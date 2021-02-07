Josh Mitchell: “Good things come to those who initiate not wait”

My mantra is: good things come to those who initiate not wait. Your creative savior is not coming so don’t wait for a knock on your door — knock doors down. Everything good that has happened in my life is because I wasn’t afraid to go out, take a chance, and see what unfolds. If you do it from a point of passion, you will not regret your decision.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Josh Mitchell of Wickid Pissa Films.

Josh Mitchell is the creator of the new comedy series “Pub.Lie.Size,” which he wrote, directed, and starred. The semi-autobiographical series revolves around an eccentric Hollywood publicist who is forced to protect his star client’s reputation from two conniving computer store nerds.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I spent my younger years in an urban apartment complex called Rockland Place, 25 miles south of Boston. This shaped a lot of who I became as a person. Me and my friends didn’t have a lot of money so we recycled cans and used the cash to play games at the carnival. One time I won a small basketball so we stacked the rusty carriages behind K-Mart and created our own rustic court. After my parents split, I moved to an affluent town named Hingham. My life became more stable, I turned to athletics as an outlet, and I was crowned Homecoming King in high school.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My film journey started over 15 years ago when I made a zombie action film called “Roid Rage” in Massachusetts and traveled out to the Sundance Film Festival to promote it. I learned how to navigate the festival circuit and network with the biggest trailblazers in the indie film world.

My experience led me to launch a PR company and I have represented a wide range of talented filmmakers from across the globe. My niche is securing interview opportunities, pitching projects to studio executives, and encouraging working synergy and creative collaboration.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve had several run-ins with Harvey Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival and I’ve had to dodge him like a Covid-infested game of Frogger.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned my biggest lesson at the West Coast launch party of my company at The W Hotel in Hollywood. I had the sketchy owner of a modeling magazine reach out to be a part of it and I didn’t do my due diligence. He invited a celebrated soap star and tried to pin her limo costs on me. I confronted him on it and the next day this anonymous post appeared on this incredibly unconstitutional and anonymous site called “Rip Off Report.” It was a blatant and vindictive attempt to cut me out at the knees right out the gate, right from the start of my plight in Los Angeles. It didn’t work though because of my Harvey dodging skills and because “those who throw mud — lose ground.” Oh, and because I made a movie about the whole experience — www.vimeo.com/ondemand/helenkellerhadapitbull

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just released my exciting new novel “Germ of a New Insanity” through Wickid Pissa Books.

This is an explosive avalanche of a book dripping with Dionysian escapism and pop culture fun.

The story follows the turbulent journey of an underground writer from Boston who launches a revolutionary new movement called “shit-house poetry.”

As the leader of “The Dukes of Damage,” his mission is this: to spread his art onto every open square inch of public space (restrooms, walls, bus shelters) he can find and in so doing, change the world.

As he ranges through the streets of the city and applies twisted literary vines dressed in urban code, he morphs into the next great media darling but quickly sinks in a cesspool of his own making.

This is A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES meets TROPIC OF CANCER.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Films and TV need to be a mirror to society. If we want to attempt to capture the complexities of the world in an authentic manner, we need to showcase and highlight diversity in our content. It’s important to reveal the intricacies of different cultures so we can transport to lands we have never traveled and empathize with people we have never known. For instance, take the film “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” It whisks you away to the Louisiana bayou and reveals the challenges of a community, the uniqueness of their cuisine, the reliance on trusted neighbors. It’s a journey and an educational escape you can have from your living room and, at the end of it, you come back as a more well-rounded and compassionate person.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It has been a challenging yet rewarding excursion in Hollywood. I haven’t been able to take my foot off the gas pedal since I arrived. I wish someone told me that it would be a constant battle and that you must be constantly creating and networking. I’ve seen LA spit people out in a New York hot minute. It’s imperative to be a renaissance person. You must find multiple streams of income, cultivate supportive friendships, and do whatever it takes to stay afloat while you chase your dreams like one of those intrepid ghosts from Pac-Man.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s imperative, no matter where you are, to find a solid balance in your work life. Fortunately, there’s no better spot in the country than Los Angeles in terms of being able to beat the street for a much-needed road trip. In less than a few hours, you can watch the “pink glow” in the spiritual vortex of Ojai or channel the spirit of Sinatra as you eat fresh sushi from Sandbox in downtown Palm Springs. If you are ambitious, you could ski Big Bear and head down the mountain and jump in the Pacific Ocean off the Santa Monica pier. The only peace you find on mountain tops is the peace you bring there.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would be president of the Passion Project. Do what you love and do it in the most exciting way possible. Make it helps people as that will help you feel good about what you are doing. Without passion, we are a tree without bark, a house left undone when the financing dries up. Take your space and own it, even when the world doesn’t want to make space for you. Be that rebellious rose that blooms between the crusty cracks of the pavement.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was feeling a few tinges of doubt about releasing my new novel. I started writing this many moons ago and it was littered with the juvenile and corrupted thoughts of a young 20-something. I wasn’t sure I wanted it to exist in the world, but I had given so much of myself to the material for so long.

My father Charles Mitchell stepped up and encouraged me with his passion over the potential. His backing and the news of a couple of cherished family members passing on made me realize that we need to “gather yee rosebuds while yee may.” Do it now as tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My mantra is: good things come to those who initiate not wait. Your creative savior is not coming so don’t wait for a knock on your door — knock doors down. Everything good that has happened in my life is because I wasn’t afraid to go out, take a chance, and see what unfolds. If you do it from a point of passion, you will not regret your decision.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’m trying to convince Ben Affleck to partner with me on my new dramatic TV series “Brood Stock.” I have Apple TV on the hook, but I need that final packaging element to get the green light.

As the owner of Brood Stock Seafood, a thriving lobster wholesaler that’s been operating on the Maine Coast for over 20 years, he has fell victim to the international trade war with China. He used to sell one out of five lobsters to Beijing but once the president implemented a tariff (and China retaliated back with their own 25 percent tax) — they stopped buying immediately.

The blow is significant for Colt and for Maine, the country’s top producer and exporter. The state’s lobstermen had found a lucrative market in China, where consumer demand had grown exponentially in recent years. Often called “Boston lobster” it is featured as a special treat for Chinese New Year or the mid-autumn festival, stir-fried in a chili-crab sauce, or eaten raw as sashimi.

The president has handed Canada the United State’s 1.5 billion dollars lobster industry.

With his profit margin cut out at the knees and a recent opiate epidemic decaying his community, Colt is forced to rethink his business model so he can continue to support his family’s lavish lifestyle. But before he can pivot and digest his changing landscape — tragedy strikes and causes him to abandon all ethics and to follow his patriarchal instincts.

This is “Ozark” meets “Breaking Bad” and it has the potential to be the next water cooler show.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on my main website (www.publiesize.com) and learn more about my new novel on its official Facebook page here — www.facebook.com/Germ-of-a-New-Insanity-103337411648642

