Jordi Botta Riera of Bindy Street: “Strategic support”

Founders are often faced with the nagging question of whether Fundraising or Bootstrapping is the best choice for them. What is better, having access to capital or maintaining full control over your vision and profits? What is preferred, to have the seasoned oversight of an experienced investor, or to plow forward with a disruptive and pioneering ‘can do’ attitude? Of course, every situation is different, but what standards can be used to help a founder decide? As a part of this series called “Venture Capital vs. Bootstrapping: How To Determine If Fundraising Or Bootstrapping Is The Right Choice For Your Startup”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordi Botta Riera

Jordi is an ex-Dealflow Manager turned startupee.

He is currently working at Bindy Street as a Business Analyst.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences from Imperial College London.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me! I have been in the VC space for a year and a half, before moving into entrepreneurship. I was really blessed with an opportunity to work with Sabra Capital. During my first interview, with no previous experience in the field, I was asked to build a competitor analysis for a beach monitoring service in Tel Aviv. I have dived right in and loved it from the get-go — I immediately took the offer for the position of deal flow manager.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

Early on, I tried to attend every demo day I could get my hands on. Problem was, booking a demo day at 7am GMT +3 means 5am in UK time. I obviously missed it due to setting my alarm in the wrong time zone — luckily for me, the event was recorded! I learned to always triple check every step really quickly from there.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three main traits stand out to me when responding to investors:

Courtesy: always end an email with a short thank you note, it’s good practice.

Empathy: striving to always replying is as important as always following up after an initial call

Time Management: make sure you are not booking too many meetings back-to-back — you’ll burn yourself really quickly. Give yourself 5-minute breaks in-between every call and spend 15/20 minutes minimum on the deck before the call.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It might sound obvious, but I believe the more attentive to the detail you become, the more you’ll succeed as both a startupee and an investor. My personal tipping point revolved around pattern recognition; because I was specifically dealing with Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem based startups, there were patterns and similarities that repeated themselves across the successful (and the not so successful) ventures and not all had to do with numbers. The real differentiator between success and failure, at early stages, comes down to the conviction and background of the founding members of the company.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person or mentor to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes! In fact, there are 2 mentors in my development within the world of VC funds.

Guy Zbarsky is the managing partner at Sabra Capital. He is the one that gave me an opportunity to enter the world of VCs and finances and I’m grateful for that. I worked remotely from London while Sabra Capital is located internationally; this meant that most communications in the early period happened via online calls and emails. Prior to Covid I visited Sabra’s offices, and, on our first event attendance, he taught me how to mingle and approach both the VC and Startup crowd. Was a grueling 8-hour long event, but I’d rather be dropped in the deep end than eased into a new position!

The second is Denis Khalyshkin, principal at I2BF, who’s helped me on more than one occasion. On the same visit Denis took his time out to discuss many of the startups met at the OurCrowd event in Jerusalem with me, running me through the evaluation steps to see if a startup is worth following up with on the fly.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but are afraid of the prospect of failure?

Absolutely! There is no other industry that allows for such a horizontal career change. To enter the VC space what you need is an opportunity, not a formal training; follow every firm in your city/town on LinkedIn and Twitter and apply to every Intern or Associate position that opens up! You never know what background they are looking for.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? Or an investment that you are most proud of? What was its lesson?

Early on in my career I came across a company that I kept seeing in the local scene: YesChef. From the first conversation it was transparent to me that they were different; in particular I was really surprised by their CEO’s direct, no non-sense approach to all aspects of the fundraising process, which is a quality I now always look for in company leaders. I was super happy to have been an intro point to YesChef and I’m ecstatic to see how they’ll grow!

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

My personal failure was in not communicating properly the value of a company to the MP at Sabra Capital. I’ll leave it unnamed, but early on in my onboarding process I tried, and failed, to champion a company in the fintech space that I believe had great potential; unfortunately, it didn’t come to be. For the investors out there: make sure that your pitch is as convincing as the startup’s if you really want to push it to the investor’s committee!

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

Not from my experience! I think it’s important to remember that hindsight is 20/20. As long as you believe that your choice was correct in the presented context, you learn how to make different and better choices moving forward, and change your viewpoint, then you don’t have that type of regrets!

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether Venture Capital or Bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share “5 things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Very fair question — it’s probably one of the most common questions from first time founders, and one that we’ve been wrestling with at Bindy Street for a while. As my experience is with early-stage startups I will frame the conversation for pre-seed and seed companies/founders. The reality is that every single founder has different needs and opportunities, but there are some general guidelines I would recommend:

You want to reach your seed round with no less that 75% equity still in the hands of the founders. Diluting your equity pool too much, too early, makes the investment less desirable to investors and can signify you will lose control of your company at an early stage.

While founders have become keenly aware of this, we’ve come across ventures that over-dilute their cap table early on regularly. In one extreme case, at a seed stage, the founders had below 50% of the equity in their startup, with 8 board seats: one for each of the 2 founders, and 6 distributed across their investors/angel investors. This means that an investor with an active mindset (ea a proactive investor) has less wiggle room at the board level and is less likely to provide funding and support.

If you can avoid this over dilution by bootstrapping, it’s a powerful tool for further rounds.

Evaluate your runway. Fundraising efforts last 2/3 months on average; balance your expectations around it and make sure you have always a small cushion in case the fundraising drags for too long.

One case that benefits nobody is VC firms that leverage deadlines to force founders into lower their valuation. Luckily enough, I don’t have a story to retell on this!

One case that benefits nobody is VC firms that leverage deadlines to force founders into lower their valuation. Luckily enough, I don’t have a story to retell on this! Apart from specialized, pre-MVP investors, most VCs will require an MVP. If you don’t have an MVP, regardless of how small it is, then bootstrapping is your most likely (and might be your only) way of moving forward. One lesson I learned from a photo-editing venture we spoke with, is that sometimes Faking it till you Make it is the way forward, and something that the more veteran investors accept and welcome. In their case, they were developing AI-based photo retouching; but the original customers that were onboarded actually had their submitted pictures retouched by an international office the startup hired.

The final consideration for founders is the scale. Most VCs, even the ones that invest in seed and pre-seed rounds, tend to invest substantial sums. If your investment requirement is below 100k dollars, personally I’d advise to either bootstrapped or, if it is not a possibility, to raise from family, friends and angel investors. I’ve come across companies raising small amounts (50k dollars or less), and I’ve been in the position of raising a small round; VCs are just not interested in spending their time for such a small-scale operation.

P.S.: Remember that there are other options aside of Venture Capital and Bootstrapping. Crowdfunding at the very early stages for a modest amount (enough to release a simple MVP) can send a real positive message; the same is true for angel investors and government grants. There are also accelerators that can help you at very, very early stages; just be careful with the amount of equity you are giving up for it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have toyed with the idea of remote, human guided operations. What I mean by it is connecting machine to man remotely via the internet, train them, and allow operations in industries and farmsteads run 24/7 by having a disseminated workforce all over the globe. This was actually the original idea for my first (failed) startup!

We are very blessed that a lot of amazing founders and social impact organizations read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to (and I hope I get the chance soon to) sit down with Igor Ryabenkiy from Altair Capital, who’s been an indirect influence from the few touch points we’ve had across the past year and a half!

