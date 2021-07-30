Josh Lloyd of Yieldi: “Product vs. Feature”

Product vs. Feature: Being that I do come from the software world, I often think people confuse building a company around a product or if, at the end of the day, their idea is simply a feature to a larger offering. I have seen this happen countless times where a new startup is created with beautiful marketing, a stunning logo and when you dig into the product itself, you are left scratching your head. At FitMetrix, we got really good at adding add-on features and then distinguishing those from what we realized could be standalone products. We could then either sell into our current customer base or sell in bundled packaging. This helped to increase our overall monthly license fees for the product.

Josh Lloyd is the co-founder of Yieldi, an online marketplace for investors and borrowers, offering high-yield, short-term real estate investments directly to investors without brokerage fees. With over 25 years of technology and sales experience as well as an extensive family background in real estate, Josh pulls this all together to help create an easy-to-use methodology for bringing borrowers together with investors. Prior to co-founding Yieldi, he was the co-founder and CTO of FitMetrix from 2014–2019 and the co-founder and CTO of ShopVisible LLC from 2010–2016.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My backstory truly began with my family. I am a third-generation entrepreneur, starting with my grandfather as a retired police officer in Boston, moving to Florida, and opening a small used car lot. My father eventually took that over and grew it substantially until he exited at 39. When I was a kid, I lived through this experience and was very driven to at least equal that level of success. I am a byproduct of no excuses and hard work, as well as a strong sales background. I started selling cars when I was 14 years old and continued through college, where I actually rented an airplane hangar at the local airport to start selling independently. I would go to the auction and purchase cars weekly, put them in the local paper, and sell around 10–15 vehicles per month on my own while putting myself through school.

I received a degree in computer information systems and loved programming. I did not even have my own computer until my sophomore year in college, and I taught myself how to code. From there, I graduated and got my first job in software development. My entrepreneurial nature caused me to begin picking up side gigs and before I knew it, I had a full-fledged consulting practice. After exiting from that business, I began what became the first of my two successful exits. I realized that for me, it is all about recurring revenue businesses vs. professional service-based businesses. My background in sales and technology and the necessity to become very aggressive with lean operation processes made me very unique in my approach and able to cut across multiple verticals applying these principles.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After successfully exiting from 2 startups in 2015 and 2018 and having to stay on with both as part of the transition to their acquiring companies, I was completely burnt out. I did not think I had the energy to do it again. Going through my transition from FitMetrix to MINDBODY, I started to look for a way to invest my money outside of the stock market. I wanted to retire and knew I could not earn consistent yield in the market and earning 2% at the time on treasury bills was not going to work either. My grandfather had long since retired and of all of his different portfolio of investments, he always encouraged me to invest by privately lending money in real estate to builders or anyone needing short-term loans but willing to secure their loan with a first mortgage position on their properties. As I started to do this, I quickly became enamored with these investments because I would loan money and have a first position lien on the property with a good loan to value. The best part was receiving my interest payment checks in the mail on the 1st of the month. At the time, I was mostly concerned with diversifying my portfolio and lending enough money to earn a good passive income so I could take time away from work. In my head, I had a countdown timer to when I would leave MINDBODY to be able to manage these loans and just coast.

All good in theory, of course, but then in reality, as someone once told me, what makes an entrepreneur great at being an entrepreneur is the same thing that prevents them from sitting on a beach.

As I started to grow my portfolio, I had two specific events that I could not ignore. The first was that my business partner in FitMetrix as well as my prior business partner in ShopVisible, had learned what I was doing and much like me, had the same problem of finding a safe, reliable way of putting capital to work and earning reliable monthly income. I was able to spread my capital further by including them on the loans with me, and for doing so, I would make some margin on the interest that I was collecting from the borrower and on the interest I was paying out to them. Everybody was incredibly happy. The borrowers received their funds promptly, my investors were getting higher and safer returns than they could elsewhere, and I was making additional money for providing this service.

The second event happened about six months after I left MINDBODY, and this was one I could not ignore. I had just joined a boutique gym, where I was paired with three brothers that had been going there for a month before I started. About two weeks into working out there, I began to talk to them about what they do and learned that they have a highly successful real estate development firm in Atlanta, where we live. Joe Ashkouti (the older brother) had begun using their funds to lend money because he recognized the same opportunities I did. We started talking more in-depth over the next month and then did a few loans together to test the waters. At that point, we realized that with Joe’s real estate experience, which is vast and spreads across commercial, retail, residential and multi-family, along with my technology experience and ability to scale a business and run it efficiently and lean, there was a tremendous opportunity to build out an online marketplace that would allow other accredited investors to participate in high yield, real estate backed loans. This is how Yieldi was born. Selecting a business partner is something I did not take lightly because it is a lot like a marriage where you sometimes spend more time with them than your own family. Joe has proven to be the best business partner I have had to date and a big reason why we are having the success we do.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

This would be my dad for two reasons. My dad has always been entrepreneurial and willing to take on risks. He taught me at a young age to believe in myself and gave me the confidence to put myself out there. I figured what was the worst that can happen? It is a great way to live life, and no matter the sleepless nights or up and down struggles of any business, I never saw anything but success at the end.

Specifically, in regard to Yieldi, my dad, like my grandfather, had invested in real estate, but he did commercial rental properties. Over time, his long-term tenants had asked to buy the properties, and my dad was in a position where he also wanted to lend money. He had a lot of experience in the space. At the beginning of my journey, he was instrumental in teaching me how to evaluate real estate, borrowers, and generally how to continue with safe loans.

The amazing part for me, on a very personal level, is that Yieldi now manages my dad’s capital for the loans that he participates in. And more importantly, he understands my business model and still adds value whenever I ask him for advice. It has truly helped us to grow closer.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Yieldi is unique in the space of hard money (private) lending for real estate in that it is an extremely fragmented space. We believe that the ability to bring together a combination of state-of-the-art technology and a diverse real estate experience allows us to scale our business nationwide. While at the same time keeping our headcount low to maximize returns for our investors as well as profits for the company. In our two-year history, we have accomplished just what we set out to do and it is being recognized. When we have attended industry-specific trade shows, we are fortunate enough to have caught the attention of institutional partners that realize these innovations are good for everyone in our space.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have always maintained the thought that the most precious commodity any of us possess is time. I realized early on in my career that having a professional service business would be incredibly difficult to scale because of sheer time constraints, so I build businesses with a recurring revenue model to get around that. What goodness I can bring to the world is my time. I am very selective and careful with how I manage my time. For my kids and their friends, I have given a significant amount of time to coaching and motivating them to be the best they can be. For the community, I have been able to donate my time by using my pilot’s license skills to help non-profits, including Angel Flights. And for my peers in business, no matter what stage of their professional life, I have always made time to offer my experience and insight to help them along their journey. I believe that if I can help my peers not repeat my own mistakes, I am happy to try to help and I love networking and putting people together that seem like a good fit.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacious — My attitude was that I could outwork and outthink my competition no matter the challenge or the size of my company. At ShopVisible, this paid off early on when we beat out IBM and Salesforce to win Tempurpedic.com’s business. The irony is that we did this by presenting a case study on a lice, scabies and bed bug website that was on our platform at the time.

— My attitude was that I could outwork and outthink my competition no matter the challenge or the size of my company. At ShopVisible, this paid off early on when we beat out IBM and Salesforce to win Tempurpedic.com’s business. The irony is that we did this by presenting a case study on a lice, scabies and bed bug website that was on our platform at the time. Open-Minded — I have never been the person that had to have the idea for it to be a great idea. If I needed to either change my approach with a co-worker or even shift the direction of the business because the current path was going to fail, I would not hesitate to do so.

— I have never been the person that had to have the idea for it to be a great idea. If I needed to either change my approach with a co-worker or even shift the direction of the business because the current path was going to fail, I would not hesitate to do so. Always Closing — I believe that common challenges for entrepreneurs are balancing resources, listening to customers, and winning deals without giving the farm away. This is an innate characteristic I have. I remember going to San Francisco to win a large deal with FitMetrix. In the demo, there was a specific functionality we were missing that they needed because our competitor was bringing that to the table. I knew we were the better choice, and it would also put us on the map. More importantly, I also knew I could likely productize this idea if we built it. We did this at no cost to the client, won the business and this became the white-labeled app solution that we ended up deploying to over 500 customers within the following year.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This question took me a while to think through. The way that I am wired, I trust my gut and part of that is knowing who to trust when it comes to different strategies or key points in a business life cycle. I also believe that taking advice, whether good or bad, is only part of the equation and execution, and being willing to admit it was a bad decision and moving from it or pivoting quickly. With this said, I learned a tremendous amount with my time at ShopVisible. We had an amazing board with a lot of experience, but it did lead to a bit of “too many cooks in the kitchen” at times. The net result of this would be that we would tend to chase the shiny object at times and not stay focused narrowly on the value proposition of the core competencies of both the business and the platform. After going down a few rabbit holes and dead-end paths, which ultimately caused us to burn through additional capital, the net result was further dilution. I learned to trust my gut and the importance of managing our board and the direction of our company by staying inside our box.

One other interesting observation that I have had with all my startups is that in the beginning, there are a lot of people with a lot of opinions and a great deal of desire to take equity promising the world. It does sound appealing at times, but I firmly believe in a ‘prove it’ model. This helps to validate bad advice or people with bad intent offering help.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

It was back in 2007. ShopVisible was just at the beginning. We had two pilot customers and had secured our first round of seed funding. I was still living in Florida at the time and waiting for my kids to finish the school year there before moving up to Atlanta. We had rented our office and were in the branding process for our website, etc. I developed the initial codebase over the preceding few years before I considered turning it into an e-commerce and order/supply chain platform at scale. At the time, I was backing up the software code base onto an external drive on a nightly basis automatically from my computer, but hindsight being what it was, I never checked the integrity of the backups. This was a good early lesson in why disaster recovery is so important. My hard drive on my laptop completely crashed. These were the days before cloud storage and even solid-state hard drives. The backup had failed, and I was freaking out. ShopVisible almost died on the spot that night. After a few hours of racking my brain on how to retrieve the code, I learned about a process to reverse engineer my compiled code base which was installed and live on our development environment. Two sleepless days later, we were back in action! I am not sure if my business partner or investors ever knew, but obviously, the rest is history as we went on to have a successful business and impeccable source control processes and disaster recovery protocols.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

My drive came from two different places. The first is the confidence instilled in me during my upbringing. Being that I came from a lineage of entrepreneurs, I learned firsthand how to handle myself during hard times. The second for me would be a fear of failure. This would never push me to make a bad or risky decision, but I simply never believed failure to be an option. This drove me to push harder and never to let any competition get in our way. Whether we lost an existing customer, lost a sale, or even key team members, I would try to take significant learning lessons from those moments. Was it a product fit issue? Was it a morale or culture issue? Was it that our competition was doing a better job of articulating their value proposition? Regardless of the reason, I refuse to put my head in the sand and ignore the underlying issue. Every failure in a startup is a learning experience if desired.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The biggest key for me was simply never to get too high or low. I have a fundamental belief that it is key to the morale of the team and to the benefit of the customers to be consistent. Whether we won a large account like Tempurpedic, Office Depot, 3M at ShopVisible or Lifetime Fitness, Gold’s Gym, Cyclebar at FitMetrix, or we lost accounts along the way, were running low on cash from bootstrapping things, and so many other ups and downs, I took the same exact approach every day. Work hard, bring positive energy and support my team. You hear this a lot with the greatest of athletes, but especially Tom Brady. Switching teams, switching players around him, no matter the obstacle, he is consistently the same. This brings a level of stability and confidence to everyone around him, and I model this same behavior.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I think both have their merits at the right time. My approach has always been to bootstrap, so if a young founder came to me and asked me my opinion, I would offer my experience of the good and bad of bootstrapping. For me personally, the longer you can bootstrap the business and show a successful revenue model, maybe get a few clients even using the product or platform, the more value you bring to the table when it is time to bring on serious money. If the product catches fire and you cannot meet the demand, I would definitely change my philosophy and not lose the momentum by having to slow the growth curve. It is a difficult call as a young founder because ultimately, the more you raise, the more dilution you suffer.

At the end of FitMetrix’s run, I was challenged with this exact problem. We were growing at a fast pace, but I was a bit concerned the market could catch up to us and we were left with a decision as to whether to raise VC money or sell the business. After sitting down with my co-founder, the decision to have bootstrapped along the way really paid off because we owned over 80% of the company. Though we likely sold the business a year or so early, our exit and risk mitigation far outweighed the pressures of staying on longer.

Another important point this brings up for me is to ask yourself if you think you have the energy to do it again. Now having my fourth successful and profitable startup in four quite different industries, I choose not to fall in love with the business. But if any of those businesses were to be my end all be all, I would likely have made different choices.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

There are so many factors that go into whether a startup will work or not work. Boiling it down to five things was a difficult task, but these are five that I believe have resonated with me throughout my career. Additionally, I would say that sometimes luck and timing are critical components. It is often said that the right product at the wrong time is the wrong product. Being too early or too late can be everything. With that, these are my five:

Product vs. Feature: Being that I do come from the software world, I often think people confuse building a company around a product or if, at the end of the day, their idea is simply a feature to a larger offering. I have seen this happen countless times where a new startup is created with beautiful marketing, a stunning logo and when you dig into the product itself, you are left scratching your head. At FitMetrix, we got really good at adding add-on features and then distinguishing those from what we realized could be standalone products. We could then either sell into our current customer base or sell in bundled packaging. This helped to increase our overall monthly license fees for the product. Understanding the Market Dynamics: Sometimes, I think founders are so eager to get the product to market that they do not truly understand if the market itself is willing to accept it, and even if it is, that the market itself is not big enough. Spending a good amount of time modeling your sales and being realistic around the market and what overall percentage of the market you can win is critical. At FitMetrix, we timed the fitness space perfectly. We hit a growing market where the boutique fitness studios were opening rapidly and needed technology to differentiate from the big box gyms. The big box gyms were struggling to keep up with the growing boutique offerings and having to change their business model. We knew precisely who our customers were, and if we could hit our sales numbers, we had a solid exit in our future, which is exactly what happened. Pricing Model: This is by far the most complex problem to solve. How to price your product can be tricky. If it is too cheap, then where you perceive trying to do a land grab and gain significant market share, the customer will assume it is cheap because the product is insufficient. Price it too expensive and risk alienating potential sales. Do you price on a flat service basis or have some type of upcharge for use, seats, etc. The more price testing you can do and the more research into what other similar businesses charge will go a long way to ensure fair pricing that the customers are going to find works for them. Pivoting: Pivoting should be expected by startups. Often, this can happen multiple times in a company’s existence. Being able to realize when what you are trying to do is not working and then pivoting to a more sustainable product or business model can sometimes be the difference between whether the company stays afloat or not. Ability to Meet Demand: I love the expression “That is a good problem to have.” Because I am used to bootstrapping my businesses, it was always critical to be able to predict your demand correctly. Hire too soon and you will have a payroll growing out of control and eventually leading to layoffs. Hire too late and your customers will suffer from poor product quality and customer service. This one is tricky, but as long as you have a patience board and are in touch with your sales forecasts and ability to hit those, you can scale up well. Also, being pragmatic about when it is time to hire vs. time to leverage technology to scale can make all the difference in the world. When you are starting at an ugly burn rate every month but also growing and signing new large accounts, you will feel the stress of making the right decisions. This can be the difference between long term success and short term success met with poor customer experience.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

As you go from the ideation stage to a live product and eventually live with customers, it is extremely important to always keep the focus on scaling the business. It is easy to get caught up in that phase of the company and not necessarily realize how the decisions you are making could hamper further scale just to appease a single customer. Additionally, admitting when you are wrong is critical. The benefit of running a startup is you can be nimble in reacting to market feedback. If you are not willing to admit when you are heading down the wrong path or perhaps taking input from your team, you could lose sight of larger opportunities. I also believe it is very important not to delegate responsibility too early in your company’s growth. For me, that meant that I did at least the first 50 demos at FitMetrix. It also meant I physically went on site to deploy the technology and was tier 1 support at times, among other roles. If you do not give yourself the chance to have firsthand experience in the most critical roles early in your company’s growth, it is hard to empathize and/or create continuous scale and improvement. Lastly, something that I struggled with in my early days was always remembering that you want to hire people who are smarter than you. This allows your team to have the autonomy to make decisions and get their jobs done, even if that is not how you would accomplish it. It leads to better morale, a better quality of product/service and a better overall business.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I would say establish a routine. I found that creating a solid routine that included working out, nutrition, family time, getting my own work done, and finally giving of myself to my team to ensure they were able to get their work completed was the key to my success. The one thing I knew I would have to find was extra time and the only way I knew to do that was to get up earlier. My routine had me up at 4 in the morning, where I could get caught up on my personal work until 6 a.m. From there, I would exercise from 6–7 a.m. 5 days a week for my wellness. After that, I spent the morning with my kids and get them off to school and would be in the office in time for my day. During my day, I often encouraged a lot of strict guidelines around meetings. Never going to a meeting without an agenda and ensuring only required parties were present. But mainly respecting other people’s time brought time back to my day as well. At the end of the workday, it was incredibly important to disconnect technology from dinner until my kids were asleep, and if needed, I would do a few emails, etc., afterward.

There is no way around having to work a lot of hours, but finding a way to do so while maintaining your own wellness routine and making time for yourself and your family is key to not burning out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I guess for me, I think a lot lately about the expression “If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” I believe that in today’s society we do not do enough to create and inspire American greatness. Our school systems lag behind other countries, and we often do not adequately incentivize people to be more entrepreneurial. With Yieldi specifically, I have learned more about how to invest money and would love to eventually come up with a solution to scale and share a passion for incentivizing today’s kids to believe they can make a significant impact in society without having to rely on schools and without being handed a fish.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Mark Cuban — Mark Cuban is a personal idol of mine for a number of reasons. He made his fortune selling his tech business and then took that money and reinvested it into countless other successful companies. He bought the Dallas Mavericks for 280MM dollars and they are now valued at over 2BB dollars. He personally impacted this with his out of the box thinking and by challenging the system, which I love! When I watch Shark Tank, Mark is always fired up and passionate when he finds a technology solution (B2B or B2C) and adds significant value even in just his feedback. While Yieldi would not be a good fit for Shark Tank, I believe Mark would be a valuable person to speak with about changing the landscape of private lending and bringing it to the masses!

