Josh Gibson MD: The New Covid Variant and Mental Health

After one and a half years, the world is re-witnessing a surge in covid cases due to the Delta variant. The mask and safety mandates continue to change for vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. All this is leading to a situation of mental whiplash. Mental health became a concern after the virus outbreak. Anxiety and depression increased by more than double compared to the pre-pandemic era. People faced collective trauma, and the fear of going back to the same stage of restrictions is causing emotional whiplash in them. If you identify with this, you must ensure your and your family’s protection against this. Here are some insights on this to help you.

Protecting mental health in COVID-19

Everyone, including vaccinated people, need to be mindful. Eating healthy, getting enough sleep, and taking a shower are crucial. It will be better to cut down on screen time and focus on outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, walking, and running. Staying away from drugs, alcohol, and tobacco is critical as these can worsen mental health conditions. And if you are feeling stressed, you must express yourself to someone dear. To be precise, no matter what bothers you, it is necessary to open up and address it.

Taking important actions

If the covid infection in your community is on the rise and making you anxious, you can work toward lowering the risks. If you feel safer with a mask, you can wear it even if it is optional. Do things that make you comfortable rather than thinking of what others would say. Also, you can control your contact with unvaccinated people if it gives you mental peace. Do things at your pace and make your decisions. More precisely, self-care has to be at the core of everything. It would be best not to indulge in negative thoughts too much because it can harm your well-being.

Nowadays, mental health care services are available online. You can access them through chats, texts, and helplines. If you feel a need for counseling, you don’t have to hesitate. The experts can guide you through this by analyzing your problem. Hence, it will be better to talk to them. The choice of mental health support platform can be any as long as you find it comfortable.

The pandemic has been harsh on everyone in different measures. And its impact on people’s mental health has been tremendous. People lost jobs, loved ones, mental peace, and much more. To be precise, almost everyone has faced its wrath. Hence, you don’t have to think twice before going for help. Prioritize yourself and your mental and physical health. Anything that is the reason for concern for you should get immediate attention. It wouldn’t lead to more worries. Or at least, you will not have to live under the burden of that worrisome thought. Your mind needs some rest, some positive energy.