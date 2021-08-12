Jonny Golding of Amazon PPC Management: “Be professional”

Be professional. This seems ridiculously simple but it’s something we get complimented on all the time. If you simply deliver what you promise, when you promise it and communicate everything along the way, clients always appreciate it. This includes when campaigns run poorly. Everyone would rather be told upfront than have someone dance around it and pretend everything is running well.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonny Golding.

Nearly 90% of shoppers in the USA and UK are using Amazon. It’s not an ecommerce and digital marketing platform that should be overlooked. With the right PPC strategies in place, Jonny Golding and his team at Amazon PPC Management Agency have increased client product sales by 53% within 1 week (from £35,645.25 — £54.643.15) and 60% within 1 month (£145,184.80 — £227,366.12).

Other clients have seen ecommerce product sales increase 400%, during the global pandemic when their industries had seen major challenges. The Amazon PPC Management team know how to halve client ACoS. In other words, double ROI, and double return on ad-sales.

So, what are the facts? Of 300+ Amazon PPC ecommerce and digital campaigns Jonny has been introduced to, around 90% have been totally ineffective. It’s a painful truth. Jonny’s Amazon PPC Management team can confidently share what they’ve seen work effectively. You don’t need to be an established brand to be successful on Amazon. But of course, it definitely helps if you are.

Surprisingly, the recommended Amazon bidding system is the same one that they find hold’s their client’s sales back! They don’t boast the client success stories they’ve had without doing things differently.

Jonny Golding is a UK university mathematics drop-out, who became a self-taught Amazon PPC Agency owner. He now has 5 members of staff and has achieved this within 12 months. All during the global pandemic… at the age of 26. Going against the grain, seeking opportunity, trialling and closely monitoring are the keys to his successes — both as an agency and for their client accounts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started selling on ebay at 14 and quickly got into affiliate marketing, domain flipping and Amazon. I carried on dabbling with eBay throughout college. After college, I was accepted onto a University mathematics course in England. I dropped out after one year! So, I tried to go full-time with my digital entrepreneur journey. I started selling digital game codes. I lost £3k to “friendly fraud” — essentially, someone purchased from me with a credit card, then cancelled their credit card transaction. They received their goods and I wasn’t paid. Cutting my losses, I moved on to sell my own merch on Amazon. I spent my first 18 months earning less than 100 dollars a month. I hired an amazon ads agency to run my ads for me so my sales would increase. I quickly learned that they were running everything at a loss so I decided to take over, learn it myself, and from there I started freelancing.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Around June 2020 I started picking up a lot more clients. Far more than I could realistically handle. Not sure if I can mark this as ‘comical’ but it certainly is a joke — I totally forgot about one client for an entire month! Luckily, I had set-up the initial ads marketing campaign very well and they actually performed remarkably for that month. In fact, that client made 10x the sales of the previous month, without any further optimization on my end. I lucked out there. But at that point, I realized I needed to bring in staff to help manage the additional accounts. My key takeaway — know when you need to scale up to maximize efficiency and sales! This has been the main reason we’ve been able to continue growing as quickly as we have.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The biggest help would have to be the first person I brought into the business, Paul. Paul’s been our top account manager since he’s joined and he’s the main reason we’ve been able to scale as quickly as we have. In fact, when I took Paul on, I also had 2 others in the same position, trialing them out. I found the others were constantly asking questions about the accounts, how I wanted things done and other questions I (frankly) didn’t want to answer. Paul did the job at hand, and did it well, enabling me more time to focus on my work.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Everything we do is focused on results. We base our fee on a percentage of revenue generated and therefore if we don’t do a good job, we don’t get paid. Our staff get paid the same way. All of them earn their salaries based on a percentage of the fee we charge to the client. All of this means everyone is working towards the same goal of making our clients more successful.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first character trait: Openness. Saying yes to opportunities. I always agree to at least have a conversation with pretty much everyone. Even if the request seems like it would be outside of our standard business services. In one recent example, a few months back I was approached to do some consultancy work with an agency. This agency buy up equity in existing Amazon businesses. They then grow the business, and then sell them off at a profit. This agency wanted me to teach their advertising manager what we do in our business, in order to improve the quality of their work (i.e. making businesses they buy more profitable to then sell them). I accepted the opportunity. After successful work together, the agency mentioned that a large number of clients that approach them aren’t looking to sell on Amazon, but require a level of service that the agency can’t offer. The agency offered to refer these clients to us. It’s been a great source of additional revenue for my team and I. Then in addition, they found someone to buy my original merch by Amazon business, which was a nice bonus.

The second character trait: “Don’t mess around”. This means no procrastinating. Do whatever needs to be done every day. Everyone knows what work that they need to get done. If you simply do it every single day without hesitating, then it’s amazing how much can change and how fast. I’ve made a conscious effort to do this from March by writing a list every morning and working until it’s done. The result was the business grew from £11800 per month in revenue to over £24000 a month by April. Some days you end up working 12 hours and other days it’s only 2 and that’s what I like about it, you actually know when you’re done for the day and can then relax.

The third character trait: Don’t try and do it all yourself. When you run a business it is sometimes hard to give up control of certain areas. You know the business better than anyone, and you can likely do a better job. However, at some point, if you’re doing well you have to bring in help to continue expanding. I did this way too late and became completely overwhelmed around June 2020. I started trialing out potential freelancers and within a month, I hired my first person who has been essential to growing the business. In fact our revenues have grown from 8,000 dollars–10,000 dollars a month, to 35,000 dollars–42,000 dollars a month within 12 months. Bringing in that additional help at the right time has allowed us to continue gaining clients. Plus, we can provide an overall better level of service, because each client receives more management time than I could ever do by myself.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, we actually just finished setting up our new website which has an instant audit feature. This analyses your current Amazon ad campaign set-up. This sees if there are any keyword or campaign-based inefficiencies that are costing you sales. Based on the instant analysis, it can estimate how many sales you’re missing out on per month.

We’re also developing our own custom-software to help us manage our client accounts better. Right now we are using one called Perpetua. While in general it’s very good, it has some limitations, which mean sometimes we can’t run the ads in exactly the way we want. Our own custom-software will remove this issue and further improve campaigns and results. Once again — don’t just accept what’s there — take the opportunity and push for better!

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

With Amazon there are a few major mistakes that almost every account seems to make.

They don’t make use of all the ad types available. Most sellers miss out on ‘sponsored product’ product targeting, ‘sponsored brand’ ads, and ‘sponsored display’. In fact, around 90% of the accounts we see are in this category. They only run ‘sponsored product’ keyword targeting, alongside an automatic campaign. This generally means they’re missing out on at least 50% of their sales. Therefore, the simplest way for most sellers to bring in more sales is to grab the data they have from their current ads, and use them in the other ad types. The only exception to this is ‘sponsored brand’ product targeting, which has historically been very poor for us. So naturally, we run very few of these campaigns. We’ve tried this across many accounts and discussed it with other agencies and it appears to be a universal issue, likely caused by the placement of the ad. Not separating out converting search terms. This is a bit technical, so bare with us! To run efficient ads (i.e. profitable) you need to target what’s actually working. In order to do this with Amazon ads, you have to grab all the successful converting search terms from the search term report. Then, you must target them as (at least) ‘broad’ or, ‘exact match’. The reason for this? Well, if you’re not making use of the ‘exact match’ targeting, then all the search terms — good or bad — are under the same bid. This is sub-optimal. Let’s use an example of a ‘broad match’ keyword like “wallet”. We dig into a search term report “wallet” to find the high-converting keywords that are related. We can see that only two of the thirty search terms are actually generating sales. That means that because our campaign budget is going across all 30 key terms, the 2 successful search terms are running at a sub 10% ACoS (or 10 return on-ad sales). Therefore, we could bid much more than 0.5 dollars on the keyword “wallet”, and receive more traffic and therefore more sales. It’s important to also add the keyword as ‘broad match’ because that’s how you can find more long tail keywords to target.

There are also other issues like not separating out branded keywords, overbidding on the wrong ones, pushing for top of search, etc. But these issues are quite minor compared to the above two.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

As I said before, the most important factor is to actually make use of everything Amazon is offering. So, run every ad type! The bare minimum for this would be an automatic campaign, targeting ‘sponsored product’. A better route if you have a bit of ‘know how’ is a manual ‘sponsored product’ campaign, with a ‘broad’ and ‘exact match’ keyword targeting. Then, a product-targeting ad-group. Then, a keyword-targeting sponsored brand ad. You can try a product targeting sponsored brand ad, but as I mentioned previously, it’s likely to perform poorly. Lastly, the minimum would be to run a sponsored display product targeting ad. But, I would also recommend running sponsored display remarketing and sponsored display audience-based targeting campaigns.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Amazon — without a doubt. I actually don’t think this is debatable in any way. Amazon is the platform where people are shopping. It’s also intent-based like Google, and unlike Facebook. So effectively, you are showing ads to someone who is actively looking to buy a very specific product, that they are using the Amazon platform to search for. You are literally placing yourself on the virtual-supermarket shelves. Naturally, this means conversion rates are much higher than on Facebook and other platforms where customer-sales and ecommerce is not the user’s primary focus. Plus, it’s lower competition than Google, so clicks tend to be cheap.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

The first is to set up the campaigns like I mentioned above.

Second, is to run these campaigns using the ‘sponsored product automatic-targeting’ with ‘broad match’. This will help you to do your initial research to find new, converting search terms. Then, you’re going to add these converting search terms to every ad type that matches. So, a converting keyword would be added to the ‘sponsored product’ ‘broad’ and ‘exact match’ campaigns, as well as the sponsored brand keyword-targeting campaign. Then, any converting product targets would be added to the ‘sponsored product’ product-targeting campaign. They would also be added to the ‘sponsored brand’ product-targeting campaign (if it’s being run) and the ‘sponsored display’ product-targeting campaign.

Third is managing the bids. We do this by adjusting bids to match the ACoS (Advertising Cost of Sale) you are trying to reach. New Bid = Current CPC x (target ACoS/ current ACoS). This works for both increasing and decreasing bids. But in general, we don’t increase bids by more than 30%, because sometimes a keyword will have an exceptionally low ACOS of 5% and the target ACoS is 50%. So it would be mad to increase the bid by 10x as it would expose us to extremely expensive and unprofitable clicks.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

There are no email marketing campaign options within Amazon as a seller. Amazon will decide which products they want to market based on interests and the popularity of the product. However, Amazon do send regular emails that can feature ‘Lightning Deals’ and other promotional opportunities. In addition, Amazon’s automatic email process for orders and invoices means that customers receive prompt and accurate updates. This removes the space for you to have email marketing errors and creates space for the best possible customer service and interaction with your brand.

The only other kind of email marketing you can benefit from relating to Amazon is asking customers for reviews, using a software like Helium 10. This is definitely worth doing, because increased review counts generally help with your ad-campaign conversion rates.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

For a beginner, Helium 10 is a perfect tool. It has keyword research, data analysis and a very basic ads management platform. Effectively, that’s everything you need to get started.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Get paid based on your results, not just your hours worked. You can charge higher rates and generally clients are more receptive because they believe you are more motivated to perform. Be professional. This seems ridiculously simple but it’s something we get complimented on all the time. If you simply deliver what you promise, when you promise it and communicate everything along the way, clients always appreciate it. This includes when campaigns run poorly. Everyone would rather be told upfront than have someone dance around it and pretend everything is running well. Don’t treat clients, and potential clients, like cash cows. I understand the aim of the business is to make money, but nobody wants to feel that way. So find out what their problems are, see how you can fix them, do the work and they’ll happily pay and give you great reviews. Understand every aspect of your market. We specifically focus on the advertising aspect of amazon but we have adequate knowledge on listing optimization, product research and the general market trends to advise clients on all aspects of their business. We’ve also setup partnerships with complimentary businesses so if our clients ever need anything they know they can speak to us and we can likely help out. You don’t need to be a complete expert on the subject but having a good amount of knowledge goes a long way to proving that you’re an expert in the field. Get good at sales. Becoming a competent sales person is the best way to grow your revenue, without it a large portion of your marketing efforts will go to waste. You’re never going to close every lead because some people just aren’t interested and close rates vary between markets, however I would expect it to be at least 30%. Our close rate from leads is around 60–70% which means we’re still losing some sales but if it’s lower than 30% then work definitely needs to be done. My best advice would be to follow my previous points, know your market, be professional and try to understand how you can help the client rather than trying to force a sale.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I rarely watch videos or podcasts to do with marketing. I can, however, recommend some great books here. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene. This is a slightly controversial book, but a great way to start understanding many varied aspects of human psychology. The Way of the Wolf by Jordan Belfort. This might be my favourite sales book. Influence by Robert Cialdini, another psychology book. I also like The Lean Start-Up Method by Eric Ries, but this is more about business building than purely marketing.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Ensuring absolutely everyone partakes in frequent exercise. We know the Western-World in particular has a massive obesity problem, but in addition it has a growing mental health one now too. Regular exercise is a known solution to both of the issues and it’s something I can’t recommend enough. I attribute a large amount of my success to working out, because it gives me goals to focus on outside of work. Plus, the act itself helps deal with stress and excess energy.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Please follow and connect with me on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-golding-1418a0115/

