Jonathan Troen of the ‘Self Love Revolution’: “Acceptance”

Acceptance. There are going to be highs, there are going to be lows. If you’re always racing toward the highs and running from the lows, you will be running 98% of the time. And you will be exhausted. And by the time you get the big high, you’ll be so exhausted you can barely enjoy it. Lovingly accept the highs. Lovingly accept the lows. And most important, lovingly accept the in-between, because most days are simply OK. If you can celebrate all the OK days, you’ll have an amazing business and life.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Troen.

Jonathan Troen is a Life Mastery Coach and creator of the Self Love Revolution. His mission is, to help people find the joy inside of themselves. Jonathan spent 20 years in the entertainment industry, interviewing the biggest stars in the world. This success didn’t translate into happiness. He discovered many successful people weren’t happy and made it his mission to discover what was wrong and how to fix it. After 15 years of research and practice, he created the Self Love Revolution, specifically to share this new methodology for creating success in all aspects of life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I spent 20 years in the entertainment business. It was a great time and I had wonderful experiences. But in the end, even though life on paper was successful, that success didn’t translate into happiness. I couldn’t figure out why, since I had done everything I was taught and had seemingly created the life I wanted.

But there was one thing I was never taught: How to be kind to myself.

And after years of searching for answers, this is the reason I wasn’t happy.

I had the worst self-talk. I was just plain out to mean to myself, even when I was doing great things. In fact, everyone else would tell me how great things were, but I would specifically find anything that wasn’t perfect and beat myself up.

And here’s the thing, I was an entrepreneur, I was my own boss. And it turns out, I was a horrible boss. If any other boss would have spoken to me the way I spoke to myself, I would have reported them to HR, or just quit. But I was willing to take it from myself.

Once I found out the problem — that I was being a bully to myself — I learned the skills to turn it around. The skills of creating a positive emotional state, the skills of forgiveness, the skills of self-compassion.

I’ve turned into my own best friend, and now, I am the best boss on the planet to myself. I look at myself in the mirror and give myself high-fives all the time. Each day, even the difficult ones, turns out to be celebrations. And these daily celebrations have changed everything, for myself and my business.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’ve had so many aha moments that I can’t call them The One. When I left producing television shows, I had no idea what I was going to do. I just knew I wasn’t happy anymore, and something had to change. So I went on this journey to find out what was wrong with me. I knew the answer was out there. And as I continued to search, I realized I was looking in the wrong direction — the answer was not out there, it was “in here,” inside of me!

This is when I began to work on my own mind and mindset. I began to change how I saw myself, and how I saw the world. Of course, when I changed how I saw the world, the world changed how it saw me.

Discovering the answers was inside of me, that was a big aha moment.

But it was just the beginning.

As I began learning these new tools, I started sharing them with other people, who were having similar difficulties. But I was still new at it, and I had a ton to learn.

A few years later, when my wife and I got pregnant, we moved to Austin and opened a yoga and mindfulness center called Austin Yoga Tree. I would hold these Life Mastery Group Coaching sessions every week. We’d begin by going around the circle and see what issues people wanted to talk about. One January, I remember it so clearly, we went around the circle. It was January, so we had several new people. And about half the group specifically used the words, “I want to love to myself more” or “I want to learn about Self Love.”

What’s interesting is, I had begun incorporating Self Love into my coaching over the previous year, but I never called it Self Love. I still used words like Success Coaching or Achieve Your Goals, thinking that’s what people really wanted, and they would be afraid of words like Self Love. But during this group, it became clear to me that people were needing Self Love, and they were beginning to realize it themselves. And I realized they weren’t afraid of the words Self Love, I was afraid of them. That was a huge aha moment for me.

That’s when I chose to not hide behind words like “success” or “goals” anymore, and instead, I began to clearly state that Self Love was a part of this “success” practice. In fact, it was the missing ingredient to Complete Success.

The truth is, my biggest aha moments now usually come from my own clients and students. I’m lucky to learn as much from them as they learn from me.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s such a good question, and I still don’t know the answer. Years ago, I would have said, “no.” I wasn’t born this way. I had so much to learn along the way. I’ve had great teachers and learned so much, and here I am.

And, now that I’ve been through this journey, I wonder, maybe I was born a natural entrepreneur, but it was taught out of me. I’m a big supporter of public education, but I don’t think it’s always done right. I was taught to take tests. And I became a great test taker. When I graduated college, there were no more tests, and I got lost along the way for a bit. I didn’t know what I was supposed to anymore.

Eventually, I learned how to be my own boss. First, a really bad boss, and now a really kind and loving boss. But I wonder if it was always there, lurking under the surface, and I just had to reconnect to that part of me.

I long for an education system that teaches you not how to pass the test, but to nurture yourself, to build inner resilience — which to me is the most important skill for an entrepreneur. You’re going to get knocked down. I was taught that getting knocked down and failing was bad. But it’s guaranteed to happen — we all fail. So instead of teaching us how to avoid mistakes or how to avoid getting knocked down, we ought to teach what to do when it happens.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I would have to say it was my wife. When we moved to Austin, it was her idea to open the mindfulness center — I thought it was a crazy idea. But she knew we could make it work, and we did. Shortly after we first met, she gave me a book on my birthday, The Four Agreements. This was the first place I came across the words Unconditional Self Love. Full disclosure — I had no idea what it meant the first time I read those words. Self Love was foreign to me, never mind Unconditional Self-Love. But the seed was planted. After the fourth time I read the book, I began to understand. She also taught me about Louise Hay, who is known as the godmother of Self Love. We used to listen to her audio recordings together. I thank my wive every day for helping find and understand this path.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I started off backward. I started off seeking to create success, believing that once I achieved success, I would be happy. After all, this is what they teach us in school. They teach us how to follow instructions, how to be good workers, and how to get jobs. And if we get a good job, then we’ll be happy.

And the truth is, when I started coaching people, I used the same formula. Get some success so you can celebrate and be happy. It was more formulated, and we had some mindset tricks, but the formula was the same. And while there was great success and even happiness, it was always fleeting.

Self Love flips the equation. Self Love allows you to be happy now. And when you are happy, you already are successful, because that’s why we’re all working so hard in the first place. And when you’re happy and successful, it’s easy to show up and do the work. And the work becomes fun. Work changes from being a chore to being something you look forward to doing. I love what I do.

And to be clear, it doesn’t mean there aren’t difficult days or there aren’t specific tasks I don’t like doing. There are difficult days. I do things I don’t love to do. But these things don’t get me down anymore. I still get to celebrate at the end of every day. And I still get to be happy.

The bottom line is, outward success does not create inward success. But inward success does in fact create outward success. This is what the Self Love Revolution is about.

To answer the question more clearly, self-love and self-compassion are what makes our company stand out. It makes us stronger and more able to be there for our clients and students.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Kindness, Resilience, and Gratitude

For us, Kindness is most important. Kindness is our business model. I was brought up with the idea of a ruthless leader. I’ve worked for ruthless leaders. It’s not a fun place to be. Now, I simply strive to be kind. When faced with a problem, I always ask, “What’s the kind solution?” What I’ve discovered is that the kinder I am, the more successful I am. Also, the happier I am. And kindness flows both ways, towards myself, and towards my students and clients.

Resilience is key. Expect that there will be failures, and decide what you will do when these failures arrive. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to avoid failures. Of course, set yourself up for success and you’ll have fewer failures. But what you do after the inevitable failure is what sets you and your business apart.

Gratitude is one of the most important skills we aren’t taught. It should be a part of everyday learning at school. And not just going through the motions, but the chemical understanding of what happens when we practice gratitude. Gratitude releases the happiness hormones of serotonin and oxytocin. These make us happier. When we are happier we are successful. When we are successful, we can do great work and make money. It’s true, you can make money and not be happy. But if you practice gratitude, you can have both, and that’s a success.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“ABC. Always be closing.” Maybe that used to work. But everybody’s always closing. And now everyone has their guard up. And this guard has killed the connection. As entrepreneurs, it’s our job to create connections. That’s what we’re here to do, to connect with people.

I think maybe they just got the letters confused. My son is 6 years old, and sometimes he confuses the “C” and the “K” because they make the same sound. That could be what happened here. Because the better acronym is “ABK — Always Be Kind.” The funny thing is, the kinder you are, the more business you will close. People feel better about themselves when they hand money over to kind people.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

First, treat them as humans, not numbers. Go back to rule number one: ABK. Always be Kind. Be kind to your employees. If you don’t sense they are happy being there, find out why.

Second, celebrate with them. Celebrate their successes. And don’t wait for the huge successes. Celebrate the small successes along the way. These will lead to big successes. Have a weekly success meeting!

This next part is important: If you want to be a good boss or leader to others, it helps to be good to yourself. I mentioned this before. You have to become the world’s best boss, to yourself. Be kind to yourself. Celebrate your own successes, big and small. Practice gratitude, and be forgiving with yourself. When you practice Self Love and Self Compassion with yourself, it makes it so much easier to be there as a leader and mentor for others, to create space for their growth and learning.

The problem is, we’re taught that if we’re too kind people will take advantage of us. The reality is, when you’re kind, people will bend over backward for you, and be happy when they do it.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

If you want to be trustworthy, be truthful. Just always tell the truth. If you do that, credibility follows.

As for Authority, stop focusing on it. Go and help people. Make an impact on people’s lives. If you impact enough people, you will become an authority. Again, the equation is backward. Struggling to be an authority won’t create impact; creating impact will inherently make you an authority.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

At the end of the day, how do you want to measure your success — money in the bank, or people you’ve been able to impact. When I say I’m a millionaire, I want it to be because I’ve impacted millions of people’s lives. If you impact millions of people’s lives, you will have the money. Some time ago, we began to focus on the wrong target. We need to refocus ourselves. Let’s all be millionaires, in our hearts and bank account.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s really what I just said — focusing solely on the bank account, and not why we started our company in the first place. Most of us start companies to create a particular impact. It’s easy to lose sight of that initial goal once the accounting team comes in. Never lose sight of the initial mission of your company.

Also, we tend to put everything into our business, and forget about ourselves, our friends, our families. We think we have a personal life and business life. We don’t. We have one life. Self Love is about making all parts of your life great — personal, career, bank account — all of it. We have this idea that we need to pick one over the other. We think, once we make the money, then I’ll worry about other parts of my life. It doesn’t work that way. We’ve witnessed so many people do this, and what happens is, they get the money, and they’re not happy. As you build your business, you need to build the life you want to live at the same time. That way, when you get the money and success, you will already be happy. This is called “Designing Your Life.”

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

It’s different because when you’re an entrepreneur, you are your own boss. There’s no one else to blame. Sometimes, there’s no one else to even share the pain with. It’s all on you. And as I mentioned before, most of us are horrible bosses to ourselves.

And yes, there will always be highs and lows. Part of the reason is that we’ve trained ourselves to ignore everything else. We celebrate huge wins and castigate ourselves when there’s a failure. The reality is, most days don’t have huge wins or huge failures. But we simply ignore these days.

You have started paying attention to all your days — even the in-between days. This is what it means to be mindful or present. Find the little wins in each day, even the tiniest ones. When you celebrate little wins on the in-between days, it makes the highs/lows roller coaster ride much more enjoyable.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

At our mindfulness studio, Austin Yoga Tree, the month the pandemic started, March 2020, was our best month ever. We were so happy. We were looking to expand. To do all these great things. We were high as a kite. Then of course, the pandemic struck.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

It’s still so top of mind, so I’ll stick with the pandemic story. This is a brick-and-mortar studio, and the pandemic comes and we have shut the studio. And we just had our best month ever. Sure, we go online right away, but we’re a community of hundreds of people who are used to being together and connecting. The first months, everyone stayed as members — we all thought it going to be over soon. But then they started losing their jobs, and they have to figure out their own budgets. Many had no choice but to cancel. We had put so much into the studio, and it was beginning to fall apart.

Luckily, Kindness had been our business model for some years now. So we went back to step one, be kind. Those who needed help, we helped. Those who needed scholarships, we gave scholarships. We did anything we could to be kind and keep creating a positive impact on our members and students. The impact took a front seat and we had to stop worrying about numbers. And in the end, the community stuck together. It wasn’t always easy. There were certainly lows, and it was painful. And keeping focus on what was most important kept the community together.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

We remembered our purpose. Our goal wasn’t to have the biggest month ever or make the most money ever. Those were rewards, but not the goal. The goal was to create a positive impact in people’s lives.

We focused on Community. We focused on Kindness. We would check in with our members. We would ask them what they needed. And in return, they would ask us what we needed. We all came together. When you focus on people, it’s amazing what happens.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Let me start with the 4 Pillars of Self Love:

Acceptance. There are going to be highs, there are going to be lows. If you’re always racing toward the highs and running from the lows, you will be running 98% of the time. And you will be exhausted. And by the time you get the big high, you’ll be so exhausted you can barely enjoy it. Lovingly accept the highs. Lovingly accept the lows. And most important, lovingly accept the in-between, because most days are simply OK. If you can celebrate all the OK days, you’ll have an amazing business and life. Gratitude. There’s a reason Gratitude has become cliché. It’s because it works. Gratitude has so much power. And the real power of gratitude comes when we can be grateful for the smallest things. It always amazes me how easy it is for people to complain. We complain about the teeniest things — the weather, the color of the paint, the crack in the sidewalk. But we save gratitude for the big things in our lives. If you want to navigate the highs and lows, reverse this. Complain about the big things that really need changing, and use Gratitude anytime you can, for the weather, for the paint on the walls, for the sidewalk itself. Become a gratitude-making machine, and see what happens to your life! Forgiveness. Forgiveness is the most important skill we were never taught. You are going to make mistakes, some of them big. Your team is going to make mistakes, some of them big. You can either let these mistakes sink you, or practice forgiveness, and use that energy to uplift yourself and those around you. I practice forgiveness every single day. I’d say this single practice has had the most significant effect on my day-to-day life and my ability to create successful days. Self Love. Say something kind to yourself every day. Look yourself in the mirror every day and celebrate something about yourself. I’ve begun to give myself high-fives. Quick celebrations all day long. Whenever I see a mirror, I just smile at myself and celebrate. This is far cry from what I used to do, which looked at all the flaws on my face, wondering if my clothes looked right, wondering if I fit in. I spent so much energy tearing myself down. Now, I use all that energy to build myself up. This is how we build up resilience. Practice those 4 steps, and this fifth step will be much easier. Help someone. Everyday. Every day make a conscious effort to help another person. Maybe it’s someone on your team. Maybe it’s a family member. Maybe it’s someone just reaching out to you and your business for help. Help someone every day. Sometimes we think we don’t have time for it. That I’ve got to get back to business, and when the business is successful, then I can start helping people. But, again, we have it backward. Help today, help now. And watch how your business and life grows.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to bounce back. It’s not that difficulties won’t happen. They do happen, and they always will. But if you build the muscles for resilience, it makes it easy to bounce back.

Gratitude is number one. There’s really nothing more important. Grateful people, people who look around each day seeking to highlight the good things, are more resilient. They even get sick less!

Creativity is also key. Creativity enables you to navigate through the storms. But you can’t wait for the storm to come to turn on your creativity. You have to practice creativity regularly — writing, painting, music — anything — so that when the storm comes, your creative muscle just kicks in. You won’t be afraid, and you’ll know exactly what to do.

And Kindness. If you’re looking for someone to blame, you’ll find them. But you’ll bring yourself down at the same time. Practice kindness, to uplift those around you. And you’ll uplift yourself at the same time.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I’ll be honest, I’m not sure I was that resilient growing up. I was afraid a lot of the time. I didn’t really think I fit in, so I spent a lot of time trying to fit in, or simply hiding. I didn’t know how to practice gratitude, or forgiveness, or self-love. I knew how to blame other people, and I knew how to judge everything around me. But these things didn’t make me resilient. And when things got difficult, I took a nosedive.

Over time, I eventually learned these skills. And they are skills. Skills can be practiced, and with practice, you get better. I practice these skills — acceptance, gratitude, forgiveness, and self-love. I practice these skills every day. And I’ve gotten better over the years. I’ve learned to practice the skills of creativity and courage. It’s all about practicing, every single day. This is how you build the muscles of resilience.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I would say yes.

What’s helped a great deal is replacing judgment with curiosity. Instead of running straight into figuring who’s to blame or trying to fix it, I pause and become curious. I ask questions.

One of the greatest questions is, “Why is this happening FOR me?” I used to ask, “Why is this happening TO me?” That’s a very different question. That makes me the victim. And a victim has very little power. When I ask, “Why is this happening FOR me?” my mind goes on a search for answers that force me to learn and grow. And when I learn and grow, I feel better, I feel stronger, and I’m more able to access my creativity and courage so I can find the right solution.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

It’s not just a leader. Everyone’s attitude affects the people around them. Your attitude right now affects the people around you.

Think about it, when you get together with people, and one person starts complaining, what usually happens? The other people start complaining, often looking to come up with a bigger or more important complaint. And at the end, everyone is de-energized.

But what happens when you’re around positive people? Don’t you automatically feel better? When someone highlights all the great work that’s been done, or the beauty that surrounds you, don’t you feel better?

Now, when you’re a leader, you’ve taken on a responsibility. Now it’s your job to inspire people. Your attitude, whatever it is, will affect them. So you have to choose the attitude. And again, it doesn’t mean there aren’t bad days. And doesn’t mean you have to hide and pretend things are perfect when they aren’t. It does mean you have to inspire. It does require reliance. And if you practice acceptance, gratitude, forgiveness, and self-love, if you practice kindness and curiosity, your resilience will grow, and you will become a role model for those around you.

Decide what kind of people you want around you, and become that person yourself. That’s the best way to inspire others.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“I am.” Just those two words. What this reminds me is that I don’t need to do anything or get anywhere. I don’t need to pursue greatness — I already am great. Nothing around me defines me. Not my outer circumstances, not even my inner circumstance. It’s so simple, “I am.” And if you don’t’ believe me, say this sentence to yourself, “I am,” and see what it feels like to you.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I would love to connect with you. Here are some of the places you can find me:

Website: https://www.SelfLoveRevolution.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jonathantroen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathantroen/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCehyk1DzmlXj8f6VVok6I5w/

Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/self-love-revolution-podcast/id1535036982

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!