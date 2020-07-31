Joshua Littlejohn Is On A Mission To Help Small Companies Stay Alive During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The 22-year-old entrepreneur has been helping businesses progress amidst the pandemic. He knows that there are businesses that will see their best milestones during this period.

When the pandemic commenced, many individuals started joining hands to help curb and overcome it. Joshua Littlejohn, founder and CEO of Norgress Technologies Corp, was among them.

It has been established that the pandemic is driving many businesses down. This is not what any entrepreneur, CEO or founder wants to hear. But it is happening. Workers are being laid off day after day after day, revenues are plummeting and Business expenses are rising.

According to research by the Census Bureau’s weekly Household Pulse Survey, almost 30 million Americans didn’t have enough to eat. The survey began in the week ending May 5th, 2020, and was released on May 29th. If this is the condition in America, then one can easily project that the situation is not good elsewhere, in countries with far limited resources.

Progress Amid Covid-19

The 22-year-old entrepreneur has been helping businesses progress amidst the pandemic. He knows that there are businesses that will see their best milestones during this period. Most of those businesses, according to him, are those that had an online footprint before the pandemic.

Joshua, born in Jamaica and later moved to Canada, studied marketing in the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. A year after graduating, 2017, he started the company using $500 that he saved while in high school. Since then, he and his have been helping companies achieve their operational goals, boost revenues, and strengthen their client relations through marketing, client support, information technology, and business services.

Introducing Get Ready World

For the past three years, he and his team have been working with companies of all sizes – from startups, to Fortune 500 firms. Through his experience, he knows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, managing a business is not a walk in the park. He says he knows that it is in fact now harder, and that’s the main motive for him starting Get Ready World.

Get Ready World is a nonprofit project that is dedicated to supporting those that effect change and influence their world using business, art, and culture. It utilizes Norgress’ infrastructure to offer consultation and support in the fields of marketing, development, communications, system support, and customer service.

The project will focus heavily on small businesses and startups in the months ahead. In fact, Joshua said he launched the project mainly to help businesses that are entirely offline establish an online presence.

“The goal is really to offer them the solutions and strategies that they will need but likely could not afford previously. We want to ensure that they are noticeable to their prospects.” Joshua stated.

Cutting Costs is Crucial

Most businesses are looking for the most efficient ways for cutting their costs and restructuring their operations. Get Ready World is expected to provide access to these resources through its partnership with Norgress

He is encouraging businesses who need the help to join Get Ready World. Stating that the only prerequisite to doing so is that the business must, in some way, encourage people to get involved, be creative or advance values that contribute to building a prosperous and safe world.