreams, it’s crucial to have people in your corner that uplift you and support you.

Stay dedicated and do not stop. When you get an idea at 3 in the morning, get out of bed and jot it down or you might lose it forever.

What you have to share is special and it is your gift, no one else can take it away from you unless you let them.

As part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Joshua Turner (deM atlaS).

Under the name deM atlaS, Joshua Turner composes emotionally complex music aimed at listeners who are in need of some sonic solace of their own. His previous release titled Bad Actress represents the culmination of the twisting creative path the artist has patiently followed since his teens. He was a poet, a painter, and the front man for a rock band before he found his space in Minneapolis’ prolific rap scene. Turner’s soulful singing voice, and his ability to navigate from acidic funk to acoustic balladry to minimalist gospel, make it clear that he is a rising star on the rap music scene. Bad Days Ain’t Ova is his latest single, available on the artist’s Website and streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, Tidal, and Bandcamp.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Akron, Ohio but I was raised in Minnesota. The first thing I remember is drawing. I loved to draw cities, faces, superheroes and maps. It was escapism, it was fantasy, it was freedom. When I became a teenager, I found freedom by listening to music. I used to stay up late on school nights dancing in front of the mirror, pretending I was onstage in front of people.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in high school, I formed a rock band with some friends. We called ourselves The Argonauts and I was the front man. It was a life-changing experience that rocked my world. The first time I got onstage, I was 15. I was really nervous and shy, but when we started playing those songs we wrote and practiced in front of the crowd, I was possessed. I danced and moved my legs in ways I didn’t know I could. I knew then that music is where I wanted to be.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This past summer, shortly after the George Floyd uprising and amidst the pandemic, I was dropped from my label and had to deal with the trauma and the pain of false accusations and gossip online. I was subsequently abandoned by those whom I considered my closest friends. I was bitter and I was heartbroken. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure not just in my career, but in my life. The glass was shattered, and I was forced to look deep inside myself and figure out how to put the pieces back together again.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This isn’t really a mistake, but I think it’s funny, nonetheless. When I first started performing around the Twin Cities, I used to bring a baseball bat onstage with me as a prop. I would hold it in my hand and swing it around while I was rapping. People thought I was crazy. The security guards and stagehands always used to stop me and ask, “what are you doing with that bat?” And I would shoot back, “it’s not a bat it’s my talking stick!” I had to get rid of it because it was becoming too distracting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My new project is called, redeMption. It’s a collection of nine songs and it features production from JBroadway and my man, STIX. I’ve been working on it since the summer and I believe it to be the most honest piece of work I’ve ever made. I’m really excited about it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s 2021 and there are still so many stories untold. It’s important to have diversity in film so everyone can have something to relate to, to aspire to and to look up to. I also feel it’s important to show people of color in more dignified positions, not in the background, but in the foreground because we are going against nearly 100 years of brainwashing and stereotypes in film. It’s important for people to see our shared humanity through art because inevitably, it reverberates through life.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Watch the company you keep. When you’re going after your dreams, it’s crucial to have people in your corner that uplift you and support you.

Stay dedicated and do not stop. When you get an idea at 3 in the morning, get out of bed and jot it down or you might lose it forever.

What you have to share is special and it is your gift, no one else can take it away from you unless you let them.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be with yourself and don’t go out so much. It’s important to have fun, but don’t get lost in that fun. That’s when you start getting sloppy.

Often, we try to look outside of ourselves to see what we’re missing, only to find out that what we are searching for is already inside of us.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think forgiveness and humility would play a pivotal role in any movement. Sometimes we are too quick to judge and cancel each other without knowing the full story.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My moms, Cherisse and Cassie, really helped me out a lot when I was going through things. They held me down and I’m not sure I would be here right now if it weren’t for them. We stayed up late, planning, and dreaming. They were so supportive of me and encouraged me to keep going, even when I didn’t feel like it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Growing up, my grandmother always used to tell me to “speak life, not death.” This quote alone has gotten me through life because it encourages me to stay focused on the good things even when there’s a million reasons not to. The mind is a trickster and if you’re not careful, it can lead you to ruin.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with Dave Chappelle. I’ve always been fascinated and inspired by how comedians tell it like it is, no holds barred, and how their mere presence alone can bring a smile to your face, especially when you’re going through hard times.

How can our readers follow you online?

Home
https://www.facebook.com/dematlas
https://www.instagram.com/dematlas/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

    Edward Sylvan, CEO and Founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group

    Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

    In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

    Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

    With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

    At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

    Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

    As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

    He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

    A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

    Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    3 Things entrepeneurs can learn from Anthony Joshua global sales consultant paul argueta global sales coach get more sales
    Community//

    3 THINGS ENTREPRENEURS CAN LEARN FROM ANTHONY JOSHUA

    by Paul Argueta
    Community//

    How Joshua Boyes Succeeds And Thrives As Both A Celebrity And An Entrepreneur with Ming Zhao

    by Ming S. Zhao
    Community//

    How to prepare a TED talk style presentation with storytelling expert Jonno Turner

    by Scott Autten

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.