Josh Chodniewicz of Fundify: “Analytical”

Josh Chodniewicz is a serial entrepreneur who built Art.com all the way from his parent’s basement to the international stage with $2 billion in revenues. He’s seen many peaks and valleys, learning valuable lessons from each one. Today, he’s helping other entrepreneurs access capital for their businesses as Founder & CEO of Fundify, an online equity investment platform where anyone can invest in next-gen startups alongside the experts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a born entrepreneur and grew up in a large family where hard work was valued.

When I was 7, I learned that chickens lay eggs every day. I had seen my mom drive to the store to buy eggs and realized I had an opportunity. With 70 chickens, a coop, and a bicycle, I created my first business and began learning how to meet a market need in a new way.

Years later, I once again launched a business from my parent’s home — this time from the basement. That’s where my friend Mike Marston and I launched Art.com, which grew into an international success with hundreds of employees and more than $2 billion in revenues.

I’m now leveraging that experience — along with my background as an Angel Investor and Venture Capitalist — to create a new business called Fundify. I want to make it easier for entrepreneurs from all walks of life to raise capital while also giving everyday people the chance to discover and invest in the next big success while it’s still small. After all, if you don’t see the next Amazon, you’ll never invest in the next Amazon. Of course, startup investing is high risk and many will not succeed. But research shows that the few that do succeed do so at impressive multiples.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’ve raised money as an entrepreneur, and I’ve invested in early-stage companies. You know what I’ve found on both sides of this table? Massive inefficiencies in the funding process. In most cases, the industry of capital raising works today the same way it worked 50 years ago. I realized that technology could fix this problem.

About that time, the securities and exchange laws in the United States began changing to allow entrepreneurs to raise funds from the general public in addition to raising from wealthy people known as accredited investors. These laws made it possible for almost anyone to invest in startups.

Seeing the convergence of technological advancements and changes in U.S. law created my aha moment where I knew I could solve these long-standing problems in new ways through Fundify.

It reminds me of a time in 1994 when the Internet was just beginning to develop. During a time when only one out of 800 Americans had an email address and the question we were asked most was — “What is the Internet?” — my friend and I saw an opportunity. We were convinced that people would want to buy art using this new tech, and we launched what later became Art.com and grew into an international success.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m definitely a born entrepreneur but I’ve also worked hard to develop the skills and deep knowledge required to succeed. I’ve only had one “job” outside my own companies. For three months, I worked at America West Airlines where I loaded bags onto planes and directed planes with lighted batons. It was relatively easy and came with the great perk of getting to fly for free. But otherwise, the pay was low and my prospects were limited no matter how well I did my job. At review time, I got a stellar score that earned me a raise of just 3 cents an hour. I was aware of two things: (1) I could be replaced by someone else at any time and (2) I wasn’t in the right place.

Growing up, I was always working. Whether it was selling eggs as I described earlier, selling baseball cards, helping my parents with their small store, or building homes, I was always driven to work and grow.

Of course, it’s different when you build a business that employs others and starts impacting thousands or millions of customers. You need the leadership and decision-making skills to deliver. But I’ve always had a strong desire to create new things that can change the world. I’m up for the challenge whatever it might be. Bring on Goliath!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve been blessed with many influential people in my life, starting with parents who encouraged me while also giving me accountability. When I started selling eggs from the backyard in my youth, they helped buy chicken feed at first. But once I had to pay customers, my parents turned over the expenses to me, which helped me better understand the realities of business.

In recent years, I’ve found tremendous support from the CEO Forum where experienced leaders offer mentorship, grounded feedback, and encouragement.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Fundify is different because we’re building a full-blown solution for capital raising. This includes introductions to experts in your industry and introductions to investors who want to invest in great ideas and great entrepreneurs. We’re taking a data-driven approach and leveraging technology to help entrepreneurs raise the capital they need to grow their businesses.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Analytical. Entrepreneurs have to make many decisions every day, and I lean on data to help inform mine. So much research and information is available today, and so many tools can help you objectively measure your efforts. It’s important to find reliable sources, pour over the data and act on the results. Decisive. Entrepreneurs rarely have as much time as they’d like to consider each decision. It’s important to quickly gather the input and research you need and then make a decision that enables the next steps. Tenacious. In my mind, failure is not an option. In fact, I believe that even entertaining the thought of failure is a step on the path to that very thing. Building a business is hard. You have to be 100% committed and passionate about your vision in order to stay with it long enough to see significant results.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I was once given advice around delegating and told that I should lead by allowing others to fail. Somehow their failures would provide more valuable lessons than those that coaching would achieve. I tried that briefly but realized it wasn’t advice that worked for me.

Think about it from a parenting perspective; you wouldn’t let your kids run off a cliff just so they could learn a lesson.

The same is true in business. You want to hire smart people who are well suited for their roles and give them the space they need to produce. But if you see coworkers heading down a path you know will fail, step in and coach them back to a productive outcome. This takes time — which is a precious commodity for entrepreneurs, I know — but it produces better results for projects and more importantly, for people.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

This is such a huge issue in the startup world. Remember that employees are people first and foremost. They have their own lives, dreams, families, successes, struggles… You are likely all-consumed by the business you’ve founded, but it’s not realistic to expect everyone else to have the same level of commitment.

Sure, they should share your vision and work enthusiastically toward the defined goals. You can help them do this with clear communication about the work needed, deadlines, and expected outcomes. But set realistic expectations that enable a healthy work-life balance for employees and then extend grace when life happens. You’ll build loyalty and create a more productive environment in the long run.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Put in the hours to really learn what’s going on in your industry and business. Know it inside and out. Surround yourself with people who know what they’re talking about, ask questions, read, attend events, be curious. If you hear about an industry expert who’s written a new book, go read it rather than binge-watching another show for 12 hours. See what nuggets you can find that make you more informed and more effective.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

If you don’t know what you’re talking about, you’ll be found out. You won’t be ready for that hard question and won’t be able to overcome objections. And if the founder doesn’t fully understand the industry, then investors and employees won’t have confidence in you or your vision. More importantly, you will be less likely to succeed.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake I’ve seen is underestimating the amount of time and money you’ll need to build out your vision. Things always take longer than expected, and your funding runway must get you to and through the next big milestone so you can raise more as needed. Raise money when you can; don’t turn down investors thinking you have just enough. Any downside of dilution is small compared to the benefits of extending your runway.

Another big mistake is waiting to release a product until everything is perfect. Perfection is the enemy of good enough. That saying is highly applicable for entrepreneurs. When we’re building our vision, we want everything to be perfect. But achieving perfection takes a long time and frankly is not achievable in and of itself. You can miss market opportunities by waiting for perfection.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As entrepreneurs, we’re in charge of the life or death of our business. We make big decisions on a regular basis. Your team members take care of many things, but the most difficult decisions are left to you. The weight of those decisions and the ramifications are huge, and there’s no one to point a finger at but yourself. This is ultimate accountability at its best and is a recipe for high peaks and low valleys.

Do I spend more money now and cut my runway by a month anticipating I’ll be able to raise more? Or should I save the expense and miss out on the benefit it would bring? Good will happen today, but significant pain may come down the road in part because of this very decision.

Sometimes I think this is why Steve Jobs wore a black turtleneck every day. He faced so many questions and big decisions daily; perhaps this sartorial consistency helped lighten the load.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

One of my favorite high moments was at Art.com when we bought that domain name from our top competitor. We were originally called Allwall.com and could see the power of the simpler domain name. We tried repeatedly over the years to negotiate its purchase from our competitor and others before them and kept working diligently to put ourselves in a position to be able to acquire it. For the fourth try after months of negotiating, I flew to their offices and we finally got to a YES. I remember calling my colleague back at our offices and saying — We own it! We actually own it!

When it transferred to us, our orders doubled literally overnight. Then we were scrambling to scale as orders kept growing — eventually quadrupling that year, helping us achieve one of the fastest-growing companies, period. It was an incredible time.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

During our early days at Art.com, research indicated that a large segment of our target market wanted a specific product suite. Customers were asking for it. We spent months building our killer product, spending our last dollars to make it happen. It launched, and after six days, we had sold exactly one item (for $100). I remember walking around our building with co-founder Michael Marston wondering — What do we do now? How do we make it through this?

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

When we realized the problem wasn’t going to resolve on its own as they rarely do, we reassessed our strategy, checked our assumptions, and changed one aspect of the delivery of the product. We barely slept for a week because we had to adjust quickly. After the quick revamps, we launched the product a different way and, sure enough, it started generating sales.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Humility. It’s not hard to live through great moments, but you need to stay humble on the peaks to manage what follows. For businesses, the peaks are often followed by surges in orders or other work to deliver on what’s been promised. Thinking back to the time I mentioned at Art.comwhen we successfully negotiated the purchase of our top competitor’s domain name, that moment was an enormous peak. But we had to quickly move our full attention to the logistics of scaling in a smart way to handle the surge in orders that in many ways we were not yet prepared for. Emotional resilience. This is essential to survive the valleys. When disappointments come, you have to be able to set aside emotions and ask — What’s the next actionable item that moves our business forward? The business doesn’t have feelings; it’s built with deliberate steps one brick at a time. In my 20s, I got a crash course on emotional resilience while trying to raise capital for Art.com. My buddy and I were convinced it was a great idea and we pitched it repeatedly to dozens and dozens of potential investors. But here were these smart people telling us all the reasons why it wouldn’t work. That was a hard situation to reconcile. We heard stories of other people raising ridiculous amounts of capital for businesses, and we knew we were on to a huge opportunity. But yet no one would invest in ours. We learned to keep taking steps toward the goal. We succeeded in small ways that led to bigger ways until we had reached even greater milestones. Passion. Business building is a long haul with lots of twists and turns. You must be passionate about your business and the vision you’re building to have the fortitude to live through these ups and downs. When times get tough or your nightly sleep time is measured in minutes rather than in hours, this passion for your business enables you to focus and push through. Some people have said to me — “Art.com seems like a real overnight success. Congratulations.” My answer — “Yes, an overnight success 20 years in the making.” Entrepreneurship is a long-term endeavor driven by your passion. Thick skin. Realize that if you’re doing anything truly innovative, there are more people who sincerely believe it won’t work rather than agree with your outlook. The more visionary you are, the more likely you are to get that negative feedback. In 1994, my buddy and I saw the potential of the Internet and knew people would buy products online soon. But as we tried to raise the capital we thought we needed, more than a few people told us it would never work. You need thick skin to get through this type of reaction, which is bound to come. Just think of Elon Musk saying we’re going to space. Many people think that sounds ridiculous until you see what he’s actually building. Balance between business and family. This is one of the most difficult areas for me. Your growing business demands an enormous amount of time and energy, and you can see how the sacrifices you make today will be enormously valuable down the road. But as a husband and father, I’m constantly reminded that I want, I must save time and energy for my family. I may not be able to take a week off to enjoy vacation time with them always, but I can block off time on my schedule to ensure I’m at dinner most nights, their soccer games, and other key moments. Creating some boundaries for balance is essential.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience means never giving up and continuing to press on toward the goals you have set for yourself. It’s an essential trait for entrepreneurs. People who are resilient are good at analyzing problems and potential solutions, remaining focused on the prize and moving forward despite setbacks.

When Covid hit the U.S., I had investors cancel commitments that we needed. It would have been easy to get depressed over that and head to the sidelines, but failure is not an option. I analyzed the situation, adjusted my plans, and refocused my energy in directions that would help Fundify grow.

Every entrepreneur will experience failure and disappointments along the way without question. When you do, it’s important to do a post-op to identify what went wrong, revamp your plan as needed, and then move forward. Avoid the urge to sulk or linger in sadness. Analyze, adjust and then get back to the steps that move you toward the other side of the mountain in front of you.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Resiliency was ingrained in me from early on. I grew up in a large family (four brothers and two sisters) where we were encouraged to excel and expected to work diligently. My parents not only talked the talk but walked the walk by excelling in their spaces. (Fun fact: My mom held the record as the fastest typist in Canada!)

I remember golfing and wanting to be amazing. I thought — how do I do this professionally for a living? I’d spend weekends dawn to dusk practicing and playing to perfect my game, eventually learning this just wasn’t going to be my legacy. I’m always looking for ways to improve, learn and grow.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Absolutely. I’m the eternal optimist. I view my business through a wide lens hopefully seeing the bigger picture. I’ve already visualized how Fundify is going to impact the market and the ways it will solve big problems in new ways. With this view, the day-to-day problems seem much smaller and easier to overcome. Any particular obstacle is just one piece of the picture. I know we’re going to get through it even if we haven’t figured out the solution today. Stay focused.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Attitude is infectious — positive or negative. Henry Ford said: “Whether you think you can or can’t, you’re right.” I believe that wholeheartedly. You’ll find what you believe — success or failure.

No matter what is going on day to day, the leader must keep a positive attitude. People look to you to get a sense of how things are going. If you’re negative, you’ll see that the best people in your organization will start leaving and then others will follow. Before long, you’ll be left with people who aren’t passionate about what you’re doing, and that’s not going to win the war. In turn, clients and customers get a sense of this and won’t engage as much.

Conversely, when you exude positive energy, you attract people who are strong in their respective areas, and you’ll be able to accomplish even more. That will in turn help you attract other standouts and build your company’s credibility further. Success begets success, and it starts with the leader’s positive attitude.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

One of my favorite motivational quotes is from Thomas Jefferson who said, “I find that the harder I work, the luckier I am.”

It’s so true. Success in business isn’t about luck. It’s about working hard, putting yourself in great situations, and working through the tough times. It may look like luck watching from the couch, but success comes from hard work and perseverance.

We started Art.com in my parents’ basement, as I mentioned, and that’s where I used to roll and ship posters myself. One night, I had left most of our inventory on pallets on the floor thinking they were high enough to be out of harm’s way. But the home flooded that night, and we lost most of our inventory. That was a terrible down moment. We had worked so hard to build the business to where we were and in one night, we lost so much value. Unlucky.

After the initial shock wore off, I had to get back up and think through the steps to recover. I made a list of actionable items that would move us forward and then worked through one at a time. That’s how you put yourself into a position to get “lucky.”

I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to help other hard-working entrepreneurs now through Fundify. I want to show them that they don’t need luck — just hard work — to access capital, and later achieve even greater successes building out their respective visions.

