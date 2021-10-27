Josh Fink of Nick’s Menswear: “Know your target market”

Know your target market. When we first started a suit company in Arizona, people said we were crazy. We had a rep tell us that Arizona is the hottest place in the country; you’re never going to sell suits there in a mall successfully. And if we had been selling to normal business people, they might have been right. But we knew our niche was selling suits to people who didn’t know anything about suits; people who didn’t own one but needed one.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Josh Fink. Josh is part of the family-run business Nick’s Menswear in Arizona, the fastest growing men’s suit company in the country. He’s also the founder of The Modern Groom, an innovative online solution for grooms that allow them to purchase wedding suits from the comfort of their home using a virtual stylist. In each of his companies, Josh believes in the guiding principle of doing right by the customer to sell them what they need.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in Minot, North Dakota, and as far back as I can remember, my family was in men’s retail clothing. My grandfather started a store and then my uncle and my dad took over the store in the late 80s. When I graduated high school, I went to the University of North Dakota to play golf and worked in the stores part-time then.

I then moved to Arizona to get out of the cold and to play golf. I lived with my grandmother, and then my aunt and uncle moved here and started a menswear store here, Nick’s Menswear. By the time they grew to their third store, they had started talking about bringing me on. I’ve always had an eye and love for fashion, and I guess men’s retail clothing is just in my blood.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Our company has always run with our golden rule of always doing right by the customer. Years ago, a man came in to get a suit for his daughter’s wedding. He was a big guy, and when he told me his suit size, I immediately knew that wasn’t his size. He was used to dressing in baggy, boxy suits that hid his physique. I explained that a better-fitting suit would be a bit slimmer in cut, but he’d still be comfortable because he wouldn’t be moving around a lot in this suit. Having a closer fit would make him look fantastic when he walked his daughter down the aisle, and after the ceremony and photos were over, he could take off the jacket and wear the vest. I told him that we were committed to making him look the best he could for his daughter, and people were going to notice and tell him how great he looked.

But he wasn’t buying the idea, and insisted on the bigger size. I told him that I couldn’t sell him a suit that didn’t look good on him, so I suggested he go to Dillards or wherever, and told him that they would sell him something off the rack. He almost got out the door, turned around, and said “Alright”, and bought the suit that fit him. He looked fantastic in it.

A few weeks later, he came in to tell me a story. He said that he’d been overweight his whole life. He said that when I talked about people complimenting him, he didn’t believe me, because he couldn’t remember the last time someone complimented the way he looked. He’d always dressed for comfort to hide his body, but he knew it was an important day for him to look good for his daughter’s sake. At the wedding, he said he had no less than 25 people complimented him on how sharp he looked, and he made sure to let them know that it was because of Nick’s Menswear. It’s not just about selling the customer something, it’s about really caring about what they need.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I had the knack for retail, having worked in many places specializing in young men’s fashion. I knew a lot about what jeans fit right, the Mossimos, the No Fear, all the stuff you’d see at a store like Buckle today. But, I didn’t have any experience with tailoring. It’s such an art, and I thought it wasn’t any more than measuring here and there and then sending things off to be altered. I didn’t realize that when you take in a waist, it makes the pants shorter. When you let it out, it makes the pants puddle on the floor. It took a few missteps and a few customers with pants 4–6 inches too short or long before I made the correlation and understood.

We also used to carry underwear years back in our store. We had an employee who didn’t quite understand that sizing for underwear is different than suits. Underwear comes in S, M, L, XL. When a customer came looking for underwear, she asked him, “Do you need small, medium, long, or extra long?”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company stands out in many ways, but I think the most important thing is our employees. Even our worst employee is better than the best employee at any mall I have ever been to. Our customer service stands out.

We have about 50 student council internships available for high school kids during prom season to help us in our stores, and we train them well. I’ve heard from kids who worked for us that our training helped them get other jobs because we set the bar high for excellence.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Retail can be very monotonous if you do the same thing over and over each year. We’ve never gotten to the burnout stage because we’re constantly innovating. We’re not afraid to try new things, and I think that also motivates our employees. When they see how we are always trying to separate ourselves from the competition, that makes it exciting for them. They want to be a part of a company that is setting themselves apart.

We’re not afraid to reinvent ourselves, even if it fails. A few years ago we had the idea to have a mobile suit shop. We did all the things and spent lots of money on a decked-out custom trailer that cost around 50,000 dollars. It had everything from fitting rooms to a place to hang 500 suits, to a built-in island with all of our ties in it. The idea was great, but we didn’t clearly understand the challenges of the manpower it took to run it. We didn’t tank with it, but it wasn’t as profitable as we hoped.

However, the idea of the mobile suit led us to our next successful venture: The Modern Groom, specializing in helping grooms find the perfect wedding suit online. We knew there was a need to help people find suits they could own in an easier way than always having to come into a retail shop.

By helping grooms and their groomsmen have a perfectly fitted suit before the wedding at an affordable price, we solved a lot of problems for people. This also solved the problem of sending out a batch of rental suits and getting that dreaded call from the bride on the Monday after the wedding saying the guys looked like crap.

We never dwell on the things that don’t work because we know they are just leading us to something that will.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the things we often do but don’t shout out to the world is that we partner with many student councils. We’ve donated over a quarter of a million dollars to local high schools in Arizona, and every once in a while, we will get a call from a counselor about a kid who wants to go to prom but can’t afford a suit. We’re always able to make it happen, from the suit down to the shoes.

Because we are a local family-owned store, we have a reputation for caring about our community. There’s no corporate hierarchy people have to jump through to get help. They pick up the phone, we answer, and we help. That’s how it should be.

Personally, I get a lot of joy from helping young people who have a passion for fashion. I’m always willing to mentor them and show them everything- from warehouse operations to purchasing. In 2019, Nick’s Menswear was inducted into the Arizona Association of Student Councils (AASC) hall of fame for all we have done for local high schools.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is by Oscar Wilde “You can never be overdressed or overeducated.” Growing up in a place that wasn’t so fashion-forward like North Dakota, the way I dressed stood out. I was even voted best dressed my senior year.

When I moved to Arizona, I didn’t stand out as much, but I continued to be dressed to the nines when I went out. I think it sets a tone, and I believe it carries into everything I do and the opportunities that present themselves to me because of it. So being overdressed is just not a thing in my book; it’s who I am.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Without a doubt, it’s the emergence of technical fabrics in suits. Lululemon pioneered the fashionable stretch pant, and when comfort skyrocketed, it took fashion into a different space. Now we see that stretch in Chinos, sports coats, etc. It allows us to dress men in slimmer cuts without having to worry about their pants ripping. It’s going to be really interesting to see how far they take it to get that stretchy comfort without the shininess of synthetic fabric.

It’s just like when Nike put elegant Cole Haan shoes on top of their classic sneaker bed, it turned the shoe industry on its head. Guys don’t like to dress up because it’s uncomfortable, so when manufacturers come up with a solution that marries classic good looks and comfort, it’s money in the bank.

Over the past 10 years, I think we’re in the best place we’ve ever been in the fashion industry. This more tailored, more slender fit is so much more pleasing than the pleated pants, oversized leg look. We’re excited about the new colors and new fabrics more than ever.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Know your target market. When we first started a suit company in Arizona, people said we were crazy. We had a rep tell us that Arizona is the hottest place in the country; you’re never going to sell suits there in a mall successfully. And if we had been selling to normal business people, they might have been right. But we knew our niche was selling suits to people who didn’t know anything about suits; people who didn’t own one but needed one. We built our target market around guys who procrastinated to the last minute and would come in a day or two before the event. We knew these guys didn’t want to spend 600 dollars on a suit; they wanted to spend 200 dollars on a suit that fits great. We sold comfortable, affordable microfiber suits that they could wear again; suits they could wear to church; sports coats they could pair with a button-down and jeans. Take care of the customer. We also knew that we were marketing to one-time buyers, or at the very least guys who weren’t going to be repeat customers very often. This meant we had to be smart about how to market. We didn’t spend a dime on marketing; instead, we focused on doing such a great job and giving people such excellent service that we created evangelists. Our customers told everyone what we did for them and how we made them feel. We continually grew 20% each year with non-repeat business, growing from one store to five stores. We’ve grown from a 4000 square foot warehouse to an 11,000 square foot warehouse. That was all accomplished from knowing our target market and doing right by our customers. Take care of your people and make them feel like family. You are only as good as your weakest link. If your employees don’t buy into your culture and you’re not preaching your mission out loud, the end experience for the customer will never be the best experience it can be. Invest in your people, do right by your people, and treat them like family. Ask people who are better than you a lot of questions. Surrounding yourself with people who do things better and asking to learn from them is something many companies don’t do because they are afraid of competition. We’re not afraid, and we’re always looking to get better. We seek advice from people who are curious about the world, and want to improve things. Mostly, we want to stand out and make an impact on the community. Have a passion to succeed. We started here in a tiny mall where my aunt would open the store every day, and my uncle closed it until they could afford a second employee. We are now the fastest-growing suit company in the country because we are passionate about helping people feel good about themselves. You can’t just be passionate about fashion; you have to be passionate about success.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

When it comes to fashion, most men would not describe themselves as being into “high-fashion.” So typically, what a company does is create trends based on what’s trending on the runways in Milan and Paris. But that’s not what guys are wearing in Arizona or even in North Dakota. So instead of creating fashion for the 1%, why not create it for the 99%? That’s the part I think they miss.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’ve long known that excellent service makes for great evangelists for your company. We wanted a way to capture the rave reviews we were getting. Google reviews are the gold standard, but that barrier of making people log in and write about your company just wasn’t cutting it for us. So now we have our clients make video reviews, and it is just so much more powerful. Potential customers get to watch normal guys like them tell their stories of what we did for them and how we treated them. They can see in their faces and their body language how we made them feel. That’s important in a business that exists to make you look good!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@nicksmenswear on Instagram and Facebook, and @themoderngroom_ on Instagram and Facebook

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!