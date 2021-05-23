Joseph Vincelli: “Practice is key”

Learn about how the arts (especially music) and its impact toward academia. It can help change education and legislation. If lawmakers understand that music is not just entertainment and expression, but that it can be used and incorporated in the techniques to teach young people academia while they learn music and performance, they will eventually make it mandated as a part of national education. Sadly, National Arts & Humanities (including The National Endowment for the Arts) focus on performance when it is already a very crowded field. My slogan: Utilize other ways to use the arts to help society!

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Joseph Vincelli. He has had a 35-year career as a saxophonist/flutist with various recordings of his original jazz. He has hundreds of copyrights, a patent on award-winning software and hardware (that teaches children academics through music). He has also written a book and leads The Artist Outreach, a non-profit organization that helps students learn curriculum through the use of creative methods.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I am from the shore of New Jersey, Eatontown to be exact. I grew up in an Italian-American family of 5 children where my grandparents came over on the boat from Italy. Lots of food, music, and love in a culture filled with family. Being the baby of 5, with an 11-year span, my sister was more like my second mother as were my aunts. It was a very tight-knit family where we lived next to each other.

My Grandfather saved money every year to but the lands next to his house and as his children married, they sectioned a piece and built a house from scratch. Very Amish-living…very Old-World concepts.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My parents met through a community musical play and had treasured music. They wanted all of their children to, at least, attempt at an instrument if they so chose. We all did it! However, my brother and I were the only ones that took it seriously enough to make it a career. He was in the Army band whereas I went to Berklee College of Music on a scholarship to learn composing, arranging, and performance. We were like a younger version of The Brecker Brothers as a team.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I don’t know that I would say that there is one story in particular, but when you tour as a band, it’s kind of like Las Vegas: What happens on the roads stays on the road.

One of my bands were with me for many years and we had a national tour performing my music from my CD, “Touch”. We called it the Touch Tour. It happened many years ago and we still laugh hard at the antics so I don’t think the band wouldn’t mind my sharing:

Understand when touring, the concert time was usually the same old preparation, sound checks, etc. The music was the same songs and how we approached it nightly was different…and that it was truly up to us to make that happen. However, it was the time off, or more importantly, the “travel time” from gig to gig that was most interesting. Food stops became the Highlight-Of-The-Day!…You know, like a dog.

One time we finished a Cracker Barrel dinner. We always picked Cracker Barrel as it was safe, good food that was on every Interstate throughout the US. Forgetting that the drummer’s entire CD collection of 100 CDs on the roof of the vehicle, drove off and watched them scatter all over the Interstate. No streaming existed then, so his entire music collection was lost to the wind.

After finishing a gig on Mother’s Day, trying to find a restaurant without a reservation was impossible, except for one Chinese restaurant in Dayton, OH. With no one in the place, my bass player asked the hostess: “Your Chinese food. Is it good?” She says, “You like Chinese food?” He says, “Yes!” She says, “GOOOD!” and proceeds to seat us while he stares with egg on his face.

There were many instances of belly laughter and arguments. Remember, that your band is your family on the road. We irritate each other. Imagine that!

At another Cracker Barrel visit in Florida, we had an intense argument where they almost called the cops. We proceeded to our next festival gig in Tampa/St. Pete in silence for 2 hours. We got the gig with all of that pent-up anger and performed the best music ever. We had a roaring ovation and felt like rock stars. The following year, I brought a new band. Listeners came to me and said, “What happens to the keyboardist with the dreads and the angry kid on drums?” It reminded me of the intensity of our music just from raw emotion.

What I’ve learned is that people are people and you kind of have to let them live their journey and hopefully you can have good times and laughter to remember along the way.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Music life has changed dramatically due to the internet and streaming. I lived a life of touring and recording my own music. Today, live venues are not as prominent as in the past. However, recording is still alive and well. I suggest that they learn everything they can about music history, technique, and improvisation (in order to song create) by the age of 20–25. The rest of their lives will partially be consumed by the music business for success and survival.

I had agents and a record company (when they mattered). My thought is that no one will work harder for you than you! And you get to keep the commission! Unless it is truly not a wheelhouse you can handle, you should try it. I was given the opportunity to be the road manager on a Buddy Miles tour, and it changed me as I saw contracts, negotiations, etc. It changed my way of thinking in the music business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Miles Davis, when approached on his keeping his back to the audience during performances, he once said, “I play for me, damn it!”

In order to be a true artist, you have to be true to you! I have lived my whole life/career around a few simple focuses: Creativity, Improvisation, Ownership (playing my music MY way). Playing original instrumental jazz, you have to be fulfilled with what you accomplish, not by repeating someone else’s stamp on the world.

Any time someone had asked me to play a wedding gig, it was only those I considered fans or serious listeners of my music as they saw it as art form, not background sound. I have stuck with that philosophy and it has worked well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had a musician friend (when I was 20 years old) who mentored me. He said “Always write things down”; the most valuable lesson I can impress on others. Whether it was in my business dealings, creative ideas for songs, my inventions in music and education, my book, or how I approach The Artist Outreach, the charity I founded; it is the quintessential focus on success. You want your mind to flow with creativity, always. Therefore, writing ideas and thoughts down, allows your mind to continue to swim in imagination. Creative completion is the greatest joy in the world and you own it. However, if you don’t complete the task from vision to execution, it remains a mystery to the world with only you knowing its finished product.

Secondly, my parents always said to do whatever I wanted: As long as it made my happy and was legal.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

From age 13, my whole life has been extremely passionate about making a mark that will add to the world. It was not coming from a fame perspective, rather, from a value as a human contributor, like many successful individuals. However, it was J.S. Bach and the way he approached his compositions to make certain that his music added value, beauty, and creativity to an otherwise difficult world at times. My passion started as music and cooking, but it shifted as a second career by helping others learn the connections between music and the arts and how it helps us learn academic subjects like language, math, and the sciences.

I am a social entrepreneur. I know what is necessary in creating a successful business. However, the focus for my non-profit, Artist Outreach (www.The ArtistOutreach.org) is using creatives as our staff; we have teaching artist performers on our staff. But mainly, it is a staff of highly creative individuals that use our own unique, award-winning and innovative methodology to reach students through musical approaches. Additionally, we are building ideas that will help teachers and afterschool site coordinators learn techniques that are not in the standard teaching toolbox.

The Artist Outreach serves over 20,000 annually and 90% of the students are from families considered low-to-moderate income.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

My book project was a research exploration on learning how composers and musicians have experienced deeper sets of importance to music and how it inspired them to dig deeper daily, to create their art. The book is called The Art of Tone, Understanding our Love for Music. It began when I was at Berklee. My research continued its way to my residence in New Jersey. Finally, when working in Hollywood, I would visit UCLA-Schoenberg Library to learn about distant past composers’ thoughts on the matter.

This book and its philosophy became the necessary stepping stone that manifested The Artist Outreach’s STREAMliners Arts-Integrated Academic Education. The STREAMliners is our acronym for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, & Math.

The impact we make (in-person and remotely) is changing children’s path toward a more well-rounded life and better education as we teach connections between the arts and academia while demonstrating teachers musical techniques that help them reach students that need a “different” way of learning….bytheway, that is most children in the world….needing to learn differently.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

AHA! #1: When I was 13 years old and a boy from New Jersey, I transcribed Clarence Clemons’ saxophone solo on Bruce Springsteen’s Jungle Land. I did it overnight. My fellow high school students told me that was true talent. It sparked my focus toward being the best I could be as a sax player.

AHA! #2: At 19 years old, I was playing my flute at a funeral and I experienced a very elevated state of mind, giving the feeling that I was being helped to play the music. It gave me a desire to learn how effective music can be while adding to the world, not just as entertainment, but something much deeper. This inspired me to perform my 20-year book project called The Art of Tone, Understanding our Love for Music.

AHA! #3: Learning how much my music touched people and changed their trajectory, even if for a short time. Every time you hear someone tell you that, you work harder to achieve to help others along their path. After decades of this behavior, it is without question, how I approach my charity and those that we serve.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I was performing a concert in Kansas City. Any time that I have the microphone, I am going to speak about The Artist Outreach. A very wealthy gentleman came to me at the CD/signing table on the intermission. He handed me his card and says, “I think I can help your cause with some funding”. He and his foundation supported our program to the degree of allowing us to serve 6500 students annually in Kansas City. A whole program was added in a new region of the states based on his philanthropy.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Here are all three: Learn about how the arts (especially music) and its impact toward academia. It can help change education and legislation. If lawmakers understand that music is not just entertainment and expression, but that it can be used and incorporated in the techniques to teach young people academia while they learn music and performance, they will eventually make it mandated as a part of national education. Sadly, National Arts & Humanities (including The National Endowment for the Arts) focus on performance when it is already a very crowded field. My slogan: Utilize other ways to use the arts to help society!

Help us with funding: Help create events to raise funding and awareness. Donate. Cheerlead a network to donate. You become an advocate for the arts while you help children achieve!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Practice is key. I practiced hard when I got to high school because I am self-disciplined, however, if I was explained that motor muscles create a technique, I would have worked harder with better results in my early teenage years.

Know the value of your artwork: Know the tangible and intangible qualities that a musical career can bring. I was fortunate because I had a passion for my outcome during my high school years. Many don’t.

Know how to save. Choosing a path of music OR non-profit management is not an easy way to build equity. Passion is important, however, learning to live on a “beer salary” whether champagne is flowing or not is the key to building creativity. When your mind free to imagine and think clearly, and not be chained to financial issues, confidence builds and you are not taken advantage of as easily when negotiating prices. Often artists and athletes are treated poorly in this manner; the only difference is that there is much more financial upside to sports than the arts.

Live with ownership. I learned that the more that I stayed true to myself, my career path, and my vision, the more confident I became and focused I became on living this life. After watching me initiate my non-profit, The Artist Outreach and making it successful, my bass player told me that “Once you put your mind to something, Vincelli, you get it done”. Ownership gives you that springboard.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have. My career path was to become a recording artist and session musician. I did that. I composed 16 albums and was a producer and recording artist on over 100 recordings and toured the world under my own name. I, then, wrote a book on the effects of music on our world. It was not a best seller as it was heady for most people. However, it was the catalyst toward initiating The Artist Outreach. Although I still play concerts, my entire life focus is on The Artist Outreach.

We use creative methods to help teach the curriculum. We use all of the arts as a conduit to help people understand the connections in life.

Whether we teach young children how to pronounce words better for reading proficiency (through drum circles) or teach veterans how to eat better through culinary arts, or music therapy to help with PTSD, we are improving lives of others to build a better future for themselves through the power of music and other art forms.

It must be working: We serve over 20,000 students (in a non-COVID year) and serve from ages 3–63 years of age. We hope to see this movement grow over time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Charles and Liz Koch — Advocate for quality education. I believe that they and their foundations understand the importance of a strong education. Most people never think of using music and the arts as a way to engage children on academia. I believe that Charles and Liz, and their son, Chase (a true music lover) would truly help improve the success of our organization from their vision of an impoverished world with the help of music and the arts.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!