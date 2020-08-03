Jordan Goodman: “Don’t expand too fast”

Test your passion about the product or company. If you’re getting into something solely to make money, that drive runs dry quickly. You need to have the passion to sustain the ups and downs and keep you in it for the long haul.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordan Goodman

Jordan is a businessman, born in Toronto, Canada. Jordan raises the bar for those he works with, consults to and inspires. A graduate of The University of Western in Ontario, Jordan earned his degree in Political Science and had built a successful career in event promotion and apparel manufacturing throughout North America. He launched Aquaview Fencing after moving to Los Angeles.

Filled with vision and a desire to disrupt the mundane, Jordan Goodman is intensely focused on creating safe swimming environments for families around the world with the class and luxury that his glass pool fences provide. His parents remain the biggest influence in his career and life as he continues to think outside the box with an unprecedented drive. Jordan and his company are supporters of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) as well as Pool Safely headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in Toronto with hard-working parents who each had started their own businesses. Their entrepreneurial spirit and drive to succeed inspired me to do the same and create my own path.

Can you share one of the major challenges you encountered when first leading the company?

In the beginning, one of the major challenges was introducing our frameless glass pool fence to the marketplace. Being a new product, it took some time for consumers to become aware of this new alternative to pool covers and mesh pool fencing. We learned that consumers love the product and want to be educated on the benefits of working with us.

What are some of the factors that you believe led to your eventual success?

I think it’s a combination of hard work, determination, teamwork, and a touch of luck.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO”? Please share a story or example for each.

Set aside time for family and friends because personal time helps you recharge as a CEO. I plan trips with family members throughout the year and I think it’s very important to be surrounded by loved ones as you manage the growth of your company. Start your day with a routine that is easy to replicate and gets you going. My routine includes coffee, a morning jog or run on the treadmill, and checking emails. Don’t expand too fast. Get good at what you do in one key market or area then when you are confident and ready to scale up. Once we became the glass fence leaders in California we expanded state by state until we hit all 50 states and Canada. Make sure your product fills a market need. Ask yourself, is there anything else that already resolves this challenge. If not or if you can do it better, you’re on the right track! We found there was a demand for glass pool fences and glass railings in the marketplace for property owners and we capitalized on that. Test your passion about the product or company. If you’re getting into something solely to make money, that drive runs dry quickly. You need to have the passion to sustain the ups and downs and keep you in it for the long haul. In Aquaview’s case, we take pride in the fact that we provide a safety barrier for parents and neighbors to protect children from unintended drowning.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Time management is key. Make sure you stay organized in a fast-paced environment. I also encourage exercise and going on walks.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Our very own Kelly Maynard here at Aquaview Fencing has helped make our success possible. Kelly has always been there for her clients and co-workers and a true perfectionist.

What are some of the goals you still have and are working to accomplish, both personally and professionally?

Professionally, I hope that every property owner takes the necessary precautions to protect loved ones and neighbors.

Personally, I hope to continue traveling across the country and abroad, learning about history and experiencing different cultures.

I hope as many pool or waterfront areas have the safety and security to protect children and pets from unattended drowning.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

I would organize more gatherings. When you bring people together from different countries, cities, and backgrounds the interactions will trigger new ideas and create exciting opportunities.

