Jordan Babineaux: “Responsibility”

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jordan Babineaux, author of PIVOT TO WIN: Make the Big Plays in Life, Sports and Business, who transitioned from nearly a decade playing in the NFL to become a sports broadcaster, entrepreneur, and business executive. He currently serves as the “voice” of the Seattle Seahawks on both television and radio, while also helping organizations, teams, and leaders navigate their pivots.

Babineaux and his brother Jonathan, former defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, founded a company that produced several filmed comedy specials as well as the movie Woman Thou Art Loosed. They also launched a specialized car service in Seattle and created the Babineaux Foundation, a nonprofit that gives back to their hometown of Port Arthur, Texas, and contributes to Lupus research.

Jordan Babineaux holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Southern Arkansas University and an MBA from Seattle University. He lives in Seattle with his wife and three children. For more information, go to: http://pivottowin.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Growing up in the small town of Port Arthur, Texas, home of oil country, football, and some of the country’s best barbecue was anything but an average childhood. I was eight years old when my father suddenly died and in an instant, it was Mama who raised us. I was the youngest of five and resources were scarce. When I watched my oldest brother head to college, I set my sights on accomplishing the same goal. College wasn’t the norm coming from an area afflicted with drug abuse, violence, and negative peer pressure where the streets seemed the best way to make fast money. Mama knew the challenges of young Black kids growing up in Texas, where racism and discrimination were rampant. A virtuous woman, Mama kept us in church and used sports to combat the risk of making bad decisions. With a lot of faith, living on a customer-service agent’s salary, she made sure that somehow all four of my siblings each graduated high school and college. Family came first. Resilience became our character and helping other people was part of our journey. That’s what it was like growing up in Mama’s house.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high-level professional athlete?

There are several athletes from my hometown who played for the NFL, many of whom went on to win a Super Bowl — Tim McKyer, Bobby Leopold, Elandon Roberts, as well as Coach Jimmy Johnson. The inspiration to become a professional athlete started as a pact between my brother Jonathan and me. Monsta, as he’s known by his nickname, ended up playing twelve years for the Atlanta Falcons before retiring after the 2017 season.

When we were kids, one night sitting on our bedroom floor, Mama’s wails rising in the background, Monsta and I made a pact: We would find jobs that would prevent Mama from ever having to worry about money again. Because we were naïve and didn’t know that only 1.6 percent of college football players actually make it to the National Football League, we decided that we’d become NFL players.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

In PIVOT TO WIN, I tell the stories of the people and situations that gave me the confidence to become a professional athlete, whether it was a meaningful conversation with an NFL scout or the desire to follow in the footsteps of other Port Arthur athletes. But most consistently, it was my brother Monsta who pushed me to become my best self. In my senior year in college, I knew I needed to find an edge. I phoned my brother to ask for a chance to train with his college team. Not long after, I was on the road to Iowa to train at the University of Iowa, a Division I school with a top-notch football program led by coach Kirk Ferentz. That entire summer, I worked just as hard as everyone else, sometimes harder, while trying to stay out of the way. I trained rigorously every day and slept on Monsta’s couch. Then I woke up and did it all over again. By the end of the summer, I left Iowa City exuberant and confident, believing without a doubt, I could play on Sundays. I increased my weight and speed and returned to Southern Arkansas, demanding a cornerback position and a special teams assignment. In 2003, my senior year, I earned NCAA All-America First-Team honors as a cornerback and kick returner. It was the exposure to perform with the best athletes in DI football. I knew it was possible.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Learning to pivot after leaving the NFL was a series of experiences that impacted my life tremendously. It’s an ongoing theme in my book PIVOT TO WIN.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As an athlete, you often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

1 Find Your Routine — Routines can help increase your success rate. Someone who develops a routine expects good things to happen. A routine is simply a process of doing things that can influence the result. It doesn’t mean winning is automatic, but it does allow you to feel more in control and better predict the outcome.

2 Slow down & Breath — In football and every other sport, the best athletes thrive in moments that feel tense to others. This is because they have control of their breathing. It’s not something you can just “turn on” in the middle of the moment; it takes practice. Lots of practice. When moments like taking the game-winning shot, kicking the game-winning field goal, or sinking the putt to win the green jacket seem automatic, these athletes are cool and calm because they’re trained to take longer and slower breaths.

3 Vision — Even before visualization and vision boards became a thing to me, I visualized what I wanted for my future. Visualization is a powerful way to attract something in your life. Whether you design a formal process or not, creating a vision of where you want to go is the only way you’re going to get there. When you return to that vision daily, it becomes your reality. How? Your mind naturally fixates on the image you desire and pursues what it takes to achieve it. Call it “destination postcard!” What we think, we become. What we feel, we attract. What we imagine, we create. As the late great Kobe Bryant said, “When you make a choice and say, ‘Come hell or high water, I am going to be this,’ then you should not be surprised when you are that.”

4 Preparation — It’s easy to feel tense in pressure situations if you’re not well-prepared. Luck is the intersection of preparation and opportunity. In sports, careers don’t last very long. In fact, many players will tell you the NFL also stands for “Not for Long.” Well, such is life. It doesn’t last long. Carpe diem, the Latin phrase, I would remind myself before running out of the tunnel to seventy thousand screaming fans. It means seize the moment.

Can you tell us the story of your transition from a professional athlete to a successful businessperson?

I was able to successfully pivot away from sports by embracing a growth mindset. As Carol Dweck explains in her book Mindset, having a growth mindset separates the people who succeed from those who are equally talented, but don’t fulfill their potential. People who embrace a growth mindset understand that their talents, skills, and good habits can be developed and improved. That’s the opposite of people who think they’re not in control of their capabilities. At some point, we each will fail at something, but not trying is unacceptable. As I navigated the biggest pivot of my life, transitioning away from football, each “failure” helped me gain a new perspective that I used to retool, self-evaluate, and learn from.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

This year I will complete my MBA program at Seattle University and my book PIVOT TO WIN has just been published. Writing a book while attaining an MBA has been as challenging as any obstacle I’ve faced in life or the NFL.

Do you think your experience as a professional athlete gave you skills that make you a better entrepreneur? Can you give a story or example about what you mean?

Business is a team sport and I have been a part of championship teams in my professional career. I was best known for my versatility, ability to play multiple positions. As in sports, the winning formula in business is finding the right players for the right position to match their skillset. But injuries happen, which often means the next best player may have to fill another position. That’s why I find in business, it’s important to cross-train. Everyone must know the overall strategy and how they fit into the plan to fulfill customers’ needs.

Ok. Here is the main question of our interview. Entrepreneurs and professional athletes share a common “hustle culture.” Can you share your “5 Work Ethic Lessons That Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Athletes”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Entrepreneurship is an incredible challenge, particularly now when we’re facing a global pandemic. Many small business owners and entrepreneurs are struggling with the question of how to navigate through these uncertain times.

1 Responsibility — As business owners, managers, or leaders of your organization, you are responsible to your company, its employees, and stakeholders — (including yourself. You also have a responsibility to the community. As wonderful as it is to achieve high financial rewards, crush sales period over period, and see continual growth in profits, your company must consider its position within the community it serves. Companies must foster corporate and social responsibility and take a stance on their social and regulatory objectives concerning the environment, safety and health, and employment practices.

2 Thrive on Adversity — Adversity builds resilience. There is no doubt that, as a business owner, the pressure to lead a company in growth and profitability is a challenging feat. But, it’s also the reason any of us believe it’s possible. In some way, if you are like me setting BHAGs (big hairy audacious goals) is like an exhilarating rollercoaster. You thrive on moments to leave a lasting legacy and grow your impact. Right? Own it.

3 Perseverance and Persistence — With persistence and perseverance, you can crush any difficulty and clear any obstacle. Persistence is about accumulating gains every time you face a hurdle. Eventually, all those courageous acts compound into successes. Perseverance means you keep going and do not stop, no matter what happens. Perseverance and persistence allow you to have a “find a way” attitude.

A person can persist by making a choice — a chosen path of life, a plan to reach a goal, or to pursue someone or something. That person must persevere by maneuvering over, under, around any obstacles or challenges on the way to achieving that goal. In life, we each will experience friction. When times get sticky and it’s difficult to press forward, perseverance will help you overcome the challenge. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

4 Competition — Competition is an effective way to help promote a culture driven by benchmarks and expectations. Performance is always the ultimate yardstick to measure whether you hit your personal and company goals. If you can compete, you can measure.

5 Agility — Being agile is a necessary attribute that business leaders can develop. Analyzing situations and understanding the issues when change happens requires you to see the big picture. One way to do this is to take a bird’s eye view of the situation. Step back and analyze the entire picture before moving into action. Leadership is a mix of inspiration and improvisation. What you do from moment to moment cannot always be scripted and requires flexibility to change, even if you have a game plan.

What would you advise to a young person who aspires to follow your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Never aspire to be like someone else, but rather learn from others and become the best version of yourself. I believe God put us each here to achieve great things. It’s up to you whether you think that for yourself too.

You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since I was a child, my mother instilled in us the values of faith, education, and helping other people. Achieving success is shallow if there isn’t a component to build community. In some form, I have always donated time and money to organizations that I am most passionate about. Recently, I became more intentional about this. After not being able to hire someone who had a conviction history, I began to do work with formerly incarcerated individuals to break the barriers of reentry, focusing on employment opportunities. I am still involved in this work today.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe now more than ever that organizations must be responsible to the communities they serve. Our country’s systems were built to create divides of race and class and continue to oppress minorities and underrepresented groups. Having pivoted away from sports, with more exposure to the business world, it has become apparent to me that corporate America has inherited institutional racism.

Admittedly, there are organizations that acknowledge their practices and are actively doing something to create change rather than letting it be a “check the box” line item with no implementation. This is a two-part problem to address. Promoting sustainable change and improving DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) practices requires a culture change. Companies may want to create inclusion and more diverse workplaces, however, they are often unprepared to develop a successful transition. Why? Because it’s people who make companies, not algorithms and applicant screening processes.

Furthermore, the path to leadership positions remains discriminatory. The second part of incorporating better diversity practices includes a pipeline of qualified candidates. Surely there are qualified candidates right now, but businesses need to increase the sources for talent pools and invest money year after year to ensure that people of color, women, formerly incarcerated individuals, and people with learning disabilities have fair opportunities to job placement and advancement.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.” Muhammad Ali

As a rookie entering the NFL, I was eager to plant my flag in the ground. A flag of belonging. After all, I was an undrafted free agent from a small Division II school trying to fulfill a childhood dream after seeing Mama struggle to make ends meet for our family. Success at the age of twenty looked very different than success now since I pivoted away from sports in 2003. Luxury cars, jewelry, designer shopping sprees no longer feel gratifying. I squandered away hundreds of thousands of dollars in the sickness of impulsive spending, started businesses that failed, and nearly went bankrupt trying to maintain a particular lifestyle.

Now, with more self-awareness and my mental pivot that has redefined success, I find it more gratifying to invest in real estate or help a family get their first home. This is a complete shift in thinking about the value of money and the true meaning of having a positive impact.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I have had the rare opportunity to meet iconic sports figures, high-profile business executives, and movie stars in the last two decades. These include many whom I dreamt about and imitated as a kid — Deion Sanders, the late NBA great Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods. I was even teammates with the greatest receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice, my rookie season. As tough as it is to pass up lunch with my two favorite athletes of all time, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, I would never pass up the opportunity to join them for a round of golf.

Besides former President Barack Obama, I would love to have a private lunch with Oprah Winfrey or Jay-Z. There are few Black billionaires in the US. Oprah is one of three women in the world to reach the three-comma club. These icons are global thinkers, innovators, and philanthropists. I would like to ask them how they continue to reach new heights of self-awareness and growth, despite having already achieved great success. I find that incredibly fascinating.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!