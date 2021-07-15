Josh Christopherson of Achieve Today: “ATTITUDE”

First is probably the most obvious and that’s VALUE. It’s so important that your software delivers massive amounts of value. For us we’ve sometimes felt like we are delivering so much value its almost unsustainable, and people still need and want more for less!

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Josh Christopherson

Josh has been with Achieve Today for six years focusing on sales management, marketing, and business direction. He oversaw the creation, build-out, and design of Achieve’s education platform and structure as well as its creative direction. With many thousands of members, it continues to grow rapidly and has evolved into the main hub of the Achieve Today education.

His expertise is culture and increasing sales by creating loyal sales teams who are passionate about growing company culture and engagement from within. As a visionary thinker, he loves to fix things that are broken and make complexity simple while delivering strong bottom-line results. Josh believes anything is possible when you combine passionate people, a common goal, intense focus, and hard work.

He has been married to his amazing wife for 18 years. He has two little boys and a girl. He loves everything aviation and has been a pilot for many years, flying with his dad for as long as he can remember.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Achieve Today started as an education company with the vision of “A World Without Limits” about 7 years ago. My business partner and I had previously spent over 12 years in the education space and had seen firsthand what made an individual successful, and it wasn’t always the curriculum. We wanted to specialize in helping people find happiness by improving their careers, relationships, and health but knew the key was by focusing on their mindset as well as their core beliefs and habits first. Working with over 100,000 students in 74 countries we were able to make a massive impact but needed to find a way to blend technology with personal coaching and training in order to go even further towards our vision.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After working in the education space for so many years my business partner, Aaron Peterson, and I had seen so many people succeed in their development and also so many others fail. We looked at many cases and had many interviews and discussions to uncover what was challenging those who weren’t progressing compared to those learning the exact same curriculum, and succeeding. We realized it was their own personal limiting beliefs and negative thought patterns. That’s when we realized it didn’t matter what was taught, if someone was trying to see success in their careers, relationships, health, or businesses, they needed to clear out the limiting beliefs first. Everyone had them, sometimes from childhood. For some they were subconscious. If we could find and “clear” those out, then anyone could see success. So that’s what we set out to do. Create “A World Without Limits”.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

There isn’t one particular moment where it was hard. As a business owner the entire journey is a challenge. You have to have the mindset and desire to truly impact the world. If you just start a company to make money, you will likely fail when things get hard. But we have always had a vision of what we can do to change people’s lives and we have been inspired by that every time things get hard. The challenges drive us to find solutions.

One particular challenge was realizing that we needed to lean harder on technology in the teaching process in order to deliver the best long term results. Costs were skyrocketing in the personal training space because of the need for one on one training to truly reprogram and create new habits for our learners. We realized we needed to develop a learning platform to help our students but didn’t have a good solution. None of the LMS platforms that existed did what we knew a student needed to see real success and engagement. You can’t just serve up courses on a platform and expect people to see real change. We had to build our own. So we decided to start a software company called iCÜE Technology that would develop the software Achieve Today could use for its students. Obviously that was hard and building it took a lot of personal sacrifice and time. Many times we didn’t know if we were going to be able to pull it off.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We spent years developing our cloud based learning tools as well as an AI coach for our students, all inside our own proprietary learning platform. We have found ways to take our decades of experience in the education space, and build a learning platform that truly creates an environment that transforms people. I would never say it’s been easy. We’ve had to give up paychecks at times to make sure employees got paid while we were starting this software company. Many days I’ve worked 12–14 hour days and our employees have sacrificed as well. But in the end, we have created something that is unprecedented in the learning and development space. This isn’t another LMS. This is a tool that an individual can access and by using it, find real transformation and success in life. We started by working with individual consumers but after the success individuals were seeing, companies started reaching out asking for help with their employees because of what we were doing with individuals. We focused on making our learning experience platform (LXP) “multi tenanted” to serve our business customers. Now we license the software to companies who “white label” it for their business as a tool to deliver training to employees. It teaches what the business wants and blends the content with our own to help the learner improve in many areas of life. It has literally transformed company cultures.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In 2020 we realized the biggest challenge was getting learners to be engaged in their own development. We had so much interest but found it was difficult to get users to truly engage in their own success and development long term. We knew our training transformed individuals and had seen the successes but needed to engage learners deeper. Our AI was then built and taught to work with employees to remove limiting beliefs and improve happiness by reaching out and customizing its engagement to train the individual. It effectively learns what personal challenges an employee is facing and suggests courses, videos, audios, and then prompts action. Engagement includes methods like short meditations, limiting belief clearings, goal setting, and tracking progress. It’s proven to reduce anxiety, stress, depression, and train high performance in sales and any job. Moreover, it is able to provide the data it collects to provide general feedback to a company or manager on how its employees “feel” and what content or training is needed to improve emotional wellbeing in the workplace and create high performance and happiness. We have corporate customers using it for professional sports training, the medical field, network marketing corporations, and sales companies.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’m not sure I can be super helpful here. : ) I didn’t take a vacation for 5 years and worked 10 hour days on average. I will say I think it’s hard to get burned out if you are doing something that you truly believe in and are excited about. Especially if you are changing lives. When you see the impact your business is making you don’t need a break. Find what you are passionate about and put your time into that. Then the money or time off doesn’t matter.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think for me there are two. My business partner is absolutely a key part of my success. There is no way I would have been able to do what I do without his support and belief. He helps to carry the weight of things and without him it would be too heavy at times with all the challenges and opportunities we have pursued. The second is definitely my wife. She has always been so patient with me and the time it has taken to build this business. It takes a lot of support at home for someone to build a company like this. Without a good support system there, it would certainly be even more of a challenge.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview.

Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

We easily have over 15–20,000 right now. The main steps for us were to start with individuals. That allowed us to focus on what made each individual successful and then we could customize our programming to grow from there once we had the basics down. After we hit 1,000 users that’s when things started to pick up steam in terms of companies looking to use what we had. We didn’t initially set out to move into B2B. Because we built something so transformational for consumers, it was only natural for businesses to see the value in using it to train employees and help them find success and happiness on the job. So for us, step one was to start with individuals, then test and learn, lastly to move to business applications. Now we are seeing the potential for this to reach hundreds of thousands of users very quickly.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

Our individual learners pay monthly. We’ve considered lifetime memberships but because we roll out updates bi-weekly as well as new courses every week and live coaching daily, it only made sense for us to offer a month to month membership. We have also considered adding the opportunity for premium content as well in terms of purchasing courses. We now have unlimited one on one coaching options as well for executive users. Companies who offer it to their employees usually license our software and brand it to their company based on their own needs. This allows them to add content specifically tailored to their own employees based on what they AI discovers their employees need.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

First is probably the most obvious and that’s VALUE. It’s so important that your software delivers massive amounts of value. For us we’ve sometimes felt like we are delivering so much value its almost unsustainable, and people still need and want more for less! For a few dollars a month our users get daily live coaching, a new course every week, custom roadmaps and paths to success, goal setting tools, meditation and clearing tools audios, and an AI that reaches out and coaches them, and we are still developing more to keep up with the desires of our learners. The second thing is a CLEAR VISION of what you are trying to accomplish and the problems you are trying to solve. It’s amazing how easy it is to get started and after talking to people, your opinions or views change. Everyone has an idea of how you should do things. Usually they are good ideas and they often come from people who seem to have experience. Be careful not to be convinced to do things that aren’t a part of your original vision. A TEAM who is onboard with your vision and who has a desire to make an impact on the world is the next thing you need. Without surrounding yourself with people who believe what you believe it’s going to be hard to really get momentum. CULTURE is probably my favorite and most important requirement to building a successful SaaS company and/or app. This is going to require you to take your vision and get others on board. Your ability to be a good storyteller and salesperson is valuable and could make all the difference. This will help you build a culture that spreads throughout your company and catches fire. Lastly is ATTITUDE. I can’t express how important it is to take your positive attitude and use it to drive you and those around you. There will be easy days and hard days, and your attitude will get you and those around you through it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Youth! We have a little “passion project” right now and its using the training we have given to tens of thousands of individuals to create a program for children in school. We’ve seen so many people as adults who are struggling with challenges and beliefs from when they were young, and it continues to hold them back into adulthood. This inspired us to team up with a popular youth speaker and create a program called Teen Track. We have already had two schools deliver it to their health classes for a week and we received a huge response from parents and teachers on how it impacted their kids positively with their internal beliefs, relationships, anxiety, and even conflict resolution. We were told nothing out there exists like our curriculum for youth. Since its all online coursework and videos it’s something that could transform schools and even save lives. We just haven’t learned how to get schools interested and use it. We truly just want to get it in the hands of people who can help kids with it.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Our YouTube channel has lots of new content posted frequently at Achieve Today.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weareachieve

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/achieve_today/

Site: https://www.achievetoday.com/

Platform: https://www.awakenthegreatness.com/

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.