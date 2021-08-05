Joshua Red Uttech: “Be Patient”

Be Patient. This is not a race, and sometimes we forget that. I was once very impatient with my progress at guitar and really let it affect my attitude. I learned a great lesson about patience and perseverance by playing alongside some great musicians who paid their dues in the industry.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Joshua Red Uttech.

Joshua Red Uttech is an acoustic singer-songwriter from Eastgate, a suburb of Bellevue, WA. With influences from different genres such as alternative, pop, country, blues and psychedelic rock n roll, Joshua is a well rounded, upcoming superstar. His music is often compared to that of Chris Cornell and The Beatles, both original rock and roll legends. This influence comes from growing up in a family of 12 where there was nothing less than a vast diversity of music. A childhood based around music led Joshua to join choirs and sing along to anything he heard. Come 2017, he would embark on his solo career traveling around the Pacific Northwest to share his music. With such an eclectic mix of influence, it’s no wonder Red has such a vast expanse to his sound. Joshua will be releasing his second EP sometime in 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Bellevue, WA, in a family of 10 kids. I am the only redhead in my family. There was a lot of chaos in the house, but a lot of love. 6 brothers and 3 sisters, so a lot of fun but also some scuffles from time to time. Music was always present, from pretty much every genre, so I have a pretty eclectic taste for music.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always dreamed of being a singer, ever since I was little. I remember when I played one of my first large crowd venues, and got roaring applause. I was hooked on performance and expressing my feelings through art.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Once I played a gig in a very bad part of town. It was sketchy to say the least; the venue was dirty, the beer was flat, and the sound guy was so drunk he fell off the stage! The show still went well, and I got paid ok, so it wasn’t a total bust.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I released my 1st single, I was working with a looper for the first time. I totally botched the loop and my solo during my performance …it was embarrassing hahaha!!! I learned to grind more on my craft and make sure I am prepared before a performance.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am just finishing up my 2nd EP. It will bring my song catalog up to 12. There’s a lot of great and personal songs on the album, and a cool remix of my 1st single Lost Girl on it, that I’m excited for people to hear.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think that’s important so that people are exposed to more cultural art. It helps them see things that they may really enjoy, but weren’t aware of. I was introduced to Motown music at a young age, and it heavily influenced my taste in music and some of my singing style and range. The Temptations, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke…doesn’t get much better than that.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be Patient.

This is not a race, and sometimes we forget that. I was once very impatient with my progress at guitar and really let it affect my attitude. I learned a great lesson about patience and perseverance by playing alongside some great musicians who paid their dues in the industry.

2. Work harder

In some of my younger years I didn’t put as much time into my craft and I regret it. There were so many hours spent doing other things that could have been spent getting better at my craft. Video games are fun, but they’ll always be there to come back to when the gigs are played and you killed it doing what you were meant to do.

3. Keep learning

Once I began taking my music business more seriously , I started learning a lot of new skills. Managing a business, building a website, managing social media…

Always keep pushing to learn and grow as an entrepreneur.

4. Live your passion

Figure out what your dream is and find a way to make it reality. Do it in the best way you possibly can and you won’t regret it. Be flexible and willing to change your plan, and be happy with whatever outcome you get. It will all work out divinely.

5. Never give up

I was in a lot of bands, and now have ended up on my solo path, and my dream is very much alive. I feel it is actually coming into reality slowly and I am so glad I have not let setbacks and slowdowns discourage me. Stay focused, optimistic, and believe in yourself and your dream. You can do anything you can imagine.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Balance. Make sure to take time to rest, to do other activities besides the music/art. When we are balanced, everything has more flavor to it when we get to it. When I haven’t played guitar in a couple days, it is such a treat to launch into an hour or more session of practice/rehearsal.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think it would be to help educate about health, and get clean healthy food and water to those who can’t access it. Most of our health is suffering, and if we just had access to healthy food and clean water, and the understanding of how to take better care of ourselves through nutrition, this world would thrive more from the inside out.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents. They have always helped me when they could; come to gigs to support me, give me rides to gigs, and donate to my album campaigns. Also, I wouldn’t be here without them and their help and love, so thank you Mom and Dad. 🙂

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Change your thoughts, change your life” -Dr. Wayne Dyer

Learn healthy ways to deal with stress in life. I didn’t make great decisions at one point in life in that respect and had a life changing car accident. Alcohol, drugs, some other person to fulfill your emptiness, the answer isn’t in there. Listen to wise healers/gurus, read books on self reflection, exercise, go out in nature, meditate, or pray if that’s your thing. Learn to change your perception in life, how you react to situations. I believe everything happens for a reason, and we have to continue to learn and grow as life goes on, so we become our truest and best versions of ourselves. Life happens FOR us, not TO us, as someone wiser than me said. Heal healthy.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My muse, Charlie M. She always lives in my heart, and I would love to see her again and talk and laugh together again.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website https://uttechmusic.com, and @joshua_red_uttech_music on Instagram, or www.facebook.com/joshuareduttech

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!