Josh Gibson MD: COVID-Led Mental Health Effects on Different Age Groups

Every age group faced different types of challenges in their lives at various levels after the virus outbreak. Still, the young population witnessed the greatest turmoil due to school closures, social distancing, financial challenges, and inaccessibility to healthcare. In 2020, many parents talked about their kids’ increasing mental health issues. Many of them exhibited signs of fear, irritability, insomnia, and poor diet. Due to the lack of proper care, these things became more worrisome. And with the new surge, the experts believe that the young generation needs more protection and support. For this, it is necessary to understand what kids and adolescents are facing.

Effects on Adolescents

Due to the pandemic, about 25% of high school students suffered from emotional and cognitive health challenges. From adjustment disorder to depression and anxiety, their mental health diagnosis revealed different conditions. Only one-third of them felt they could handle their stress related to peer relationships and exhausted mental health. Although it is unknown whether there is an increase in suicidal tendencies than before, some believe there might be an increase. Such cases were already rampant before the pandemic, making it the second-highest cause of death in age groups 12-17.

Earlier, they were indulging in social substance use, and now they are doing solitary substance use. Apart from this, substance abuse and overdoses have also increased among them. These incidents had been common with ages 13 to 18 in 2020. Doctors say that these habits are more likely to continue into adulthood and turn into an addiction.

Effects on Young Children

According to studies, kids ages 5 to 12 displayed vital signs of anxiety, psychological stress, depression, and overall deteriorated mental or emotional health. These were highest among children attending the school virtually. Among ages 6 to 12, ADHD was a prominent condition in 2020.

However, it is only one of the steps. There are many things you can do. Keep your children engaged in activities. Since young ones tend to be a powerhouse of energy, they have to be active to stay fit and healthy. It is necessary for their mental peace also. It can be an excellent distraction for them from everything that is going around. Another thing is you must not shy away from taking professional help if you feel your kid is having some serious mental health issues. Timely consultation can allow them to recover or handle their mental and emotional state more effectively.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone’s life. But don’t lose patience and hope. Therapies and innovative solutions can pave the way.