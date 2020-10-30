Jordana Bryant: “Do much bigger things than any one person can accomplish by themselves”

I really believe that the power of words in music can bring people together and help them do much bigger things than any one person can accomplish by themselves. So a movement I’d want to inspire is each day sharing a song with someone that could help them with something they’re going through and help them remember that we are all connected, and if we embrace that connection, we can do great things.

As part of my series featuring the rising stars in the music industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordana Bryant.

Jordana Bryant certainly knows her way around a melody. Whether it’s her viral covers notching millions of views, or her highly-anticipated debut single, “This Love,” the Philadelphia native wields both guitar and voice to make you feel something. “This Love,” co-written with Seth Mosely and Jesse Lee, packages together her love of Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift with her own unique country-pop blend. Over the years, she has learned what it truly takes to craft a song fit for radio while never sacrificing authenticity. The world at her feet, Bryant hopes her music can be a saving grace to everyone who listens.

Thank you for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks so much for having me! I grew up in Pennsylvania, in a small town outside of Philadelphia, and started off singing and performing in summer theater programs. As I started to get more serious about singing, my dad taught me guitar (he used to play in a country rock band) and we started jamming on new song ideas, and recording them in our home studio in our basement. That’s when I figured out that I really loved writing songs and recording them.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to country music?

For me — it’s all about the story behind the song. I love how country music paints a picture, and makes you feel like you’re right there in the song. I also really love the authenticity of country music. I remember as a little girl always closing my eyes when a country song came on, imagining I was in the song, and making my parents put the song on repeat for as long as they would let me, just because I loved the story behind the music.

What is the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I began my career was when we were leaving Nashville and had about two hours before we had to catch our flight … and we decided to go to Broadway. We happened to walk by Tootsies — and someone asked me if I sang. I said yes — and then 5 minutes later I was standing up on the stage singing Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood to a pretty rowdy crowd — and it was very cool. To think we almost went straight to the airport.

What is one of the funniest mistake(s) you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My funniest mistake happened when I was performing live for the first time when I was 10 years old. Being 10, I was too short for the microphone, but I didn’t know how to change its height, so I was just standing there for probably 2 minutes trying to fix the mic until someone came and helped me. After that I learned to ask someone for help fixing the microphone before I go on stage, and to always have some things to talk about while I’m up there.

What are some exciting projects you are working on now?

I just released my debut single, “This Love” on October 9th (on all streaming services), and I’m finishing the next couple songs for my first EP. I’m so grateful to have been able to co-write these songs with some great writers in Nashville, as well as work with a great production and publishing team at Full Circle Music.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/d7ec5d018167f068e81930bbf73c6ee3

What are “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me to know who you are and be confident in that because there are so many different directions you can take with who you and your music are — so sometimes it can be difficult to stay confident in what lane you choose — but you just have to stick to who you are and trust that.

I also wish someone had told me to always be recording when you’re writing so that if you come up with an idea you really like, you don’t lose it. When I first started writing I spent many hours trying to remember a lyric or melody that I had come up with but forgotten before I could jot it down. Now I try to record all my new ideas on my phone right away — so I don’t forget them.

Another thing I wish someone had told me was to mark time in your calendar to work on your music because otherwise it can be hard to find time to fit it in. When I was first starting out, I would plan out in my head all that I wanted to work on musically that day, and then turn around and not have any time because I didn’t schedule it in on my calendar. Though it’s something easy to learn, I wish I had known to do that when I started.

Also, I wish someone had told me not to put off getting braces. I waited a little longer than I should have — and now I have to be mindful of them when I shoot videos.

And last, I wish I had known to stop reading negative comments as soon as you can tell that they’re negative. A lot of times it can be hard to stop yourself from reading unkind messages, but it’s really important to, because the truth is, if you love doing something, nothing else matters, including negative comments, so why read them at all. After all — isn’t that why Taylor Swift wrote a song about this!

Which tips would you recommend to aspiring artists to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Something I would recommend to aspiring artists is setting a time limit on how much music you work on each day, so you don’t drain yourself. For me — putting it in my calendar each week is very helpful. Also — remember that you can’t do it all — and to focus on what’s most important. For me — that’s songwriting, singing, and staying connected with my fans on Instagram.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I really believe that the power of words in music can bring people together and help them do much bigger things than any one person can accomplish by themselves. So a movement I’d want to inspire is each day sharing a song with someone that could help them with something they’re going through and help them remember that we are all connected, and if we embrace that connection, we can do great things.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad taught me how to play guitar so we would often jam together. He would play some chords on his guitar — and challenge me to come up with words and melodies on the spot — and that’s actually how I learned how to write songs. We then started recording those little ideas — which I would then go back to and write the entire songs around, so I’m really grateful for my Dad and all of those impromptu jam sessions we’ve had.

Can you share your favorite life lesson or a favorite quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson is that it’s really important to stay true to your values and who you are. There are so many different directions you can take your music, and many different topics you can write about, but ultimately, if you write about what’s important to you, it will be so much more powerful and authentic. So staying true to who I am and what I believe is something I always try to remember when I’m writing, and even in my everyday life as well.

If you could have a meal with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

That’s a tough question! I’d have to say that if I could have a meal with anyone in the world, it would probably be either Carrie Underwood or Luke Combs: I can’t choose!

I’d want to have a meal with Carrie Underwood because she’s had such an incredible career, and through it all has stayed true to herself, and I’d really like to learn how she’s done that.

And I’d like to have a meal with Luke Combs because his music is so authentic to him, yet so relatable as well, and I’d really love to learn how he juggles being authentic to himself with also being applicable to his fans. I also find it so amazing that he only learned to play guitar when he was 21 years old!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordana.bryant/

And on YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC8VsYyeTgirCra5hYMJYlgw