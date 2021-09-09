Jorge Perdomo Of The Fluffy Cloud: “The customer is NOT always right”

The customer is NOT always right: The whole success of goTenna was predicated on us not accepting the “question/need” from the market as it presented it. Everyone said they wanted video and voice high-bandwidth communications, so every company built just that, and they all ended up with the same massive bricks. We redefined the need/question by digging to the deepest and most important needs of the customer, which was basic communications and location tracking to make sure you could know where your team was despite the usual hindrances. The physical requirements of such a system were RADICALLY smaller, and that is precisely why our device looks like nothing else on the market.

Jorge is a hardware technology and entertainment entrepreneur. His first project was goTenna, a post Series C tech company that was built around a device he invented that allows cell phones to communicate without cell service and now broadly used by both consumers and government agencies alike as a disruption to the off-grid communications space. His current project is The Fluffy Cloud, a giant touring 360 concert experience that he debuted at Burning Man 2019. Tired with the repetitive front-to-back format of basically all live music experiences, Jorge had the vision to create a much more connected and immersive sound and light space via a giant elevated platform that could be used to amplify the power of a whole range of artistic experiences.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

To be honest, my backstory is kind of all over the place. I grew up moving every few years due to my father’s job, although I consider Brazil to be where I “mostly” grew up. I came to the U.S. for college at UPenn, and was pretty set on becoming a lawyer and going into public service. I even worked as an intern in the Senate for one of my semesters. Meanwhile, I have always been a diehard fan of electronic music. I made my first trance podcast back in 2004, when I was 16. While doing my educational and political work, I also started an electronic music blog called SoundGrail.com (that actually got to over 50K UVs a month) and in that process I found how difficult it was to make money on a blog with anything even remotely relevant to users. So I started to make an ad network just for electronic music sites, and although that didn’t work out, I ended up meeting my first mentor and employer who told me to take a pause on going to law school, even though I’d already taken my LSATs, and try out digital analytics consulting with him since I had a knack and curiosity for technology.

My scores were valid for 5 years, so I said, why not? I ended up loving it and being pretty good at leading projects with clients like Sephora, Univision, and more. All throughout this I continued to love music, run my blog, and go to LOTS of music festivals. It was as I went to all these festivals that I started to have a repetitive problem: I kept getting lost from my friends and it was IMPOSSIBLE to find my friends in the massive crowd because cell towers were overloaded, so texting wasn’t even an option.

I tried to solve this by taking walkie talkies to one event, and they were terrible because they were synchronous (you had to be listening the moment someone talked to you), it was loud and they weren’t easy to hear, they were bulky, and describing where you were was harder than it looked. All I wanted was a “walkie textie.” And that is where, at EDC Vegas 2012, I came up with the idea for goTenna. Even though I wasn’t an engineer, I knew old-school modems sent data over audio channels, so why couldn’t I do the same to send data over walkie talkie channels? Simple right?

Incredibly wrong. Building an electromagnetic hardware startup is about the hardest thing you can possibly do, although we eventually pulled it off with a great team of amazing engineers that weren’t afraid to do things differently. We raised our first round in mid 2013 and over the ensuing 6 years I led the technology and product development of over 13 different hardware and software products that eventually led to our Series C with Founders Fund.

Around that time our product development had kind of stabilized, and we were shifting from an R&D mode to a sale phase in the company. In the last 1.5 years or so of my time at goTenna I was charged with building out our government business, which led to our first multimillion dollar contracts. Things were going great, but I was also getting a bit bored. I’m a builder/inventor and not particularly interested in sales, and I could feel that I wanted to do something else. This is a very common predicament for technical co-founders in the mid/late stage of the company.

I went to my first Burning Man in 2018 as I was kind of in the midst of a crisis in terms of what I wanted to do. I knew I wasn’t super happy just doing sales presentations and living out of hotels and airports around the world. In many ways Burning Man changed me and I left the desert a changed person, and eager to build again, particularly something for that community.

As a lifelong lover of electronic music and live events, I knew I wanted to do something in that area. I also noticed for the first time how disconnected these supposedly connected experiences were. Even at an event with great friends we rarely interacted with each other, as we were all transfixed by the artist on a DJ booth — it wasn’t very different from watching TV, which I don’t think any of us consider a connected experience. It got me thinking about how I could “fix” that, how I could make something more like the little dance circles friends sometimes get into — something that felt a lot more natural.

It was at the closing party of Output in September 2018 that the idea finally came to me — I could make a suspended platform, a 360 stage that towered over people and showered them down with sound and created a circular concert experience like no other. For the first time in almost three years, I was on fire again.

I felt the kind of “I think I’ve got something big here” excitement that reminded me of how I felt in the first years at goTenna. I knew that if this would excite ME, a very jaded longtime festival goer, it was something that would excite and move others too — that is something to build around. I had recaptured that passion and excitement that woke me up at 6AM to write up design specifications and work insane hours. I felt alive again.

As goTenna was approaching the closing of its Series C at this time, I knew it was an opportune time to leave. Not only were the products stable and no longer needed me as a babysitter, but it was a perfect time to find a firm that might be willing to grant me a secondary that would allow me to move on to the next chapter/project of my life.

So that’s what I did. I sold a small portion of my shares to a firm with the great support of the board of goTenna, and bid my adieu in December of 2018 right around the same time that the first pieces of steel for the Cloud were being delivered. I spent all of 2019 building the Cloud and barely got it done in time to debut at Burning Man that year, with some of the best artists in the world all agreeing to play for free which was a huge honor. I immediately took it to Art Basel right after, all to pretty great reviews, then Love Burn, and then with bookings taking me as far as the Middle East the future looked very bright — until COVID struck. It’s been a pretty rough last 18 months or so. I may not have picked the best time to enter the live events industry, but it’s finally time to get started again.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The Fluffy Cloud is unlike any other live experience in the world. Not just in its flying 360 setup (which I like to call the “spherical concert experience”) but in its acoustic design that is unlike any other in the world. The sound is sandwiched between the cloud and the earth, creating an incredibly powerful corporeal experience that is so unique that we even have multiple patents pending on the concept. All of this together with the ability for people to all look at each other and connect makes something unlike any other show out there.

(I’m also adding a lot of new tricks to the overall experience I can’t reveal… yet.)

If you really take a critical eye at the entire live entertainment industry, everyone is doing more or less the same thing. Lasers, smoke, strobes, and maybe an occasional kinetic or 3D piece — but mostly it’s all the same. The Cloud is a pretty radical redefinition of what a live experience can be — a better one, I hope. Something that brings us closer together in a time where we definitely need unity and closeness more than ever.

On the goTenna side, our work there made a radio system that was 40X cheaper, 20X more energy efficient, and 10X lighter/smaller than any other comparable system on the market — which certainly is quite disruptive as now we have the ability to give secure off-grid communications to anyone, like wildland firefighters, as opposed to just well funded special forces groups.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The original design of the cloud had so many mistakes. I thought it could be significantly smaller, and totally did not take into account the angle for line of sight between people on the ground and the artist up top (even though now we’re putting them under the Cloud so the crowd can be all around them). Because of the width of the platform we had to add a second floor, which basically doubled the size of the entire project. Small oversight, huge implications, and I felt pretty stupid at that point, haha.

We also were supposed to have this thing suspended from a crane, and it was designed as such all the way until late May of 2019, when we were told we broke massive OSHA rules at that point (even though other experts had told us it was ok). This mistake almost killed the project entirely and required a massive redesign to add the legs at the last minute. That is why we barely pulled things off. Definitely learned to not trust just one “expert” — check with more than one, people make mistakes.

In the end, always get feedback on your idea from as many people as possible. You want people to punch holes in your ship BEFORE you head out to sea. I find entrepreneurs usually try to hide their idea because they are afraid someone will steal it. That is super unlikely. What is much more likely is you haven’t thought of an angle that could kill your project, so try to get as much feedback as you can before you start paddling out to sea.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’d say the closest I had to mentor was just my first employer after college, who convinced me to put law school on hold, and gave me a chance to really have immense responsibility as a very junior guy serving big clients. I think he gave me the confidence that I could learn technical systems and work with them even if I wasn’t an engineer, which was critical to getting through goTenna and The Fluffy Cloud.

After I left my first job there I’ve been more or less solo unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of people in a place to provide advice to a hardware tech or touring art installation founder, they are kind of ultra niche worlds. I often wish I had just made an app or something, because I would have had a lot more people to talk to.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think a great example of positive disruption would be the birth of the decentralized economy we are witnessing at this very moment. It seems to me that the power of decentralized finance and so many more of the applications being developed on smart contract technologies will be a huge positive for the world. Giving people access to “bank accounts” when they couldn’t before, financing, and more. The world’s power and resources are being further centralized and inequality is rising at an alarming pace, so anything that might put some pressure in the opposite direction I think is hugely important.

A not-so-positive disruption might be the rise of the gig economy, or perhaps the rise of automation, that is taking away so many jobs and replacing them with jobs that don’t pay enough to support people properly. I think we are quickly approaching a world where these macro forces will come to a head. I’m not sure how, but the jobs available will not be sufficient to give everyone meaningful employment, and that’s going to lead to massive unrest which I think we are starting to see signs of already. Because of this I sincerely believe expanding the social safety net is critically important via universal healthcare, UBI, federal jobs programs, etc. There are a lot of good ideas out there but with gerrymandering and hyper-partisan media having made Congress grind to a halt in the US, I’m concerned about what we will be able to do about it. Hopefully we right the ship before things really get bad.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The customer is NOT always right: The whole success of goTenna was predicated on us not accepting the “question/need” from the market as it presented it. Everyone said they wanted video and voice high-bandwidth communications, so every company built just that, and they all ended up with the same massive bricks. We redefined the need/question by digging to the deepest and most important needs of the customer, which was basic communications and location tracking to make sure you could know where your team was despite the usual hindrances. The physical requirements of such a system were RADICALLY smaller, and that is precisely why our device looks like nothing else on the market. Less is more: Although getting customer feedback is incredibly important, often as a product designer your job is to say no. It’s easy to say yes to adding features and such. Saying no is hard. For both The Fluffy Cloud and goTenna, my focus has always been minimum viable product. The less there is, the more sustainable it will be. You WILL make mistakes, so even though you think you may have bandwidth to add more right away, you’re much better off saving that bandwidth for the mistakes and delays in your core feature set. Only start to add more once your core is strong. Plan for everything to take at least 50% longer than you think: The painful lessons of delays and cost overruns that I learned at goTenna saved The Fluffy Cloud. I budgeted 3 months of buffer time to finish the project, and if I hadn’t had that we would have failed to launch when the crane disaster hit us in late May. Always always always plan for more time and money, it will never go to waste, and it might actually save your butt.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My dream is to make The Fluffy Cloud a vehicle for not only the creation of magical experiences for people, but to also have a broader impact on the world we live in. One way or another, something like this draws attention, which means the project has the ability to use that “spotlight” to highlight things that are important in the world. I would love to use the power of the Fluffy Cloud to attract thousands of people at a time to raise funds for important social causes, particularly around voter access.

I also am looking to start a non-profit VC fund specifically focused on funding hard-tech companies that can make dual use technologies that help both problems on Earth, as well as help us go into space. What I noticed is that the challenges of space and earth are the same: resource utilization. We must become better at resource utilization and re-utilization if we want to save the planet and conquer the stars. Problem is so few want to invest in this because the returns are so risky, or incredibly long term. So I want to mimic some of the government funding programs that help hard problems get solved without necessarily looking to maximize returns. Some of those programs are what made goTenna get to where it is today.

My hope is that the access of the Cloud will allow me to not only raise money for these dreams directly, but hopefully I can connect with other people with resources to spare and invite them to join me in investing in the longer term future of the earth and humanity.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

My favorite podcast without question is Opening Arguments, which features a lawyer and a comedian breaking down different legal and political current events and analyzing them from a technical (and hilarious) perspective. Think of it as funny constitutional law. They’re incredibly well balanced, admit their own faults, and really are very good and do a lot to help me stay informed of important things going on in our civic world.

My favorite recent book was the Three Body Problem series that did a great job of presenting the tenuous nature of life in the universe, and the great risks that are likely to exist out there. I was already a big proponent of becoming multiplanetary, but this just really reinforced things. It also was classic high level sci-fi, an incredibly unique premise unlike anything else out there.

However — by FAR the publication that has educated me most about the importance, risk, and advantages of different advanced technologies as well as sociopolitical culture is the long-form blog/website called WaitButWhy. I cannot recommend that site enough for anyone. If you want to learn about the good/bad of AI, space travel, even political strife, Tim Urban is unparalleled in his ability to explain incredibly complex topics in a way that just makes sense, and he’s hilarious in the process. He was the one who sparked my interest in space again after I read his article on the Fermi Paradox.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father told me once, “there is no such thing as a small enemy.” I think that is hugely important, since it is a lesson that reminds one to always treat people around you with respect and decency. You never know when you may need someone else’s help. You may be high up now, but you may not always be.

Also, we are incredibly lucky. Basically anyone reading this is likely in a modern country with power, electricity, roads, education. So many do not have that. Particularly for successful entrepreneurs, I think it’s critically important to recognize how incredibly lucky you have been along your journey to be where you are now. I cannot count the amount of times goTenna and The Fluffy Cloud almost imploded, but we were saved by dumb luck. Yes, hard work is key, and increases your chance of getting lucky, but in the end luck is a huge part of things. Hopefully if you recognize that, it will be easy to remain a humble and good person. On the same end, for people that haven’t gotten that lucky yet, don’t give up. Keep trying. You may not have gotten lucky the first 1–2 times around, but that doesn’t mean you won’t next time, and don’t be too hard on yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without question, we need to get people to understand how important it is to reform our voting laws to enable the government to actually function. Everything else will flow from that, but with the system broken as it is now will lead us to dark places. This isn’t my idea, it’s just something I really want to get out there. Civic engagement matters.

Beyond that I think having a national guaranteed jobs program that invests in our cities and infrastructure to make sure everyone can always have a respectable job and sustain ourselves is key as automation continues to shrink the available job market.

I also wish more people understood how space exploration is so important. Not just as a driver of technology, and a necessity for long-term survival of the human species, but also simply as a driver of hope. People should have something exciting and inspiring to look forward to. Kids should want to grow up wanting to explore the stars, not be social media influencers. I think space has the magic and power to inspire people, get more people into STEM, and so forth.

