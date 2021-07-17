Jordan Masciorini of Wells Fargo Advisors: “Don’t get emotional”

Don’t get emotional. It’s easy to get caught up in the headlines and to make irrational decisions based on an impulse. Focus on your long term game plan and don’t let emotions get in the way of being a sound investor.

As a part of my series about The 5 Essential of Smart Investing. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordan Masciorini, Financial Advisor and Certified Retirement Counselor at Wells Fargo Advisors in Irvine, CA.

Jordan, along with his Father, Senior Financial Advisor, Michael Masciorini, are a part of the Masciorini Financial Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. They primarily serve the Southern California region with offices in Carlsbad, CA and Irvine, CA and have over 35 years of combined experience helping individuals with retirement planning and wealth management needs.

Thank you for doing this with us! Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you up to the finance industry?

Being a son of a Financial Advisor, I learned a lot about the business as I was growing up. After six years of working in the enterprise software sales, I felt that the time was right to make the change and join forces with my Father. It’s been such a great experience thus far.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Never judge a book by its cover! Some of the most successful people I’ve met drive an old car and still play the local $20 municipal golf course. What I have found is usually these people established really good financial habits at an early age. It wasn’t necessarily selling a business for millions of dollars, it was tucking away money each paycheck and focusing on long term investing.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My Father and I just wrapped up receiving our Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC) designations, which involved several months of studying and passing an exam demonstrating our mastery of both retirement accumulation and distribution planning concepts.

The majority of my time is spent servicing our clients where we act as a Fiduciary in managing their retirement plan and investment needs. I set aside time each day to meet with new prospective clients to determine whether we would be a good fit.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

Most people will tell you it’s because of how our education system is set up and I do tend to agree with them. However, I think in general, most people don’t have an interest in it. They want to have a financially secure future, but they generally don’t educate themselves on how to appropriately manage their own portfolios. Most dinner conversations are around the Monday Night Football game, not their investment allocation strategies.

With that being said, you can still make sound financial decisions without getting too involved with your investments. Spending a little bit of time every so often to make sure you are saving and making informed decisions is important. That’s why we encourage our clients to introduce their children to us. Even a 15 minute phone call can help them to make the sound financial decisions early on that could potentially have a significant impact on their lives later on.

If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Don’t be afraid to ask. Even though you may be just starting out, don’t be afraid to talk with a Financial Advisor. Some of the tips they give you early on could have a big impact on your financial life. Do some research. The internet has some great resources to run some basic financial calculations. Learn how money can be impacted by the effects of compounding over time. I’d recommend business owners to start a retirement plan for their employees. In many cases it doesn’t take much time to get one started.

Ok, thank you! Now to the main question of our interview: You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

Start early. I know it’s easier said than done, but starting early is crucial. Let’s tell the hypothetical story of Amy and Frank to help explain the importance of time and the power of tax-deferral and compounding interest. You have two people, Amy and Frank. Amy, at the age of 23, invested $6k in her IRA each year for 10 years (for a total of $60,000). After those 10 years, she stopped saving. Frank, on the other hand, waited until he was 40 and began investing $6k into his IRA each year from age 40 to 65 (for a total of 26 years and $156,000 investment). When they both reach 65, assuming they both earn a consistent 5% on the investments in their IRAs, Amy’s account would be worth $396,456 and Frank’s account would be worth $322,015. This hypothetical example is provided for informational purposes only, and it is not intended to represent any specific investment, nor is it indicative of future results. In addition, there are different tax implications depending on the IRA that could also affect overall savings. Wells Fargo Advisors is not a tax advisor, so I would encourage investors to discuss these options with their tax professionals. Don’t be overly conservative in your early years. When you have a long time horizon for your investments, it’s important to look at the historical returns of different asset classes over the long term although past performance is no guarantee of future results. Don’t get emotional. It’s easy to get caught up in the headlines and to make irrational decisions based on an impulse. Focus on your long term game plan and don’t let emotions get in the way of being a sound investor. Consider contributing to a Roth 401k versus Traditional 401k. While it may be tempting to lower your taxable income right now with a traditional 401k, there are many situations where you may be better served to contribute to a Roth 401k. Income tax will apply to Traditional IRA distributions that you have to include in gross income. Qualified Roth IRA distributions are not included in gross income. Roth IRA distributions are generally considered “qualified” provided a Roth IRA has been open for more than five years and the owner has reached age 59 ½ or meets other requirements. Both Traditional and Roth IRA distributions may be subject to an IRS 10% additional tax for early or pre-59 ½ distributions. Have a plan in place to keep you motivated. We use the Envision Plan at Wells Fargo Advisors to help our clients keep their goals front and center. It gives them the benefit of knowing they have a plan in place.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without question that would be my Dad. He has over 33 years of wealth management experience and being able to have him as a mentor is something I will always cherish. My wife gave birth to my first born child, Palmer Michael Masciorini, in February of 2020. Being a Dad now makes me appreciate the Father/Son relationship more than ever.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I wouldn’t say it’s a quote but something that I was told from my Father early in my career was that the people we work with don’t have a lifetime to earn it all over again. It really is a testament to how serious of a job this is. Taking care of clients, keeping them informed and doing everything in their best interest is of utmost importance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger 🙂

The movement I want to trigger is for people to start naming their son after an athlete. I’m halfway kidding, but my Dad named me after Michael Jordan (Jordan Michael Masciorini), and I named my son Palmer, after Arnold Palmer. I grew up idolizing Michael Jordan and his pursuit of greatness. I hope my son will do some reading up on Arnie and get familiar with his wonderful legacy.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you continued success.