Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Josh Gibson MD Advises How You Can Cope with Anxiety Due to COVID-19

Josh Gibson MD

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

COVID-19 imposed pandemic has taken a toll on people’s health especially emotionally and mentally. This has led many individuals to suffer from an anxiety disorder. In this write-up, let us find out how you will be able to cope up with mental distress caused by a coronavirus.

Tips to battle mental struggles due to COVID-19

These measures will help you to stay stress-free during the pandemic:

  1. Control what you can and do not worry about things that you cannot. Few things that you can keep within your reach include washing your hands frequently, sanitizing your stuff regularly, and wearing a mask whenever you go out of the house. Most importantly, try to maintain social distancing protocols.You must follow these guidelines even if you have received your vaccination.
  2. It is good to stay informed, but it is not a good idea to get obsessed with news round the clock. Also, try to believe in information only from reliable sources. For instance, if you have doubts related to COVID-19 visit the official website of the World Health Organization. Set a time for updates and try to avoid checking frequently because it might lead to greater anxiety.
  3. If you are feeling down and depressed, try to divert your attention. For instance, if you want, plan to arrange your wardrobe or try to clear out a mess that you have always wanted to. You can also make a note of the things that you would require for the next month and work out expenses.  
  4. During the pandemic, there are restrictions about whose house we can visit. Moreover, not everyone will want you to be around especially the ones that are not vaccinated as yetsays Josh Gibson MD. So, it is a wise move not to get declined if you want to visit someone. Instead, stick to your close-knit group. This includes your family members even if they are far away. Connect with your close friends. Thanks to the latest technology where you can see everyone virtually and communicate with them whenever you feel like it. It is worth the time you spend virtually. It allows you to ventilate your feelings and emotions. Most importantly, you experience a “feel-good factor” that is vital to keep you afloat mentally during the times of Covid.
  5. Do some light exercises or go for a brisk walk.If you can work out a fitness regimen, you will have no time to feel depressed or anxious. If you cannot go for walks daily, at least walking briskly 3 times a week will help you as well. The outdoors definitely has some refreshing experiences to offer.
  6. Get some respite from worldly affairs. Mental healing is possible if you meditate and turn to spiritual rejuvenation. It helps immensely.

In a nutshell, the mantra of staying mentally fit is to not stress your mind about “what ifs”. If you can follow these guidelines, you will surely be able to bail yourself out of the mess says Josh Gibson MD.

    Josh Gibson MD

    Josh Gibson MD, Josh Gibson MD at Josh Gibson MD

    Josh Gibson MD is currently Vice President of Innovation Strategy at Pilot44 LLC, a leading disruptive innovation studio based in San Francisco, CA. He focuses on the design and delivery of new digital transformation initiatives, primarily in the medical and consumer spaces. His strategy work draws deeply on nearly 20 years of training and experience in psychiatry, his work with mental health startup Quartet Health and five years of prior management consulting. . Read about Josh Gibson MD Grant , Scholarship , Award and Giving.

    Also read his blog 1 and blog 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Josh Gibson MD
    Community//

    Coping with Stress, Lockdown Laid On Us and How Josh Gibson MD Scholarship

    by Josh Gibson MD
    Student wearing mask during covid-19 cannot enter closed university building
    Community//

    Practical stress-reducing exercises to help you in a pandemic: Josh Gibson MD Scholarship

    by Josh Gibson MD
    Community//

    Josh Gibson MD: The New Covid Variant and Mental Health

    by Josh Gibson MD
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.