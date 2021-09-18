Josh Sharkey of meez: “Vision”

Very often we get presented opportunities that can steer the course of the business, be it a partnership, a new market of customers, or a competitor who chooses to do something that we aren’t. For me, the worst outcome possible for a startup is finding yourself building a product you don’t love. And without a clear vision, it is easy to get stuck on a contrarian path. This couldn’t be more true with what we are building with meez. Our vision gets tested literally every day with feature requests that could improve short term gains, but would be detrimental to the long term goal of providing the greatest professional recipe tool ever built.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Josh Sharkey.

Josh Sharkey is the founder and CEO of meez, the recipe tool for professional chefs. He is an entrepreneur, chef, and restaurant operator with over 20 years of experience in the industry. After more than a decade cooking in Michelin-starred restaurants, he opened Bark Hot Dogs in 2009, which earned numerous accolades in the fast casual space. Sharkey spent five years as the Chief Operating Officer of Aurify Brands (Melt Shop, The Little Beet, Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and Le Pain Quotidien) before launching meez to the public in late 2020 following over two years of development. Since launch, meez has partnered with renowned groups and concepts, including José André’s ThinkFoodGroup, Jean-Georges Restaurants by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, fast-casual favorite Mulberry & Vine, and local staple BKLYN Larder. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharkey used meez’s technology to create Recipes for Relief, an initiative that made interactive recipes available for purchase with 100% of proceeds going towards restaurant relief. In 2021, the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) became the first culinary school to be powered by meez. Josh believes in building technology with domain empathy, ensuring software always conforms to how we operate, and fervently focusing on the finer details.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Though the idea for what meez has become really resulted from several big ‘Aha’ moments throughout my career as a chef and restaurant owner, the original spark came from a notebook I tragically lost back in 2003.

Like most chefs, I always had a notebook in my back pocket where I jotted down all of my ideas, random menu thoughts, and of course everything I was learning at each kitchen where I cooked. While I was working for Chef Floyd Cardoz at Tabla Restaurant in NYC in 2003, I also spent my mornings learning how to make charcuterie at Mario Batali’s salumi shop in Union Square under Chef Dan Latham. I meticulously wrote down every little detail of how to make countless types of cured meats from prosciutto to coppa to lomo to finocchiona and so on. Then, one day, while spending a day at another restaurant cooking on my day off, I lost the notebook!! It was all gone. It was then that the first novel idea was born — digitizing recipes and culinary content so I would never lose them again. This was before Evernote and of course this novel idea grew into something far bigger, but I’ll always remember that origin.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I will say that a huge source of inspiration and motivation for me comes from books. There are so many incredible founders who have shared their knowledge and stories, and hearing their perspective helped build the confidence I needed to feel like I could execute on my idea. Books like Crossing the Chasm by Geoffrey Moore; Play Bigger by Al Ramadane; Zero to One by Peter Thiel; The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton Christensen; and the Mythical Man Month by Fred Brooks. And I’ve also found Ried Hoffman’s podcasts to be really inspiring and tactical. On a personal level, there is a friend of mine named Alex Beltrani, the founder of an incredible CXI platform called Tattle, that was a huge help in the beginning. I used to own restaurants, and Alex was just starting his business. We hit it off right away and though he was just getting started himself in the tech world, he was so gracious with any insight and knowledge he could offer and kept pushing me to get started with meez. I’ll always be grateful for his tenacity and it has also been such a pleasure and inspiration seeing how he has grown as a founder over the years as well.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Meez stands out because we have leveraged operational empathy to build a tool that conforms to how culinary professionals actually work day to day, rather than what has existed to date — software that’s forced chefs to conform to how the platforms worked. It is so blatantly obvious to our customers as soon as they see the program in action that it was built for them and that it was built by a chef just like them.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

What a great question.. I think by default being an entrepreneur should mean creating goodness and value in the world. That is a big part of what drove me to start a business. It is our opportunity to decide how we can use whatever skill sets and passions we have to create something that can make the world better. I’m hopeful, of course, that meez is making the culinary industry better. But an unintended outcome of my career path over the years from being a chef in fine dining, transitioning into entrepreneurship, and now particularly the tech space, is that I have been able to help inspire and catalyze other chefs to take a chance at leveraging their skills into other verticals of the food industry and beyond.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think work ethic would have to be number one, followed by self awareness and passion for the work.

These three traits are all reliant on each other. Being self aware enough to know that there are a lot of talented people, many of whom are more talented than you, means that what separates us is how hard we’re willing to work. And you’ll never be able to work as hard as another if you are not deeply passionate about it. Yes, persistence is a great trait, but persistence absent of passion is like a fighter with incredible strength and no technique.

Self awareness is also imperative to being able to remove cognitive bias from decision making. And making great decisions is probably the single most important part of running a business. It allows you to be open minded enough to know when someone else is right and you’re wrong, or to know what strengths you have and more importantly which ones you don’t.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I think the best advice should never be one size fits all, but rather forces us to think how it applies to us personally. (I tend to try and give advice in the form of what I hope is the right question to ask rather than the solution I think might work). Too often I, like so many of us, took advice at face value. The old, ‘you know what you should do…’. I heard this so many times, and I have now learned to listen to all of it but never act on any single piece of advice, rather simply collect it as another data point. If enough people mention the same thing enough times, that starts turning into a more likely option. So, rather than choose a specific one of my many follies in advice taking, I’ll say almost every piece of advice we receive is not great until we apply it specifically to our situation. At face value, even the best advice can be a very dangerous prescription.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Like every new startup, it’s both physically very taxing as well mentally. I would say with my first businesses in restaurants, it was far more physical. With meez, the challenge was in the zero to one, changing the perception the culinary industry had of what could be possible with a new technology. There wasn’t a day that went by for over four years where I didn’t hear someone comparing us to inventory software. Having the same conversation over and over, which most often meant a ‘no’ from an investor, or a ‘pass’ from a potential customer was brutal. And there were hundreds of them. Changing the narrative meant crystalizing the message of what we were doing, a skill set I realized I also needed to improve (still do). The lesson learned here for me was that if you’re creating an altogether new product, it’s not enough that it’s a great product, you have to be able to communicate precisely why it’s new and why it’s ‘different’ instead of ‘better,’ than a perceived incumbent.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Having experienced so much of the pain point myself throughout my career, I knew that at the very least, I was solving something I desperately wanted to solve. That coupled with being pretty stubborn and hard working helped keep me going. As it pertains to the story I mentioned, the struggle was continuing to believe that what I was building was in fact an altogether new tool for our industry. A strategy I often employed was continually asking myself, “What happens if I’m wrong?” and “What happens if I’m right?”. If I always felt good about both of those answers, it made it far easier for me. For example, If I’m wrong, well, I tried something new and I likely learned a lot, and at the very least, I have a better mousetrap. If I’m right, then it could create a step level improvement for our industry and a paradigm shift for how cooks experience recipes. Win win!

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Reading is a big one. It’s not only a source of learning, but a way to find commonalities from others who are on the same lonely path of being a founder as you are. And I think you have to be okay with failure. Any great risk worth taking means there is a likelihood of failure. Otherwise everyone would do it. If you can get to a point where you enjoy the failures as much as the wins, because you’re always learning something, then I think you’ll be able to manage almost any setback that comes your way.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Assuming we are referring to early stage investments, I think taking venture capital really depends on several factors; i.e., the size of the market you’re entering, the resources needed to prove your model, and if you can find the right VCs that believe in your vision early on. It’s definitely not a one size fits all scenario. For example, if you’re a B2B Enterprise Software company in the robotics / automation space, you most likely need venture capital to build your product. In general, I would say if you can get a product into the hands of your target customers without raising too much capital, that is more often than not the best bet. You’ll get valuable feedback that you can use to iterate upon. Getting too much capital too quickly can sometimes have the opposite effect. Bootstrapping with limited capital frequently leads to ingenuity and innovative ways to think about a problem that larger companies who have more resources likely are not thinking about. This ends up being what leads to new competitive advantages.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Vision

Very often we get presented opportunities that can steer the course of the business, be it a partnership, a new market of customers, or a competitor who chooses to do something that we aren’t. For me, the worst outcome possible for a startup is finding yourself building a product you don’t love. And without a clear vision, it is easy to get stuck on a contrarian path. This couldn’t be more true with what we are building with meez. Our vision gets tested literally every day with feature requests that could improve short term gains, but would be detrimental to the long term goal of providing the greatest professional recipe tool ever built.

2. First Principles

I believe first principle thinking is one of the most effective ways to scale a business. Clearly defining your view of the world, of the future, and of what is valuable and documenting that for your team helps build autonomy and promotes faster and more aligned decisions making. Every member of our team, no matter what role, will review our first principles and make sure they understand them and, more importantly, believe in them. They are intended to be questioned, but ultimately if someone doesn’t agree with our first principles, then they won’t be a fit in the company. When I know, for example, that you believe in operational empathy as deeply as I do, I can be confident you’ll make the right decision when speaking with a customer, whether we happen to have a process in place or not.

3. A Great Team

This one is cliche but for good reason. No one person can build a company. Not only is it important to find people who are smarter than you, but just as important is it to find those who have varying perspectives, backgrounds, and experience. This diversity, coupled with talent and intelligence is an incredible advantage.

4. Capital

I know this may be counterintuitive to what I mentioned about funding your startup with VC money vs. bootstrapping, but that is early on. Once you’re starting to scale, being undercapitalized typically causes you to make decisions based on short term costs and can force you to become stagnant in terms of growth.

5. Timing

Bad timing is the same thing as a bad idea. Sometimes there is not a lot we can do about it. You have a vision, and you know it can be an incredible product, but if the market is not there yet, there is literally nothing you can do. I.e. If you tried to start Uber before iPhones we’re ubiquitous, the same exact idea would never have worked. This is true in so many industries, and I have experienced first hand how it can prevent growth and bleed capital.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think the most common mistake I see is building too much before getting feedback and improving. Going into the lab, so to speak, and coming out with a fully built product/concept/idea and then going to market. We can never predict how customers will actually react until they do. This can cost a lot of extra money or worse, leave the founder with a product they aren’t able to refactor in time to reach the market before a competitor arrives.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Use your calendar! I find that if I put it in the calendar, I am far more likely to stick to it. Going to the gym, lunch, meditating, time with the kids, a run, I put all of it in the calendar. This way the time can’t be taken by another meeting.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There is so much food waste in the world. It would be incredible if every person with the means to do so could help feed at least one other person or family in need. Creating infrastructure to make this possible would be an amazing accomplishment.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That’s a tough one. There are so many. I would have to say Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein. Yes, I know that’s two, but they are the co-founders of Asana, so I feel like I’m allowed to group them together :). Asana has been a huge inspiration for me in building meez, and I am constantly benchmarking product and market strategy against what they have done with Asana.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me online at @joshlsharkey on instagram and @joshualsharkey on twitter, and you can find meez at www.getmeez.com or on instagram at @getmeez.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!