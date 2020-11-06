The Covid-19 pandemic has made us undergo various changes in our lifestyle. Despite that, we should maintain a healthy lifestyle to protect ourselves from infection and transmission. Proper nutrition and hydration are vital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors worldwide are continuously prescribing to eat food that will boost our immune system to fight back this deadly disease. Food is the only fuel that can protect us against diseases.

Key to stay healthy wealthy says Joseph F Lopresti

Doctors recommend people to maintain a healthy diet to remain immune and uphold their confidence level during pandemic situations. Here are the tips for maintaining a healthy diet during Covid-19:

Avoid eating one particular type in a day. Eat a combination of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, meat, and eggs to keep our immune system healthy

Limit your intake of salt to less than 5gram per day

Choose unsaturated fats like olive, soy, and sunflower instead of saturated fats like butter and ghee

Control your daily sugar intake

Avoid alcohol use; instead drink enough water and stay hydrated

In this new normal era, all the people are maintaining social distancing. Amidst the covid-19, people do miss dining out but can surely try some healthy recipes that are easy to make and save your time and energy. But before making the food, we should maintain basic some hygiene rules. Some essential food hygiene tips that should be easy and everyone must maintain it thoroughly are –

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before preparing and consuming food.

Always use clean utensils and plates

Always cook food at the suggested temperature

Preferably use separate chopping boards to prepare uncooked fish and meat

The global pandemic has taught people how to stay healthy and maintain a simple lifestyle. The medical professionals specially recommend taking extra care of senior citizens as they have poor immunity. Joseph F Loprestitalks about the value of senior members of the society and we must take care of their hard-earned retirement money. It helps the senior citizens to live a healthy and wealthy life.

Secure your life with a nutritious diet

Good nutrition is always necessary for maintaining good health, especially when a person suffers from viral fever or common flu. World Health Organization (WHO) and UK’s National Health Service (NHS) prescribed a specific recovery diet for all the patients. You can refer and follow that.

Give utmost priority to fresh products over packaged ones

Eat fresh home cooked meals and avoid eating outside

Maintain absolute hygiene while preparing food.

During the recovery period, eating large portions is difficult. So take small meals at frequent intervals.

It’s difficult to swallow hard food during recovery time, so try to include liquid and soft mashed food in your diet.

Get enough sleep and rest to regain your immunity power

Diet is the only weapon to fight back the Covid-19 pandemic. Other weapons are mental wellness and physical activities. Together, these will help the people stay healthy and immune and live happily to fight back this global pandemic situation.