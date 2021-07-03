Jonny Grubin of SoPost: “Build for your customers”

Build for your customers. SoPost began life as a totally different concept, and if we’d focused exclusively on that, we wouldn’t be close to where we are today. It’s so important to meet people and understand what they need; find the early adopters and the advocates and listen to what they have to say.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonny Grubin.

Jonny is the Founder & CEO of SoPost.com, a global technology company based in Newcastle upon Tyne, London and New York that provides state-of-the-art online product sampling campaigns for leading beauty and CPG brands, with a focus on consumer product-relevance, data, and analytics. At work, Jonny is most inspired by his global team. He truly appreciates the mountains they move and the commitments they’ve made to making SoPost the success it is today. Additionally, Jonny believes that flexibility and open-mindedness are the most important traits for any budding entrepreneur. Outside of work, Jonny enjoys running, visiting art galleries and traveling.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I would probably call myself an accidental entrepreneur. I’ve always been into trying new things and ended up launching my first proper business, a digital marketing company, when I was 14. It was a pretty successful venture for a teenager and I really got the bug from there. With SoPost, the idea came long before the company, and where we’ve found success is very far from where it started. I originally wanted to create a way for people to send a physical item to someone else without knowing their shipping address and I dropped out of university to pursue the idea full-time. After a couple of years of effort, and a lot of sleepless nights, we just couldn’t get things to work and had to shut the business down, but I couldn’t get the idea out of my head. After a lot of soul searching I ended up launching SoPost, which, after a lot of hard work and several pivots, has grown to become the business it is today.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In its earlier iterations, SoPost had nothing to do with online sampling. We were trying to create a minimum viable product around the “social post” idea — a dynamic postal address. By chance, I met Noel Gallagher’s digital manager (yeah, that Noel Gallagher, of Oasis) and we got chatting about my idea. At the time, Noel had a tour DVD he was trying to sell, so we came up with a cross-promotion deal where you could gift the DVD to a friend simply by tagging them on Facebook. We made a website for this idea, powered a small campaign, and the results were fantastic. I went back to trying to figure out the original idea, but a few months later, someone high-up at Avon Cosmetics got in touch and basically said, “we love what you did for Noel’s tour DVD, can you create a service like that for us?” That was the starting point of everything that was to follow, and from there, building a powerful solution for online product sampling has been our sole focus.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

One person who gave me the confidence to get started was Alex Tew (of Calm). I didn’t know him at the time, but he’d launched the Million Dollar Homepage and all the press coverage helped normalize entrepreneurship, something that wasn’t as sexy 16 years ago as it is today.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Simply put, SoPost stands out because we have the most advanced technology powering our digital sampling platform. We’re doing stuff that our competitors haven’t even thought of yet… one example of this is our machine learning-powered order processing system which allows us to offer truly personalized sampling experiences to consumers based on their potential value to the brand. Technology is behind everything we do, and because we’ve focused so heavily on creating the right foundation for digital sampling instead of just running 1-off campaigns, we’ve built some awesome channels for individual brands and publishers, and can easily create more. This allows our brand partners to reach the right consumers; a makeup brand might want to get samples and feedback from a beauty magazine, for example. With the quality of our infrastructure, we’re far ahead of the curve in terms of how easily we can send out targeted samples.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m really proud that SoPost is supporting a food bank and The People’s Kitchen in Newcastle, where we’re headquartered, but everything I’m doing is part of a bigger plan to make a positive mark on the world. I’m hesitant to share too much more about what that means right now, but hopefully you will see some of it come to fruition over the coming years.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

One of the most important traits for my success has been the ability to gain a basic understanding of different disciplines within the business, such as product development and sales. SoPost, as a tech platform with a lot of beauty customers, requires so many different skill sets to make work — tech, design, the people with insight into the beauty and CPG worlds, of course the salespeople, and tons of others as well. I’ve found that I’m a bit of a chameleon, and this has really helped me in understanding what each different business unit needs and how to empower them to do their best work. For any CEO in the tech world, being able to relay technical information in non-technical terms (and vice versa) is crucial to success.

One of the hardest lessons to learn when starting a business is that you can’t do it all. One trait absolutely critical for any business leader is the ability to make great hires. At SoPost, I don’t just look for the most qualified people — I also want to hire like-minded individuals who share my goals and morals. In doing that, I’ve been extremely fortunate to find an incredible team that makes SoPost run. Without being able to find talented, smart, driven people and convince them to share in my vision for online sampling, creating SoPost would have been impossible.

Another character trait absolutely crucial to success is the willingness to take qualified risks. Dropping out of university was a risk, as was pivoting the business model to digital sampling, and there have been countless others. But they were core to building SoPost. Taking risks alone isn’t enough, though — they have to be intelligent, calculated risks. If things hadn’t worked out after leaving uni, I could have re-enrolled and picked up my studies again. While that path wasn’t optimal, I wasn’t betting my entire future on one idea as I still had a safety net. Taking risks is necessary, but they have to be the risks with the best balance between cost and reward.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Being able to delegate is so important, but it’s advice that I’ve leaned into too much in the past. I’m a big believer in hiring good people and getting out of their way, and I wouldn’t ever change that. But when you delegate too much, too early, to someone who doesn’t work out, it can be really damaging and it can take a long time to recover from.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The 12 months after leaving university were probably the hardest I’ve ever had. I was living in London with close to no income, working crazy hours trying to get an idea off the ground. I remember booking meetings around mealtimes in the hope that someone would pay for my lunch, because funds were so tight and I was so determined to make the business come to life that it was the only thing I focused on. Looking back, I’m not sure how I was so resilient. That business had more problems than I can count, and it felt like I spent months on end trying to push a boulder uphill, with very little success to show for it. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many supportive people, but it really was an incredible rollercoaster of emotion. I wouldn’t change any of it, though, as that was when I learnt the most lessons and began to figure out what was important to me.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

To an extent, I think it’s innate. Because I started at such a young age, setbacks and challenges feel natural to me and I see them as part of the journey. I find that reminding myself why I started helps when things are tough.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Too many to count!

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Whether or not to bootstrap comes down to one key piece: how much money do you need to operate a minimum viable product, and how long can you sustain the company with the money you put in? If you are capable of financing the idea and you believe you can truly create an amazing product that people will want in that time period, bootstrapping is the way to go. Everyone’s situation is different, but broadly speaking I’d say to bootstrap for as long as you can as it will put you in a stronger position if you do go on to fundraise. Fundraising doesn’t just affect how much cash you have in the bank — if you’re not careful you’ll end up giving away control and may find that your company isn’t yours any more. There are also a lot of alternatives to VC, such as angel investors.

Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Be flexible! Being able to change gears at any moment is important for any startup. For me, there were several times early on in SoPost’s life where I had to relinquish my original idea and pivot towards solutions that were more feasible. This was really hard but, in the end, necessary to SoPost’s success. Have a people-first culture. To create a positive work environment, making sure your team’s wins are noticed is key. Ultimately, every company is just a collection of human beings, and as a CEO, it’s your job to make sure those human beings are in the best position to succeed. We often focus heavily on how to improve and what can be done better, but the opposite — recognizing success — is just as critical. If people are happy and feel appreciated, they will achieve more for themselves and the business. It’s just that simple. Build for your customers. SoPost began life as a totally different concept, and if we’d focused exclusively on that, we wouldn’t be close to where we are today. It’s so important to meet people and understand what they need; find the early adopters and the advocates and listen to what they have to say. Remember to disconnect. Work-life balance is necessary to keep your cognitive functions running smoothly. While some periods will always be more stressful and work-heavy than others, remembering to take time off is crucial to recharge yourself. When I started SoPost, I worked extremely long hours, and while this was necessary for the business at the time, it wasn’t sustainable long-term. To create something that lasts, you need to take care of your mental and emotional health, and that starts with not always being “on.” Hire amazing people who align with your values. Everyone knows the value of hiring a competent team — something critical to any startup. I would go even further, though, and say that the most successful startups have teams that are truly value-aligned. If everyone is on the same page, with the same goals for themselves and the company, it will just make everyone’s life easier. By hiring people who hold similar values, a startup can achieve so much more, much more easily.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One huge mistake I made was being too bullish on my original idea, and not being agile enough with the direction of the company. I can’t say that this is necessarily the most common mistake, but given most people’s penchant for self-absorption, I suspect it may be fairly widespread. Every founder thinks their idea is amazing, and that belief is necessary to start a company in the first place! However, the best and longest-lasting businesses are quick to replace what’s not working, quick to toss out ideas that will take more time and money then they’re worth. While I did pivot SoPost into what it is today, I spent years working on my original idea which was incredibly challenging to implement. Those were frustrating times. It’s so important to love your idea, but being agile and able to reshape the business by focusing on what’s working is absolutely crucial to keep any company afloat. “Take the path of least resistance” is one of the most important pieces of business advice I’ve received.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I’ve dealt with this myself, and I’ve found a few things that hugely help. The first is obvious: exercise. It’s scientifically proven that people who exercise regularly have better health, more energy during the day, and stronger mental acuity — the list goes on and on. If you’re not exercising, you’re weakening your own thought process, and you’ll need every neuron firing to start a company. Next, I would strongly advise building a team of people who are ideologically aligned with you. This makes hiring more challenging, but will lead to a much stronger team environment where priorities are obvious. Dealing with employee turnover and interpersonal issues can lead to burnout incredibly quickly, so take some extra time and effort to create a team that shares your values. Being around people who energize you rather than drain you is absolutely necessary for any startup.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have some ideas around this, but you will just have to wait and see…

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Muhammad Yunus. He pioneered microfinance and his book Banker to the Poor had quite an impact on me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

SoPost.com, or on Twitter (@groob).

