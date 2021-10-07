Josh Little of Volley: “Acknowledge that communication is culture”

Acknowledge that communication is culture. The values on the wall? What good are they without the communication that supports them? Communication is everything. It’s the lifeblood of a remote team, the means by which all work moves forward and culture is created. The more quickly we can realize the importance, the better we can emphasize healthy communication.

Sure. I started out as a teacher. When I realized that wasn’t my thing I had to look around for something I could do with this skill set and found that sales was a perfect fit. I had a successful career in sales, sales training, and marketing at three Fortune 500 companies before I started my first company, Maestro, an e-Learning company. From the profits and wisdom gained from Maestro I created a social knowledge-sharing platform called Bloomfire, which was acquired in 2011. After taking a year off and getting bored, I built a quiz tool called Qzzr (Quizzer) which is now used by some of the top publishers in the world. After Qzzr, I thought long and hard about what I wanted my magnum opus to be. It was my passion for communication coupled with my love of async video timed with the pandemic that created the opportunity for the idea of Volley to emerge. The new world needs a better way to communicate.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was young, I thought I was going to be a doctor until I visited a school and saw a cadaver lab. That changed my career plans for good. I didn’t want any part of that. Ironically, 10 years later I would find myself carrying human heads across a laboratory, preparing to train neurosurgeons on a computer-assisted surgical platform. I probably should have stuck with the doctor thing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do what you say or say something else.” I learned this when I was young and had a lawn mowing business. My mom would drive me to my appointments and tow the trailer with my equipment. Many times I would rather do anything than mow another lawn. My mom taught me that it was very important to do what you say. It’s OK to say something else, but if you’ve committed to something, you better follow through.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yeah, my first co-founder, Jen Randall. When I was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, she moved her family up to Michigan to step into the day-to-day of running Maestro. I’m not sure we could have survived without that selfless act of grace. Today she owns the company 🙂

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

The greatest benefit of working in the same place at the same time is the frequency and quality of communication. The more friction we can remove from communication, the faster we can move. If I can lean over and ask a question and get blocked immediately, I just achieved the most efficient way of keeping work moving forward. And since culture is the sum of your communication, teams with better communication are likely to have better culture.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

The two main problems with remote work are lack of communication and loneliness. It’s because we still have the same two forms of communication that we’ve had for centuries now — typing and talking. Slack and Zoom are evolved versions of each of these forms but still have the same inherent flaws. When you choose to type, you’re choosing to do something you’re seven times slower at than talking. And while talking is rich, it’s interruptive because it’s time and place bound. So when a team goes remote, they have to pick their poison — slow or interruptive. This is why you find remote teams either Slacking their faces off and Zooming back-to-back all day. Communication suffers. The team suffers.

When teams go remote, the need for communication actually increases because you don’t have the ad-hoc interactions around the watercooler, in the hall, at lunch, or in the parking lot. These little touch points were the glue that held things together and helped us feel more connected as a team. Those little interactions didn’t seem like much in isolation, but when you take them away we realize they were the foundation of trust and relationships within a team. Simon Sinek recently said that we’re experiencing a delayed reaction because we’re currently benefiting from the relationships we established before we went remote. For most teams, the real pain is right around the corner.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Acknowledge that communication is culture. The values on the wall? What good are they without the communication that supports them? Communication is everything. It’s the lifeblood of a remote team, the means by which all work moves forward and culture is created. The more quickly we can realize the importance, the better we can emphasize healthy communication. Reward the fruits of deep work — It sounds counterintuitive, like the antithesis of communication, but deep work can only happen if you have communication that isn’t wildly interruptive. If you are back-to-back Zooming with Slack notifications in between, it’s going to be hard to find time for deep work. The only way to reap the fruits of deep work is to make it culturally acceptable to do so and celebrate the wins that come from it. Be responsive — Communication can only flow if we are willing to be responsive to it. Just like the game of volleyball, if you have to keep picking up the ball and serve it again and again, you’ll eventually stop. Be all in — Asynchronous allows you to be all in because you don’t have to generate your response while the other person is talking. Likewise, when you are talking, you aren’t distracted by trying to read the other person’s facial expressions. You can be all-in on both the sending and receiving. Bring the fun — Our recent research reveals that one of the top things people miss about the office is fun and spontaneity. The virtual world can bring the fun if you’re creative. Earlier this year, I sent a volley to the team singing the first line of “Happy Birthday to you….” to which another team member sent a second volley singing the second line “Happy Birthday to you…” and on the song went from team member to team member. Opportunities to play are all over the place if you look for them.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

What’s a phone line? JK. We don’t seem to be experiencing these challenges because…well…we use Volley :). In my last three companies, we experimented with working remotely, but all of the experiments ended in failure because communication suffered. Even though we wanted to embrace remote work, we didn’t have the right tools to help communication flow like it did (or better than it did) when we were in the office.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Well, if that’s not a softball, I’m not sure what is, hahaha. It seems self-serving, but the honest answer to the question is Volley. There’s nothing that even comes close to replicating the benefits of being together in the same place. It’s a beautiful thing to watch a team work on Volley. It’s frictionless. We’re constantly in the flow of work–syncing up, unblocking, and checking in with each other. We’ve even doubted the value of the traditional standup or one-on-one meetings because we’re pretty dialed in to what’s going on.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what wouldnt it be?

Well, I did :). But the next big evolution of Volley, and what the remote world needs is a shapeshifter. In the flexible future of work we all imagine you are in different modalities throughout the day — coffee shop, office, home, on a walk, picking up the kids, etc. In each of those modalities, you need a different communication tool. You can’t Zoom in a coffee shop. You can’t Slack while walking the dog. You need a communication tool that shows up how you need it, when you need it, where you need it so you can show up how you need to. That’s what I’m working on next.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

That’s exactly the shapeshifter vision I mentioned above. The dream of UC is one person can send a message in one medium and it can be received by someone else in another medium. Our vision of the future of Volley is very speech-to-text and text-to-speech. I can record a video volley and it’s transcribed and translated to allow ultimate accessibility.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Yes. I’m not a fan of trying to make a fake or alternate version of reality. However, I love the idea of using AI to help give us communication superpowers like summarizing or pulling the action items out of a discussion. These could be insanely powerful boosts to productivity.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Nah. As long as we value human connection and interaction, we’re going to be heading to a better place.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

This is one of the biggest opportunities for video messaging which can help people have rich interaction without being in the same place at the same time. We see just as many active conversations outside of a workspace as we do within a workspace and the list of use cases are growing rapidly every day — from client project updates to board discussions to social entrepreneurship and philanthropy blurring borders and economic barriers.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Great point. A Slack message only has 7% of the communication picture (the words we speak). The other 93% is made up by tone of voice and body language. And there’s anxiety and unnecessary heft in scheduling a meeting or jumping on a call. This is the “we need to talk problem.” No one likes getting that message. This is why we created Volley — to create a way to talk that isn’t interruptive combining the richness of talking with the flexibility of texting. This allows something like giving honest feedback to feel effortless for both the sender and the receiver.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Sure. Make room for fun and create meaningful rituals. Fun should happen naturally, but it can be helped by creating some fun channels around topics or themes of interest. And remember, as Patrick Lencioni says, “leaders should get naked first.” Meaning, leaders need to lead by being vulnerable.

Meaningful rituals also help a team feel like they belong to something. For example, I created a channel in our Volley workspace called Wanderlust. I started just volleying from fun places I was traveling to or dreaming of and the rest of the team followed. Now, team members are sending volleys from their mountain bike rides, trips to the farm, and everything you can imagine.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, it’s a little extreme, but I created the site meetless.org earlier this year to insipre a movement about adopting a meetless lifestyle. Meaning, a lifestyle in which you take no synchronous meetings. Imagine a calendar free of appointments. What could you do on a “Meetless Monday?” How about a meetless month?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place is to follow me on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/littlejosh/

