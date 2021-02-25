Josh Moser and Blake Craig of Laborjack: “We love coming to work everyday”

Learning about the impact we have made for college students who work for us has been unbelievably rewarding. We have had lunch on several occasions with workers whom we had never met before but have worked hundreds of jobs. To hear them thank us for giving them the “best job” they’ve ever had, is really cool.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Josh Moser and Blake Craig of Laborjack.

Laborjack is an innovative way to get muscle to your doorstep! We started this business to solve a simple problem, good help is hard to find. Laborjack is the best solution for help moving, landscaping in the yard, or if you’re a small business owner in need of a variable workforce.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

We came up with the idea for Laborjack at a startup event through Colorado State University. Our idea was to build the Uber for moving help. Uber had become the world’s largest “taxi service” without owning any cars, so we wanted to build the world’s biggest moving company without owning any trucks.

We started very small and simple to prove the concept that people were willing to pay for help loading and unloading their rented or borrowed trucks, and there was! In fact we found out there was a demand for good, hardworking help for more than just moving. This was when we pivoted our business to include landscaping and staffing services as well, and it’s taken off from there.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

We booked our largest job ever in early March staffing an event for a large convention expo in Denver. They needed 24 workers for 6 days straight, which at the time was the largest request we’d ever had. We were confident that we would be able to staff it, but admittedly a little nervous to fulfill the job request while also maintaining the increasing demand we were receiving from one off customers and other repeat clientele.

We got the final details for the expo and submitted the job through our system and had all 24 spots fill within 20 minutes. We couldn’t believe it! Then on job day, our crew was punctual, had great energy and absolutely killed it! We got several great testimonials from the clients and their partners and we can’t wait for the event/expo industry to return post-pandemic.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We think our culture really makes us stand out as young entrepreneurs. Our Laborjack’s bring enthusiasm, excitement and great attitudes to every jobsite. We combine this culture with incredible technology and seamless processes to execute and manage job requests and get the right Laborjack’s, to the right place at the right time, everytime.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We have been blessed to have an overwhelming amount of support from a great group of mentors, advisors, vendors and repeat customers. We have built our business almost like an assembly line, with so many people helping us out along the way, each adding their own flair from their individual experience and expertise.

Our motto has always been that we are here to build relationships and not just close transactions. We have built enduring and powerful relationships with a variety of people. We believe that you are the average of the people you spend the most time with, so we always try to surround ourselves with people who are much smarter than we are. We always take away one or two, or maybe even ten things from others and have crafted our own style.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

We just launched our new software, which dramatically improves the user experience for our workers and customers. This software also allowed us to make some much-needed improvements on the backend management of the job-related portion of the website, which has then allowed us to post more jobs and serve more people.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have provided work to over 1,000 college students. These Laborjacks make more money working less hours than the typical college jobs offered. The appreciation and gratitude they have shown us for providing them these work opportunities has been incredible!

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

We are big fans of the Rich Dad series. Knowing that we never wanted to exchange security for profitability, we sought out the opportunity to get into a business where we controlled our own fate. It is so exciting to work in an industry that doesn’t contain that proverbial “ceiling” offering unlimited success.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

We love coming to work everyday. We’ve worked in previous jobs where there was always a heaviness walking into the office everyday. We don’t have that at Laborjack! It’s exciting to come to work knowing you’re spending your day working to innovate and solve real world problems and get much needed help to people in need while providing awesome work opportunities to hundreds of college students.

Being a bootstrapped business, we had to wear all hats for our business. We didn't have the resources to build a big team so we handled everything from marketing, to finances, to customer service to managing software. This was a fast track to getting an MBA from the school of hard knocks with many concentrations!

Learning about the impact we have made for college students who work for us has been unbelievably rewarding. We have had lunch on several occasions with workers whom we had never met before but have worked hundreds of jobs. To hear them thank us for giving them the "best job" they've ever had, is really cool.

While we are a tech company we are still selling human services. As we have grown, maintaining quality control and ensuring that our Laborjacks embody the culture we demand has been difficult. Not every job has gone perfect, but we always have been very intentional about providing a remedy to any customers who have had a less than exceptional experience.

Continuing to build relationships with other small businesses and grow our B2B market segments in areas like home staging, real estate, event staffing and various sub-contractors and general contractors.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Just go for it! Don’t wait for everything to be perfect. Make your own destiny and try something bold. Your business plan will never be perfect, nor will the timing. However, the real life market and customer feedback you will receive from trying different things is the best education you will get!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Fran Tarkenton — Not only is he a sports icon, he has also successfully founded and ran many incredible businesses.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!