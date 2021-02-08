Joshua Turner, deM atlaS: “Watch the company you keep”

Watch the company you keep. When you’re going after your dreams, it’s crucial to have people in your corner that uplift you and support you.

As part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Joshua Turner (deM atlaS).

Under the name deM atlaS, Joshua Turner composes emotionally complex music aimed at listeners who are in need of some sonic solace of their own. His previous release titled Bad Actress represents the culmination of the twisting creative path the artist has patiently followed since his teens. He was a poet, a painter, and the front man for a rock band before he found his space in Minneapolis’ prolific rap scene. Turner’s soulful singing voice, and his ability to navigate from acidic funk to acoustic balladry to minimalist gospel, make it clear that he is a rising star on the rap music scene. Bad Days Ain’t Ova is his latest single, available on the artist’s Website and streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, Tidal, and Bandcamp.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Akron, Ohio but I was raised in Minnesota. The first thing I remember is drawing. I loved to draw cities, faces, superheroes and maps. It was escapism, it was fantasy, it was freedom. When I became a teenager, I found freedom by listening to music. I used to stay up late on school nights dancing in front of the mirror, pretending I was onstage in front of people.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in high school, I formed a rock band with some friends. We called ourselves The Argonauts and I was the front man. It was a life-changing experience that rocked my world. The first time I got onstage, I was 15. I was really nervous and shy, but when we started playing those songs we wrote and practiced in front of the crowd, I was possessed. I danced and moved my legs in ways I didn’t know I could. I knew then that music is where I wanted to be.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This past summer, shortly after the George Floyd uprising and amidst the pandemic, I was dropped from my label and had to deal with the trauma and the pain of false accusations and gossip online. I was subsequently abandoned by those whom I considered my closest friends. I was bitter and I was heartbroken. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure not just in my career, but in my life. The glass was shattered, and I was forced to look deep inside myself and figure out how to put the pieces back together again.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This isn’t really a mistake, but I think it’s funny, nonetheless. When I first started performing around the Twin Cities, I used to bring a baseball bat onstage with me as a prop. I would hold it in my hand and swing it around while I was rapping. People thought I was crazy. The security guards and stagehands always used to stop me and ask, “what are you doing with that bat?” And I would shoot back, “it’s not a bat it’s my talking stick!” I had to get rid of it because it was becoming too distracting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My new project is called, redeMption. It’s a collection of nine songs and it features production from JBroadway and my man, STIX. I’ve been working on it since the summer and I believe it to be the most honest piece of work I’ve ever made. I’m really excited about it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s 2021 and there are still so many stories untold. It’s important to have diversity in film so everyone can have something to relate to, to aspire to and to look up to. I also feel it’s important to show people of color in more dignified positions, not in the background, but in the foreground because we are going against nearly 100 years of brainwashing and stereotypes in film. It’s important for people to see our shared humanity through art because inevitably, it reverberates through life.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Watch the company you keep. When you’re going after your dreams, it’s crucial to have people in your corner that uplift you and support you.

Stay dedicated and do not stop. When you get an idea at 3 in the morning, get out of bed and jot it down or you might lose it forever.

What you have to share is special and it is your gift, no one else can take it away from you unless you let them.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be with yourself and don’t go out so much. It’s important to have fun, but don’t get lost in that fun. That’s when you start getting sloppy.

Often, we try to look outside of ourselves to see what we’re missing, only to find out that what we are searching for is already inside of us.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think forgiveness and humility would play a pivotal role in any movement. Sometimes we are too quick to judge and cancel each other without knowing the full story.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My moms, Cherisse and Cassie, really helped me out a lot when I was going through things. They held me down and I’m not sure I would be here right now if it weren’t for them. We stayed up late, planning, and dreaming. They were so supportive of me and encouraged me to keep going, even when I didn’t feel like it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Growing up, my grandmother always used to tell me to “speak life, not death.” This quote alone has gotten me through life because it encourages me to stay focused on the good things even when there’s a million reasons not to. The mind is a trickster and if you’re not careful, it can lead you to ruin.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with Dave Chappelle. I’ve always been fascinated and inspired by how comedians tell it like it is, no holds barred, and how their mere presence alone can bring a smile to your face, especially when you’re going through hard times.

How can our readers follow you online?

