Joshua Turchin: “Your age does not define your abilities”

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Joshua Turchin. He is a professional actor, composer, and musician whose original musical The Perfect Fit recently live-streamed in concert from Shubert Studios at New World Stages. The EP of The Perfect Fit was the first to be recorded entirely during quarantine and was released in July by Broadway Records featuring an all-star Broadway cast. Joshua is an original cast member of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Trevor the Musical, and The Pill, performed as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, and toured the US in the Broadway National Tour of A Christmas Story the Musical. He can be seen later this year on the award-winning Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and heard in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy, Schmigadoon. He is also a regular comedy voice on iHeartRadio, and can be heard on various cast recordings, animated series, and commercials, including Pixar. He is also a recording artist and releases music regularly on all digital streaming platforms. Instagram/Twitter/TikTok/Twitch: @joshuaturchin)

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thanks for having me! I have always loved music. Even when I was a baby, my parents told me that I used to bang on the drum to the beat in a Music Together class. Once I could reach the piano keys, I started playing the piano. My passion for music continued to grow, and I explored composing as well as performing in musical theater. My career path continued to grow as a music director, composer, actor, singer, and musician.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

I was playing Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-to-Film at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Lea Michelle as Ariel, Harvey Fierstein as Ursula, Peter Gallagher as Triton, and Ken Page as Sebastion with the movie’s composer Alan Menken performing as well. Right before one of the shows, I found out that the musical I composed and wrote (The Perfect Fit the Musical) was selected out of hundreds in a blind submission process to be produced in a NYC Theatre Festival. I was able to share the news with Alan Menken (who happens to be one of my favorite composers) and it was absolutely surreal and special!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on The Early Night Show Virtual Edition, which is a web series and international podcast on The Broadway Podcast Network. It started as a live cabaret show at The Green Room 42 in NYC. I transformed The Early Night Show into a virtual format when covid paused live performances to keep entertaining, to give other talented theater/tv/film performers (and aspiring performers) opportunities and to support The Actors Fund (www.theearlynightshow.com). It’s really special to me to provide opportunities for others between jobs, and during the pandemic. We are back live too with socially distant shows at The Green Room 42 again. I also recently filmed an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was an amazing experience, and worked on the Apple TV+ show Schmigadoon. I’m also recording a lead part in an animated series, but I can’t share any information about that just yet. Hopefully soon! In addition to the jobs, I’m regularly composing new music, working on the Avatar the Last Musical (a parody musical based on the Avatar the Last Airbender), and working on the next steps with my musical The Perfect Fit the Musical (www.theperfectfitmusical.com).

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Definitely, Alan Menken was one of the most interesting people I have interacted with. I also met so many fascinating people when I was in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. First of all, the writer, Gerard Alessandrini is so incredible, kind and interesting! Forbidden Broadway has a now 39-year history of attracting industry insiders, so we never knew who would show up in the audience. I think performing for Norman Lear and meeting him after was really cool! I also performed for Andrew Lloyd Webber when we were in previews. What was so funny about that was I had actually met Andrew Lloyd Webber before when I was working on a developmental lab of one of his new musicals. I bought his book Unmasked when I worked on the show and the whole cast signed it, except for him because he had to leave early. When I saw him in the audience of Forbidden Broadway, I had my mom run to the theater with the book. He signed it after the show and it now sits on my shelf!

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

In general, I would have to say that composers and writers really inspire me. They are able to take a moment in history and bring it to life and immortalize it in a very special way that resonates differently with each audience.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try to always include a charitable component to everything I do and to raise awareness about causes that I am passionate about. When the pandemic paused an Off-Broadway show I was in rehearsal for, I immediately started work on The Early Night Show Virtual Edition to help performers who suddenly found themselves out of work. I’m also very passionate about the Ukulele Kids Club (www.theukc.org) who provides ukuleles to children in hospitals. Music is so therapeutic and what they do is incredibly special. My family also started a charity called Betty Cares several years ago to provide support to caregivers of children in children’s hospitals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, I would want to heal the world through the power of music! I think music can bring people together and is also very therapeutic.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think striking a balance in everything you do can help prevent burnout. Also, when you reach a point where you feel like you need a break, a change of scene can help!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. If you don’t get a part you auditioned for, it doesn’t mean that you aren’t good enough. The first thing everyone thinks is that the most talented person gets the job, however, it’s so much more than that. You have to be the right size, age, look, etc. I remember auditioning for one musical and didn’t get it. I was a little disappointed, but about a year later, the same casting director called me in for another musical which I ended up getting.

2. Your age does not define your abilities. People often underestimate what young people are capable of doing when we put our minds to it!

3. You can do anything you set your mind to. There are always people unfortunately who may not want you to succeed. Try to tune them out and focus on the positive.

4, Write what you know. My musical, The Perfect Fit, is about teens vying to find their perfect fit as they navigate through the “dead zone” where there is little work on Broadway for teens, vindictive stage parents, and that one last change to perform. I started writing it when I was around 10 years old. Parents used to complain that there were few roles for teens on Broadway because shows would rather hire someone 18 to play 14. So I decided to write a musical about it, and create more opportunities in theater for teens to play teens, dealing with teen issues.

5. Casting directors want you to succeed. It wasn’t until I was on the other side of the casting table while casting actors for my musical when I learned that casting directors are really pulling for every actor who walks in the door.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I actually have three- I hope that’s ok! Lin Manuel Miranda because he’s just epic and creates his own work and opportunities for so many others, which is incredible. I respect his work and work ethic and I think he has changed the direction of musical theater.

Alex Lacamoire because he is an incredible music director, arranger, orchestrator and conductor. Basically, my dream profession is being able to combine what Lin Manuel and Alex do. They are an incredible force!

My third is Stephen Sondheim. I have his three rules for writing on the wall next to my computer and I look at them for inspiration daily. He usually comes to see the different iterations of Forbidden Broadway, but he was unable to attend when I was in the show, unfortunately. Hopefully, I can meet him or work with him someday!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me @joshuaturchin on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter and my Youtube is: www.youtube.com/joshuaturchin1

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!