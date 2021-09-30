Jorge Buccio of Cleverman: “Be Present, Show up”

Be Present, Show up. I have talked about this part many times: When I started working for a major beauty brand, I remember attending every single event and class that was available. I was always eager to meet everyone within the company, and learn as much as I could from them. The important part is to allow people to know who you are and what value you bring to the industry. It’s very important to know people, but it is even more important that they know YOU. People will remember and consider you for future projects and opportunities.

With more than 20 years of experience as a top stylist and expert colorist working with some of the most influential names in Hollywood, including Tobias Menzies, Eva Longoria, and Matthew McConaughey, Jorge Buccio is bringing a fresh take to Cleverman and hair grooming with a focus on unique techniques, the latest trends and knowledge of Cleverman’s burgeoning line of male hair and beard dyes. As a former member of the artistic teams for both Schwarkopf Professional and Revlon Professional, Jorge has used his extensive knowledge and industry experience to educate fellow artists, while still working behind the chair as a top hairstylist. He continues to travel the world and has become a household name as his work has been featured in international and high-profile publications such as ELLE, Marie Claire Latin America, Cosmopolitan Mexico, American Salon, and Modern Salon. Jorge has now taken on the role as Cleverman’s first-ever appointed Senior Colorist as Spokesperson for the brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path? .afraid about doing men’s cutting in beauty school

This specific path of celebrity hairstylist and men’s grooming expert almost didn’t happen. In fact, after finishing beauty school, I started focusing mostly on women’s styling. Men’s hair was always something scary to me. I would always run away from a men’s cut. But, after many years of working only on women, I decided to take the plunge and create a men’s collection. I enlisted a wonderful photographer who helped me create it, and in 2014, I submitted the collection to the North American Hairdresser award, and I got nominated for it. From there on out, I started creating a collection every year. That was the beginning of my journey in men’s grooming, which took my career to new heights: winning awards and being a celebrity stylist and groomer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well, there have been so many interesting stories during my career, but one that comes to mind is meeting an actor that I really admired at the Berlin International Film Festival. I was asked by my agency to go to Berlin to work on a TV junket for a new series that was premiering at the festival, and among the actors present was this actor whose show I had just seen the entire season of (I was literally watching it on the plane hours before). I had to tell him how much I admired his work and asked why his character was so evil, but at the same time endearing.

And he actually told me the reason why!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It was the moment when a global beauty brand that I was working for as a member of an artistic team, asked me to style an actress for her front row look at a New York Fashion Week event.

Doing that job changed my career forever. That was absolutely the tipping point for me.

I met so many people that opened doors for me because of that first job. It’s amazing looking back and realizing how your career can change with one job well done.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! There is one person who helped me and she is an amazing and super accomplished makeup artist–one of the best in the industry. She works with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. I mean the biggest!! Her name is Elaine Offers. We met while working on the same client. She actually had already worked with the actress previously, but it was my first time. I respected her space and made sure she had time to do any detailed work, without moving the head with hair work. She was so lovely to work with, and after the second day working together, she introduced me to some of her agents, and had great things to say about her experience working with me. Her agency later contacted me to work with them on a few jobs, and from there, things have just kept growing.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

It’s a great time for the beauty Industry, especially since we are seeing more diversity and inclusion. For men, there are more products available for grooming, and customization is everywhere. Cleverman, for example, offers a way to choose exactly the look you desire with their unique product line. Through a very precise questionnaire, you get the exact color, tools and instructions you need to create that look right at home. The process reminds me a lot of the consultation a colorist has with a client before deciding what color and technique they will use. Cleverman makes it easy to choose and apply the right hair or beard color, so you get a natural-looking result.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The 3 things that excite me about the modern beauty industry are,

ACCESSIBILITY

There are beauty brands for every single budget–you don’t have to spend thousands to be able to use good, quality beauty products.

VARIETY AND CUSTOMIZATION

Now more than ever, we have products for everyone: makeup for every skin tone and shade, solutions for every hair texture, hair color–it’s a very exciting time.

GLOBAL AVAILABILITY

We are all so connected globally that a product can be available in all continents at the same time, and we haven’t been this connected before.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I feel that the industry has taken big steps to be more inclusive, but we are still a long way from representing every shape, skin color, and hair texture, etc. To improve this, the industry has to make a bigger push for representation across the board. We have to be reprogrammed to understand that we are all beautiful no matter how we look. And, we also need more role models and more diverse advertising in the industry as well.

We are seeing more guys feeling comfortable doing their hair and makeup openly, but I feel like men’s grooming is something we still don’t talk about as much, and the industry continues to create products for guys who want to keep their grooming very quiet, inconspicuous and almost secret. The more we create products that are very discreet, the more hair and makeup for guys becomes under the beauty shadows. A way to improve this concerning aspect of the beauty industry would be to normalize men having their own self-care routines that include things like wearing makeup. I believe that has to start when we are very young–teaching young kids it’s okay to feel beautiful, it’s okay to wear lipstick, and it’s okay to wear your hair long, etc.

Instagram has done some amazing things for the beauty industry. There are some great artists out there that have created amazing careers and have helped grow the beauty industry, but with that great visibility and exposure, there are always people who self-proclaim themselves as EXPERTS, and it’s concerning how we can’t regulate who is a true expert and who is only taking advantage of people, or just giving them the bad advice. There should be some sort of certification for social media, which allows you to be able to talk about a certain industry as an expert.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

When it comes to feeling beautiful, there is one thing I always like to think about, LESS IS MORE! Always think about complimenting your features, not changing or masking them. Look in the mirror and appreciate what you have, then slightly add on; if you need to fill out your eyebrows, follow the shape you already have; if you need to conceal under eye area, focus on only some of it instead of completely covering it. Always try to achieve a natural look. There is nothing better than looking at yourself in the mirror and still being able to see you. Not a different masked version of yourself.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

There are many things we all need to succeed in today’s beauty industry, here are 5 I think are very important.

Be a ‘YES’ person!!!

I feel that one of the reasons I have succeeded in this industry has been because I’ve said YES so many times. I have said YES when a photographer friend wanted me to do hair for a magazine cover shoot of a not so well known celebrity, for not so much money. It later turned into a beautiful working relationship with the celebrity, and her very famous husband.

Be Yourself

I can’t stress this part enough, many times I hear from lots of people around the world talking about how difficult it is to succeed in the saturated beauty industry, especially after they look at other people doing so much on social media. My response is always the same: don’t look at what other people are doing!! Be yourself, and do whatever feels right to you. When people say that the beauty industry is so competitive, it’s true. It’s a very competitive industry, but there is only one YOU and you will do things in your own unique way. People will gravitate to you because of your unique way of doing things and your unique personality. Don’t get distracted by others.

Collaborate with other artists

Try to collaborate with as many artists as you can. Working with other creative minds is one of my favorite things to do. I have many friends who are photographers and makeup artists and we come up with photoshoots just to create beautiful images. Some have been later published, others we just all use for our portfolios. As long as everyone benefits from them in some way, work collaborations are extremely rewarding. Some of my best work has been through a collaboration.

Be Present, Show up,

I have talked about this part many times: When I started working for a major beauty brand, I remember attending every single event and class that was available. I was always eager to meet everyone within the company, and learn as much as I could from them. The important part is to allow people to know who you are and what value you bring to the industry. It’s very important to know people, but it is even more important that they know YOU. People will remember and consider you for future projects and opportunities.

Promote yourself

This one’s a bit difficult for some people, it certainly was challenging for me. We are usually taught not to brag, and promoting oneself often feels like you are doing just that. However self promoting isn’t bragging, it’s just confidently telling people what we are good at, what we can do and what we have accomplished. Promoting yourself is like being your very own PR agent.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement where young men don’t feel ashamed of wearing makeup and showing it in public–being able to feel like they can express themselves without being shamed by adults and other young people. I remember being a young boy mesmerized by my mother’s ability to do her makeup beautifully. Sometimes, while she was out of the house, I would sneak into her room and start doing my own makeup, playing in front of the mirror, and feeling so beautiful and empowered. But as soon as I heard the main door open, I would run into the bathroom in fear, trying to wash the makeup off as fast as I could. I was ashamed, and felt I had done something very wrong. I don’t want people to ever feel that way. I don’t want kids to think they have done something wrong, let’s celebrate it instead.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is one quote that I love, I don’t know exactly where it comes from, but it was told to me by a dear cousin, and I love remembering it because it can be applied to so many personal and professional situations.

“WALK LIKE YOU BELONG”

It has allowed me to realize that I have a seat at any table I want to sit at.

That I can be whatever I want and choose to be that.

That all I need is to believe in myself to be part of anything I ever want to be a part of.

Just walk like you belong!!!

