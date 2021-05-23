Jordan Levent of Fully Invested: “Listen to the customer”

Whenever you see a salesperson that makes it seem effortless, or they are so natural at what they do, I normally chalk that up to a lot of good preparation. It can be in other things they have done in life to prepare them for sales or can be sales-specific knowledge they are utilizing. Training normally eliminates the need for trying, so the more you can be prepared for a sale the more you can focus on tonality and language, and not so much what to say next.

Jordan Levent is the co-founder and COO of the start-up company Fully Invested Inc. In his eleven years in direct sales, he has sold and managed over 500 million dollars in revenue and was a District Manager for a publicly traded company, running the top office in the region. Learning how to pitch a sale without appearing too eager or pushy has become the cornerstone for Levent’s business and a striving force in his career.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

I believe I was molded into this career path starting when I was a kid. Growing up, both of my parents were in sales, and watching them interact with people at a young age always piqued my interest. As I got older, I found myself less interested in a traditional career, and more interested in the world of sales and business. Not knowing what that meant, the one thing I did know is I didn’t want a formal education or to wait until I was older to start.

At the age of seventeen, a friend recommended I get a job in door-to-door sales. That summer, I left everything I knew in Tampa and began a career in a different state. It was more of a “Let’s see how this goes” rather than a “This will be my career” decision. Looking back, the choice to go try out a summer of sales ended up shaping the next twelve years of my life into where I am in my career today.

I think people are motivated by either the desire for gain or the fear of loss, and either can push someone to become great at what they do. I think for me, a career in sales gave the best of both spectrums and really brought a sense of purpose to my life.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I was terrified on my first day in sales. I had just moved to Atlanta, and I got dropped off by my manager in a neighborhood to go knock on doors. I was honestly too afraid to knock on anyone’s door, so I spent most of the day walking around in the summer heat. After about 6 hours of walking aimlessly, my thirst kicked in and I began to realize that I was a few miles from a store.

Instead of doing the logical thing and asking someone for water, I ran up to the side of a “vacant” house and started to use the hose so I could hydrate a little. As soon as the hose turned on, a car pulled into the driveway, ad a woman, almost as stunned as I was, began to walk towards me. I raised my hands in embarrassment and pleaded how I was just thirsty from working all day. She laughed a little and invited me to wait there for a bottle of water.

I explained to her I got dropped off for work, and that I was in sales. We had a conversation about what I was selling, and I ended up making her my first customer! The reason why I share this story is that without that interaction I probably would have never knocked a door and I would have quit my first job in sales. I went on to become one of the top reps in that office, and by the next year, I was co-managing a team in a different state.

This showed me a few things: Overthinking leads to doing nothing. Execution over strategy. Comfort zones actually make for uncomfortable lives. There is no joy in fear. Sales is life. If you can speak words you can create value for others. The difference between being decent or great is just fine-tuning.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My main focus currently is helping businesses and leaders develop their skills. Currently, my partners in Fully Invested and I are developing a platform for business owners and individuals to share and seek knowledge, without worrying about the credibility of the source it’s coming from.

We think there is a big void in the mentoring space right now, and with the projects we have lined up we hope to be able to help everyone get the insight they need. There is a lot of power in accountability, and in being able to lean on someone credible that you trust for advice.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very grateful for the fact that I’ve been lucky enough to always be surrounded by mentors and leaders who guided me well. Looking back, it’s hard to mention a single person.

I think in everyone’s life there are certain defining moments, and most of the time there is more than one. For all those moments in my life, I’ve been able to rely on different people for insight to shape the decisions I made.

There are also a lot of people in my life that probably don’t even think I remember the interactions, or that they didn’t leave a mark on my life. Most of the success that I’ve achieved has not only been through the people I get to interact with consistently but also those who cross paths for short amounts of time as well.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

In its simplest explanation, sales has been my entire life. I excelled in a very competitive market and was able to lead one of the top direct sales teams in America for a publicly traded company on the NYSE. Over my career, I have a long list of accomplishments and records, which I view more as placeholders than anything else.

I think the reason I’m labeled as an “Authority” on the topic of sales is that my style of selling is based on psychology and how the brain responds to words, more so than any specific “tactic”. By understanding the sales process on a deeper level, I’m able to teach others to sell and use the right terminology, without alienating themselves or their customer.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

The world is in a time that it is more important than ever to be conscious of the conversations we have with ourselves in our heads. Loneliness and uncertainty are almost always directly related to the quality of our thoughts.

From my experience, the best and most effective way to avoid anxiety or the fear of the unknown is to focus on what you can control and always try to instill gratitude into every scenario. The mind appreciates when you use it as a tool and not as an object. I think we fail to realize in a lot of cases we are always at least in control of how we respond to an interaction or scenario.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

My thought on why sales isn’t taught in formal education is because it’s something that can’t be taught without application and repetition. I think a basic understanding of what selling is would be good to cover, but from what I’ve found the only way to understand sales is to immerse yourself in it. It’s not so much what you need to learn, but who you need to become to be good at sales.

I think the education system is meant to teach structure and give a foundation to future learning. As much as I wish I was learning sales techniques and understanding marketing tactics at a younger age, I think it may actually limit some people’s success overall and limit creativity. I may have a more “controversial” response to this question than others, but as a high school dropout, I genuinely can say that with or without learning sales in any formal setting, anyone has the ability to become a leader in the industry. I think there is a great deal of improvement in the development of younger salespeople, but the opportunities are out there, usually disguised as hard work.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

Yes, I agree. I think in the modern day it’s very easy to spot someone being “salesy”. The days of using “feel, felt, found” and the 20th Century sales tactics are gone, and a new generation of intentional selling has taken over. I think that people are more aware now than ever, and with all the technology at our disposal, anyone being pushy or manipulative to try and close a sale will have a hard time.

There’s a lot of power in being genuine with a customer, and even yourself. When your conviction level on your product and your ability to convey its value to a customer is high, the need to be pushy doesn’t exist.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down into versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

When broken down into those stages, I feel like I do a great job at fine-tuning each of them. For me, preparation is something that I’m known to really excel at. A quote that comes to mind, “If you were to give me six hours to chop a tree, I’d spend the first four sharpening my ax.” What this means to me is the more you prepare, the less you need to think in the moment.

Whenever you see a salesperson that makes it seem effortless, or they are so natural at what they do, I normally chalk that up to a lot of good preparation. It can be in other things they have done in life to prepare them for sales or can be sales-specific knowledge they are utilizing. Training normally eliminates the need for trying, so the more you can be prepared for a sale the more you can focus on tonality and language, and not so much what to say next.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously, every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Prospecting and lead generation are the foundation of a good business. Depending on your business, the avenues in which you create your leads will vary. My advice for anyone would be to put yourself in your ideal customer’s life. Where do you eat, where do you spend your time, what would your objections or buying questions look like.

When you understand your ideal customer, you tend to find them a little easier. A lot of times companies or individuals fail in their sales career because their leads aren’t buyers, or they’re spending a majority of their time with the bad ones.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

When handling objections, I always do my best to understand the underlying concerns. I challenge anyone to view the objections in their industry as buying questions. When you get down to a psychological level, even the bluntest objections can be handled by seeking to understand.

As an example, if you get an objection on something like price, there is a lot of power in first understanding yourself what they are objecting to and treating it like a buying question instead. In a price situation, the customer isn’t objecting to the “need” for your product or its features, they’re saying yes I want it but not at that price. When you view it this way, you look for ways to close the gaps instead of “overcome” them.

A simple way that I would tell the readers to get better at objections is utilizing “How do you mean, exactly.” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve witnessed professionals answer the wrong objection, simply because they failed to dig a little deeper. Usually when someone objects, they object broad. A “Now’s not a good time” can really mean “Now is a good time, I’m just confused on how long it’s going to take”. Without asking “How do you mean”, we usually only scratch the surface of the customer’s concerns.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

Looking at the end of a sale as a “close” makes it an end game, not a continual process. I think where a lot of professionals fail is they make a sales process aimed at the customer not for the customer. When you learn to create opportunities instead of close deals, your intent shines to the customer and you are able to navigate current and future deals effortlessly.

My rules on “closing” are this… If you don’t progress the sale for the customer, they likely won’t do it for themselves. Always make sure you’re conscious of what points are your tie-down points, and always make sure if the customer asks a buying question you capitalize and get them to commit to something in your process.

These are five things I would suggest everyone do to close a sale without being perceived as pushy:

Using questions will give people the feeling of free choice. If you can make it “their idea” they will own it more than what you tell them.

Understand what makes them object and bring it up first.

Listen to the customer. A lot of times we fail to close because we push our agenda.

Have the same process every time. Syntax is important. Intro-Problem-Solution-Your Job.

Understand rejection isn’t towards you, it’s just a way a customer expressing themself. Take rejection as a challenge to do better not as a reminder of why you failed.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Make sure you have systems set up, so your follow-up is automated and consistent. There are a bunch of apps and tools in the modern world, where you can personalize and automate texting, emails, or other means of staying in touch.

I think for a lot of professionals, the reason sales may not close comes down to the sales rep not asking for the sale. The customer says, “Let me think about it,” and instead of us addressing it, out of fear of seeming pushy we shy away completely. Sometimes realizing not everyone is a buyer can be just as powerful. Wasted energy doesn’t help you, and sometimes you are telling a customer “no” is a good way to stay strong mentally. When you value your time, your time will value you back.

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

I wouldn’t say anything should be avoided or used more than the other, as much as making sure you’re communicating with each customer the right way. For example, if a customer is eighty years old, maybe a Zoom call isn’t the best structure. I think efficiency in sales is key, so in the modern world, creating a texting relationship that your customer agrees to is great.

Saying something as simple as “I service a lot of people consistently, so from what we found the best way for us to help you is to establish a text thread where we can answer questions you may have and get you information as needed, what’s the best number for me to text you on?” Will normally get them to understand why it’s being done that way. A lot of getting what you want in sales is just setting the framework and managing the customers’ expectations.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to be able to show the world that most of the time the reason we aren’t where we want to be is that we are too loose on our process and too set on the outcome. The movement I’d love to see is a shift in mindset, where everyone takes on the accountability of the world. I think something special we are working on with Fully Invested is creating a culture of growth through standards.

I feel like the easiest thing to do is go against the grain or to be the one pointing fingers at the crowd, but what changes the world is everyone doing their part. The best way to change the world is to change yourself.

