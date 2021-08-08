Josh Haupt Of Plant Love Naturals: “Positivity”

Positivity. Constantly pour positivity into your life. Whether it’s reading an inspirational quote or following successful entrepreneurs, stay as far away from negativity as possible. This is especially important, because the moment negativity starts to creep in, you’ll find yourself distracted and its effects can snowball.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Joshua Haupt.

Joshua Haupt, also known as “The Steve Jobs of Cannabis,” is recognized for his entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry and his patented, innovative growing technique called Schwazzing, which became the concept behind his acclaimed growing guide Three A Light. Haupt became COO of one of the top-leading business consulting firms, Medicine Man Technologies, after the firm acquired his publishing company, Nutrient Line, and grow house. He recently founded two new companies, Plant Love Naturals and Artsy Cannabis, both based in Colorado, where he lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I come from a long line of entrepreneurs and grew up with young parents. One of the earliest memories I have is my father coming home one day and telling my mother he quit his job and that he would never work for anybody again. I’ve grown up with that mindset ever since.

I had a seizure at the breakfast table at the age of 14 and was later diagnosed with Epilepsy. This was in Colorado at a time when it was one of the first states to actually legalize the medical use of cannabis. I had a friend at school who came up to me and said I had a qualifying condition that allowed me to grow legally.

I looked further into it, and then one day I got my hands on a few seeds from a bag of schwagge (cheap weed from Mexico). I already had some skills as my summer chores were always garden-related. When the Cannabis plant started growing and got bigger than all the other plants in the garden, I thought I was going to get in trouble but my father ended up suggesting to move it somewhere else where it wouldn’t draw attention.

I think that fostered the entrepreneurial drive I still have today.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

When I started growing, I recognized how different our yield and techniques were. We were taking approaches and implementing processes that other growers were not. I thought to myself, this is a great opportunity to teach others about our process.

I made a handbook and I gave it to some of my friends, instructing them how and when to feed and trim their plants. As a result, many of them found success with their own growing. This was an “Aha Moment” for me: I realized there wasn’t a book about this anywhere. Three A Light was born.

Initially, I thought the book would be a months-long project that wouldn’t require a major financial commitment. It turned out to be a much larger project, which resulted in a high-end, luxurious, cannabis coffee table book. I couldn’t call the project complete until I brought to fruition this beautiful vision in my mind.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe I have an aptitude for entrepreneurialism. Every winter as a kid, I would grab my snow shovel and clear driveways all day. It didn’t matter if I was shoveling snow, selling magazine subscriptions, or retrieving golf balls from the lakes at the golf course, I saw a business opportunity in each that I could invest in and grow over time.

One of my relatives walked hand-in-hand with Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Carnegie. He ran the entire Union Pacific Railroad during the Civil War. There’s a recurring theme with all the men in my life: they pursue greatness on their own terms. All I’ve ever known is to strive for that greatness as well.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My father. He always told me there’s no substitution for hard work. Sometimes you will have to pull yourself up by your bootstraps and get things done. This instilled in me a strong work ethic and the determination to put in the time and energy it takes to succeed. Entrepreneurism takes an immense amount of energy to bring a vision to life.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My companies stand out because we foster a culture of giving back. We bring to the industry and consumers unparalleled growing techniques, unique high quality products, and we innovate to involve our communities in myriad ways.

Recognition of the value we bring to the industry took place when a public company came by my grow facility and told me they wanted to learn my growing techniques. Shortly after, they made an offer to acquire our assets. While it was a huge win to be acquired, I had to be flexible and adjust to this new role, working for someone other than myself. I learned a great deal, but eventually was ready to spread my wings again. That’s the entrepreneurial journey everyone wants and I’m grateful to be where I’m at today.

One of my latest ventures has been founding a new CBD brand, Plant Love Naturals, and a new cannabis brand, Artsy Cannabis.

You are a successful business leader. Which character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Awareness. Drive. Tenacity. Adaptability.

Two pieces of advice for entrepreneurs: 1) Ask yourself if there is a similar company that exists currently. 2) Is this going to add value and make people’s lives better?

If you go into a market where there’s nobody else, you have the ability to be first and lead the direction.

Part of being an entrepreneur is knowing your lane and strengths. I know that my lane is not retail, for example. My strength is cultivation and setting the highest standards of quality in our products. I recognize that I need to collaborate with the right retailers that are succeeding in the marketplace. That’s what we’re doing with Plant Love Naturals and Artsy Cannabis.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Like many entrepreneurs, I was advised to sell my company. After proceeding with the acquisition, I initially had some regrets as it was such a challenging transition, and I wished I hadn’t taken that advice at the time. That being said, I am ultimately happy with the journey I’ve been on. I learned so much from that experience. This might sound like a contradictory answer, but that’s the mindset an entrepreneur needs, being able to always move forward and not get hung up on what-ifs.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Engage with your team and inspire them with your vision. I have a low turnover rate because I empower team members to succeed not only within my organization but with their personal aspirations as well. Millennials and Gen-Xers don’t need or want to be micromanaged. Share with and show them the bigger picture and give them the autonomy to contribute to the company’s success based on their genuine interests and strengths.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As an entrepreneur, I have to be OK with being on an island. For new ideas to get to the mainland, I have to be able to sell people on them. This is one of the most challenging aspects of leadership. Getting people onboard with your ideas, while also juggling operations, can be lonely and is a day-in-and-day-out grind that requires patience and perseverance.

The highs and lows are always going to be there along the way. I find when I start to get lonely it can feel like the world is against me. I constantly remind myself that there will always be failures and ideas that don’t necessarily get off the ground and that’s OK. I also strive to remember the successes I have had, large and small, and not be afraid to go back to the drawing board. It’s about having the fortitude to keep going no matter what.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

It has to be the book release launch for Three A Light. My entire family flew out for the event. We held a very special party at a concert hall in Denver. I remember thinking, looking around at the proud faces of my team; this was the culmination of all our hard work and our vision was finally coming to life and moving the cannabis industry forward. This is the entrepreneur high everyone hopes for and there really is nothing like it.

I recently felt the same way at our Artsy Cannabis release party, and I’ll continue to celebrate that feeling with every achievement in the future.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When my facilities got raided by the Feds. There was a major miscommunication that led to my becoming the incorrect target of their operation. After much deliberation and initiatives to prove the legality of our grow facilities, they finally let us back into business after 111 days.

Even in states where cannabis is legal, the requirements to operate legally are costly and complicated. I went on to consult many businesses on how to navigate the system. So while it was of course a low point to be falsely raided by the government, it led me to realize how I could be a source of experience and knowledge for others in similar spaces.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”?

Consistency. Consistency is everything. For an entrepreneur, your routine is integral to your success. For instance, it’s important for me to be active daily so I can keep my mind sharp. Positivity. Constantly pour positivity into your life. Whether it’s reading an inspirational quote or following successful entrepreneurs, stay as far away from negativity as possible. This is especially important, because the moment negativity starts to creep in, you’ll find yourself distracted and its effects can snowball. Reading. Read books about positivity, about understanding how the mind works, how-to books about entrepreneurism. Sleep. The mind needs to recharge. It sounds obvious and simple, but without recharging your battery you will get nowhere. Culture. I’m not talking about business culture, but the culture of your friends and who you surround yourself with. It’s very important to find a community that shares the same values. My dad always said eagles soar with eagles.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Having conviction, integrity, and being fearless. It’s very important to stand up for yourself even if you’re standing alone.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

There was a point in high school when my family was low on finances. Watching my father file for bankruptcy and then work extremely hard to rebuild his business was inspiring. At that time, I also worked hard to contribute to the family, hustling and having multiple jobs while finishing school. The grind both my dad and I committed to brought the family closer together as we overcame these challenges.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes. I keep a positive attitude by defining the why behind the hustle. For me, it’s my family, loved ones, and everyone who has believed in me along the way. I show up everyday for them and this helps bring joy to what I do.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Attitudes are contagious. If you have a good attitude it will rub off on your team. As a leader, it’s important to be uplifting and supportive even when times are tough. You’re only as strong as your team. Everyone needs encouragement and to know their role matters.

When our grow facility was falsely raided, there was a lot of doubt and fear in the air. I had to step in and be a source of reassurance and positivity despite how dire the circumstances seemed. Everyone calmed down when they saw me handling the situation with tact and equanimity.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“If winning was easy then losers would do it.” It always reminds me there is no substitution for hard work.

