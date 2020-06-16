Jordana Woodland: “Always remember to fall asleep with a dream and wake up with a purpose

Build a good team. That’s of the utmost importance. When you run a company, you tend to want to have your hands in absolutely everything that is happening and although this is important in the beginning, it’s completely impossible to maintain. Don’t even attempt to hold that level of involvement in every single detail because you WILL start to burn out and it will come on fast and strong. A company needs a team. Hiring the right people is paramount for the success of the brand as well as your own sanity. You need to be able to focus on the aspects of the business that require your direct attention and have the ability to trust your team with the rest.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordana Woodland. At a very young age, Jordana fell in love with the art of dressing and the ritual of boudoir. Appropriately, she grew up to be the Founder & Creative Director of lifestyle brand Le Marché by NP and its house collection Naked Princess, a beloved line of effortlessly chic loungewear, lingerie and beauty products. “Le Marché by NP isn’t just a brand, it’s a curation of a life well-loved” says Woodland, whose celebrity fans, including Cindy Crawford, Petra Nemcova and Mindy Kaling, wholeheartedly agree. Woodland’s mission is to make the shopping experience inclusive, dynamic and empowering for all women. Clearly, she has succeeded.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was a young girl, I became fascinated with the art of dressing and ritual of Boudoir. My mom always had her uninterrupted time to herself, separate from her time with her family and I love that she always took that time and wasn’t ever ashamed of it. This always stayed with me and as I got older, I realized that I wanted to create a company that pursued a mission of encouraging the busiest of women to take time for themselves and erase any undeserved guilt surrounding self-care. This is how my company was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

The wild ride of owning a business creates interesting stories on a daily basis. You never know what surprises await you but that’s part of the fun.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Trying to go too big too fast. If I could go back and talk to my younger self during those first years of company, I would tell her, “No…you don’t need build a custom website with all the latest technology right out of the gate. You’ll end up gutting it in 2 years anyway. No…you don’t need to make hundreds of Lace Blindfolds to go with your new lingerie. They are going to become the priciest “gift with purchase” ever!” Hindsight is always 20/20. You have a vision of what you think things “should” look like and then you quickly realize that “shoulds” can be deceiving. Trust your gut. It always knows. Something can look really pretty and exciting but if your gut tells you “not now” or “not this” …. listen to it.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At Le Marché by NP we’re not just creating and selling goods…we’re creating moments. We’re curating a lifestyle. We think about the whole woman. What does her life look like? What little pleasures can we provide to curate her vision of a “life well-loved?” That’s what makes us stand out. We understand that the big picture is built from little moments. We strive to make those moments memorable.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Build a good team. That’s of the utmost importance. When you run a company, you tend to want to have your hands in absolutely everything that is happening and although this is important in the beginning, it’s completely impossible to maintain. Don’t even attempt to hold that level of involvement in every single detail because you WILL start to burn out and it will come on fast and strong. A company needs a team. Hiring the right people is paramount for the success of the brand as well as your own sanity. You need to be able to focus on the aspects of the business that require your direct attention and have the ability to trust your team with the rest.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve always made my focus to feed and build confidence, to empower women to be the best version of themselves. The goodness is the woman who is reminded to take a moment for herself during a day that threatens to overwhelm her. The woman who realizes that taking time just for her isn’t selfish, it’s a necessity for her own wellbeing. In order to show up as our best selves we need to have a solid foundation. The goodness is seeing that what we create feeds the strength of that foundation and the confidence it inspires.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Always remember to fall asleep with a dream and wake up with a purpose.” I love daydreaming. I love letting a creative mind wander…but at the end of the day if you want to make those dreams a reality, you have to take action. You have to work hard to make your dreams come true.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I love the renewed focus on comfortable, multifunctional fashion. With the emergence of Athleisure, women don’t have to go through “outfit changes” throughout the day. Sneakers can be worn with dresses to business meetings, a “sweat suit” can now look chic and a pair of black jeans have replaced business slacks. It gives a freedom to women’s fashion that feels fresh and inclusive. It embraces the modern female lifestyle. We’re juggling so much every day, all day…we don’t have time to feel uncomfortable!

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Vision — There’s no way forward without a clear vision. You have to have a voice. Knowing what you ultimately want is the key to everything you do. Tenacity — Succeeding in business isn’t easy. Your vision means nothing unless you have the drive to back it up. Adaptability:In fashion, as well as in life, the journey is never a straight line. You have to be able to shift and adjust when necessary. Always keep your foundation strong but be willing to adapt when necessary in order to continue to grow. Foresight — Try to anticipate the curves in the road ahead. You have to keep your eyes open to changes in the marketplace, new ideas, new directions. You have to anticipate the needs of your customers and the world around them. Open Mind — The only way to be truly creative is to have an open mind. Don’t be afraid to explore other ideas and processes. Don’t limit yourself to how “things have always been done.” You don’t want to miss out on a brilliant idea because you weren’t open to receiving it. Always keep your eyes, ears, heart and mind open to new possibilities.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the fashion industry is starting to shift towards thinking of the woman first and how to best fit her body and lifestyle instead of thinking of the design first and woman second. It certainly has a long way to go, but I’m encouraged by the brands that think of the bigger picture. Women are dynamic and multi-faceted; designs should be created to bring confidence and ease to a woman’s day. Fashion at its best should feel effortless.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Kindness.It sounds so simple but leading with kindness can move mountains.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@jordana_woodland or @lemarchebynp