Joseph Pazona MD of VirtuCare: “Collaborate with other doctors”

Dr. Joe Pazona is a board-certified urologist currently in private practice in Nashville, TN. Born and raised in Suffern, NY, he completed his medical training at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. After more than a decade of experience treating patients in underserved areas, Dr. Pazona created VirtuCare, a telemedicine company that provides patients and hospitals with direct access to urologists.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

At 18, I was admitted to a seven-year medical program at Northwestern University directly from high school. So, I thought, “Ok, I guess I’m going to be a doctor.” But I had no idea what kind of medicine I was interested in.

During my 3rd year of medical school, a urologist asked me to come watch a kidney stone removal. As I entered the operating room the overwhelming positivity and enthusiasm of the urologist was infectious. When the resident grabbed the kidney stone, the urologist screamed “YES, GREAT JOB!” like the guy had just scored the winning touchdown with one second left on the clock. I said to myself, if this guy is still this excited over a kidney stone after 30 years in practice, then this is the specialty for me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Urologists have the wildest stories, hands down. People do some strange things with their private area. But since we need to keep this conversation PG, let me share this instead.

I got fired. And it was the strangest and best thing that’s ever happened to me. To be clear, I did not get fired because of any poor performance on my part. Rather I was constantly at odds with the hospital that employed me because I simply refused to accept their mediocre level of patient care. They absolutely did not want anyone to rock their boat, which I did. Daily.

Our current healthcare system views doctors as employees and we are expected to be quiet soldiers. You may not know this, but doctors are being fired all across the country and replaced with less expensive entities. Systems care about the bottom line, if it improves patient care but costs money, they don’t want to hear about it.

Getting the sack just solidified my desire to change this system. And that is exactly what I am doing today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s a fantastic entry from Marcus Aurelius in Meditations.

“If you do the job . . . with diligence, energy and patience . . . as if you might have to give this back at any moment. If you can embrace this without fear or expectation . . . then your life will be happy. No one can prevent that.”

Starting my own private practice and VirtuCare during a global pandemic probably seems insane. As a surgeon, I’m not inherently patient. And I’m not complacent. This quote centers me. I’m used to diagnosing a problem and fixing it immediately. Start-up companies work on a much slower timeline which has been quite an adjustment for me. This quote reminds me to be fearless and focus on the process ahead of the results. I truly still love practicing medicine and believe in helping others. This quote also reminds me that the path to happiness lies in personal growth and a sense of purpose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife Catherine. And she did not pay me to say that! None of this would have been possible without her, opening the new practice, the creation and launch of VirtuCare. None of it. She even put in months working the front desk in the new office to get me started. She is my constant cheerleader and support. Plus, she keeps me laughing.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

In building a rapport with a patient, nothing replaces the power of the human touch. The warmth of a handshake, hug, or simply sitting closely with a patient demonstrates a special level of compassion and empathy that is obviously different with remote care. However, during the pandemic, physical touching has been limited anyway. We are so lucky to have the technology to be able to visit face to face with patients where we can observe their expressions and body language. Non-verbal cues often tell me more about how a patient is feeling and their comfort level than any history I might obtain. And I am still able to ‘read’ my patients very well through telemedicine.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Losing the ability to perform a complete physical examination limits which medical conditions are amenable to a telemedicine visit. Obviously, sometimes we need to examine patients in person for any “lumps and bumps.” So that is a limitation, certainly.

We also lose the ability to perform diagnostic tests such as endoscopies with remote care. However, there now exists remote technology that allows doctors to listen to a patient’s heart and look inside their mouths from home. And these new types of technologies are gaining steam in so many different areas. In a few years the possibilities for treating patients from home will probably blow all of our minds.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Designate a private space where you can have your telemedicine visit. Privacy is so important. Make sure your patient knows you are in a secure space where their privacy will be respected. Remove distractions. Your patient needs the same level of attention you would give in the office; they don’t need to compete with your children playing video games in the background. Block the appropriate amount of time. Trying to squeeze in a patient in the 5 minutes you have available before you have to leave take you daughter to dance class doesn’t work. Maintain professionalism. Treat a telemedicine visit no differently than in person visit. Show up as you would for your office — dirty T shirts not allowed. Collaborate with other doctors. Just because you are not in person with your patient doesn’t mean that they might not have seen another provider in person recently. If you’re a specialist, reach out to their primary care physician. If you are in primary care, reach out to a specialist. No man is an island. Utilize your colleagues. Be resourceful. As a urologist, there are at home urine tests I can use. At home diagnostic tests are available and new technologies coming out every day. Do your research. And remember, patients can still go to a lab for any tests you may need to order. They haven’t mastered remote surgery yet, but they are working on it!

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Most importantly telehealth gives us greater access. You can reach a broader audience due to the following:

No Travel

No Wait times

No need for insurance

No child care

No work absences

In person healthcare through insurance companies has innumerable inefficiencies that we can remove in a cash-based telemedicine model. And we can now see patients who are 3 hours away with the click of a button.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Having a secure video platform allows even more privacy. Walls are thin in medical offices and paperwork is all over the place, not so private when you think about it. Plus, going to a medical office can be stressful and embarrassing for many patients. Visiting with your doctor from your own home is a completely private and safe experience.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I already have and it’s called VirtuCare (https://www.myvirtucare.com). We bring direct access to specialists outside of insurance at affordable prices. We offer continuity of care; you can stay with the same doctor. This doctor becomes “your doctor” and you build a relationship with him or her.

If we reach the end of what a telemedicine visit can offer, we provide a warm handoff to an experienced colleague for any in-person care a patient may need.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Many medical conditions don’t require an in-person exam. There’s no doubt you need a full in-person physical exam at least once a year by your primary care physician. But as a urologist, I can treat most troubles in the bedroom or the bathroom simply with a good history.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I’m excited about the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Nothing will replace the art and human element of health care. However, if we can utilize AI as an adjunct, the combination is truly powerful. AI will prove to be a powerful tool we utilize to assist us in diagnostic and therapeutic treatments.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

You can never replace a handshake or a smile, the things that are the human element of care. When we start looking for ways to completely replace doctors, this is dangerous. A lot of what I do as a physician centers on providing comfort. And giving comfort and reassurance is a human condition. No robot will ever hold your hand and support you in the same way your doctor will.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s what I’m doing right now with VirtuCare. I want to create an alternative health care system that is centered on the patient physician relationship. I’m all in favor of innovation in health care and I understand that there is a price to be paid, but we shouldn’t be profiting off of illness. Instead, what we as physicians need to be doing is practicing well care as opposed to sick care. Too many greedy entities are impinging on the sacred doctor — patient relationship. It isn’t right and I’m going to change this.

