Jordan Kentris of A Good Day: “Done is better than perfect ”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordan Kentris.

A user experience designer by trade, Jordan’s background in art and design isn’t just professional — it’s been a deep-seated passion for as long as he can remember. After years in the advertising industry working in web design and user experience with major brands like Pepsi, Visa, Toyota, and Mercedes, Jordan knew it was time he took his creativity offline so he could get his hands dirty. Out of that realization, he launched a custom brooch business which, ultimately, evolved into wedding stationery, perfectly marrying his experience in digital design with his love for crafting.

Thus, his boutique design firm, A Good Day, was born to serve planners and their eclectic, one-of-a-kind stationery that establishes a unique brand for each event. From save-the-dates and invitations to day-of signage and menus, Jordan draws inspiration from his diverse array of interests spanning fashion, architecture, interior design, and film to curate an aesthetic that perfectly matches each clients’ vision for their celebration.

Utilizing his extensive UX experience, Jordan also regularly works with creatives on digital projects, to ensure they are capturing the very essence of their brand.

Jordan was recently recognized by BizBash as one of the Most Innovative People in 2020 for his creative, holistic approach to virtual events. He was recently a finalist for the NACE One Awards Innovator of the Year for 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As the oldest in a family of 3 brothers, my parents encouraged all of us to explore our passions early on. As a result, I’ve always gravitated towards creative fields, wanting to be an interior designer, architect, and production designer for film. In high school, I was able to grow on my interests in theatre, art, and website design & development.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes that I love is by Guillermo Del Toro — “The only thing you can do as an artist is to come to the world, see what no one is doing, and leave behind one or two things that wouldn’t have happened without you.” — to me, this quote reminds me to continually push myself and my creative outputs.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of my favorite films is Moulin Rouge by Baz Luhrman — it has had such a profound impact on how I approach my creative work. As a maximalist designer, the over-the-top story, production, and costume design ignite my spark. It reminds me to embrace my passions and give my all in each project. I live life to its fullest potential.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I worked full-time at a day job in advertising (with my growing side business alongside). Before the pandemic, I was actually laid off due to a client moving to a competing agency. That layoff gave me some flexibility to explore freelancing while growing my design and stationery business.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I actually saw a huge gap in the events industry due to the Pandemic. There were not a ton of creative professionals working within the industry talking about user experience and how a business’ website can be improved based on the needs of our clients and prospects. So, the pandemic forced me to combine my user experience and web design background and marry it with my stationery business, which my husband has been urging me to do for YEARS! I should have listened to him then.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I was talking with the owner of one of the wedding websites I am listed on as a vendor. We got to talking about other vendors’ websites and how often they fail to meet the needs of the referrals being sent there. It totally clicked in my brain that I could offer guidance, design, and development services — I can speak their language as a fellow vendor but also bring almost 15 years of experience in websites.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It’s been beyond my expectations — we’re booked up through the rest of 2021 for website work and are booking 2022 projects. I also build a digital guest management platform that allows us to build a holistic guest experience that pairs with all the stationery and branding work we do for events. That has been a labour of love but helps give us an edge against many other designers in the industry.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Can I say my husband, Greg?! I would not be anywhere near where I am at today without his encouragement but also his want for me to push myself and step past my own personal blocks — he’s an amazing cheerleader who keeps me in check. One of the most ambitious events we worked on was due to him as well. His ideas during the initial presentations to clients allowed us to build a five-figure stationery package for a client (a total dream project, too!).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I would say it’s been the recognition that has been most interesting to me. My clients are all amazing, lovely, and super creative people who have such unique personalities and businesses I couldn’t single out one. But through all their work, I’ve been recognized as one of the Top 10 Innovative People in Events for 2020 by BizBash and was recently nominated 2020 Innovator of the Year by NACE (National Association for Catering and Events).

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Done is better than perfect — I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve held a launch for something or paused on a project because I didn’t feel it was perfect. Perfect doesn’t exist, and getting something out there and getting feedback from my clients and community has been so much more valuable than something being stuck in my head. Talk to your customers often and early. As business owners, we can get stuck in our heads and design products and services in a silo (we are not our clients, so we can’t know everything they need without actually hearing from them). Doing research to understand why clients choose us, what works in our process (and what could be improved), and any feedback can help us make the next project better and resonate more with our prospects. Don’t be afraid to ask for help — Early on in my business; I would tend to take on too much and not delegate tasks because I felt it was inconveniencing others (which wasn’t the case). But, I learned to keep having conversations with my community (and often!) — there isn’t any shame in asking for help or even talking through scenarios to get an outside perspective. Prioritize customer service — transparency is key! As a business, customer service is paramount to our success. There have been projects in the past where I haven’t been as communicative with my clients because I didn’t have an update or things were taking longer than originally anticipated. Our clients just want to hear from us, to let them know something (even an update that things are slower and here is a new timeline) — don’t be afraid to give an update that may not be ideal but will keep the client engaged within our process. Don’t over-invest!!! There was a period of time a couple of years ago when I chose to invest in many different advertising opportunities concurrently — while I was grateful for the exposure, it didn’t bring in nearly enough business to offset those costs & it was extremely difficult to narrow down where any new business was coming through because I didn’t have the right metrics in place to gauge success. That money could have been better spent enhancing my workflow for existing clients or put towards bringing in a summer intern to offset some of my workload.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

One thing I’ve done is to set out time limits and boundaries for things like social media, tv watching, and reading news. It’s helped me from going down the rabbit holes of distraction and research into what I’m reading so I can actually focus on my own wellbeing and client work.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would create a movement that gave back. If everyone donated even 5% of their time to pay it forward (helping those around them by whatever means available to them), we’d be much stronger as a community. We often are so insularly focused, and when we can lift those around us, we tend to learn so much more about ourselves in the process.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Debbie Millman — Her work to open conversations within the design industry, through her facilitation of them but building transparency within the community and championing diversity and inclusivity in the field have been such an inspiration.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: https://www.agooddayinc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordankentris

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agooddayinc

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!