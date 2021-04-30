Jonathan Sprout: “One person can make a big difference”

One person can make a big difference. Most people can’t even imagine making big changes in the world. But most people look to others for cues about what to believe, what to say, and what to do. One needs to be more proactive and less reactive in order to achieve success.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Sprout.

Grammy®-nominated composer/singer and recording artist Jonathan Sprout has worked for more than 35 years to inspire and educate with his award-winning children’s music. In 2014, having performed more than 6,500 concerts, he created Force For Good, a music and film making organization devoted to inspiring others to make a positive difference. Force For Good highlights heroes in the global community, uplifting the uplifters.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a peaceful small town in central New Jersey, the shy child of schoolteachers. My high school years were spent studying day and night at The Peddie School, a college prep school. I graduated with a degree in psychology at Bucknell University in central Pennsylvania.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your life is God’s gift to you. What you make of it is your gift to God.”

I was fortunate to grow up in a functional, loving family, to receive a great education, and to have the safety net of parents who would have taken me back had I not been successful. I understand now that I also grew up with something completely invisible to me — white privilege, and in a country/democracy where you really can make career dreams come true. All of this gave me the advantage to “go for it,” to follow my musical aspirations. I’ve been compelled to make something of my life, not just for me, but for all the less fortunate who struggle paycheck to paycheck, with health issues, and in oppressive political circumstances elsewhere on the planet.

I’ve been given a lot so I feel I owe it to others to make the most of my life.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. I’m a visionary, able to see beyond day-to-day limitations. Nearly half of Americans lived paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic. I made sure I always had enough money in order to feel safe and goal-oriented. Starting out as a musician, I lived in poverty, though I never felt poor because wealth is not about how much you make, it’s about how much you keep. And I was a proud penny-pincher who justified my meager existence because I was following a crazy dream of making a living singing and playing guitar.

2. I understand the importance of and routinely practice persisting and not giving up easily on goals. Most people who fail simply didn’t try long enough. They gave up too soon.

3. I maintain high standards, attempting to bring my music and films to the highest level of professionalism possible. Excellence matters. I am not, by nature, brilliant or talented, but I know how to persist until I reach excellence. Nothing ever came quickly or easily to me. I had to work hard to succeed in school. Those habits I was forced to acquire as a young adult have served me well as an artist and entrepreneur.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Not to complicate matters, but I think my “Third Chapter” is what’s of interest here.

I’ve initiated three career reinventions. After acquiring my degree in psychology…

#1. I found a way to survive as a guitarist, singer-songwriter, and, eventually, a recording artist. If you’d known me in high school, you’d never have guessed I would 10 years later become a successful musician. In high school, I was overly shy, lacking adequate self-esteem, and not even a musician.

#2. I evolved from a folk singer for grown-ups into a children’s singer-songwriter and recording artist. It was a great fit for a guy needing to learn how to be more playful. Twelve years into making children’s music, I created — and for 25 years — owned my own niche in the music industry — researching, writing, performing and recording educational songs for children about American heroes. My four American Heroes CD were the recipients of 24 national awards, including a Grammy nomination in the Best Children’s Music category.

#3. Seven years ago, in my early 60s, I began teaching myself how to play piano so I could give voice to music I was “hearing” that could not find expression using the guitars I’d been playing for over half a century. Then, with longtime music co-producer and pianist, Joe Mennonna, we arranged and enhanced my compositions. After this instrumental music was recorded, I realized I could create short music films to communicate important messages I felt increasingly compelled to express, including the critical need for compassion, equity, and respect for nature.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Daily, I meditated, opening up to the Divine. Daily, I practiced piano to let this new classical / New Age music inside of me come out. At the same time, I spent hours each day reading up on vital global issues and studying film making from Emmy-winner Rodney Whittenberg who became my co-director. With my prior extensive knowledge of heroes, I founded Force For Good. Our mission is to inspire and empower people by creating uplifting music and films about vital human issues that include gender/racial equality, climate change, renewable energies, the refugee crisis, respect for the environment and sensible gun legislation.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The election of November 2016 triggered me to take the plunge. After researching heroes for a quarter of a century, I believe honesty, compassion and courage are of utmost importance in our leaders. I felt compelled to step up and speak my truth a little louder.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I stood up and voiced beliefs I’d previously kept to myself. People listened and responded with encouragement.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The Force For Good team experiments regularly with new approaches to creatively and technically improve our content and the reach of our messages. We released two music albums, Passions and Innocence. They debuted at #2 and #8 on the ZMR TOP-100 Radio Airplay Chart. In 2020, we won 18 awards at film festivals including Vienna, Cairo, Florence, Sydney, London, Berlin, and Los Angeles.

We host unique online events that include our film premieres, conversations with experts on a chosen topic, and a designated nonprofit.

Our first online event centered on the film “Organic.” Force For Good partnered with a Bucks County, PA organic farm. In addition to learning about organics, attendees were given the opportunity to donate toward fresh produce and summer camp for children living in an emergency homeless shelter.

The second online event featured the premiere of “Homeless.” We partnered with the Los Angeles-based, Tiny House Project, a nonprofit, and New Jersey-based HomeFront, which offers an array of services for homeless families.

From our first two events, we’ve raised more than $10,500 for charities which have receive 100% of all donations.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many who helped me find the courage to step up as founder of Force For Good. My loving and supportive family. My Force For Good team of co-visionaries — Leslie Chew, Rodney Whittenberg, Lisa Gage, and Hillary Black.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

After I decided to create a short film about the half million people who are homelessness in America, I searched the internet for an expert, someone I could learn from and hopefully film. I found Elvis Summers, founder of The Tiny House Project in Los Angeles. Elvis is a chain-wearing punk rocker with a Mohawk and the heart of a teddy bear. He agreed to meet with a couple of us in a church parking lot where he was building his tiny houses. I filmed him caulking and explaining the causes of and solutions to homelessness. He joined us that night for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Elvis Summers has been part of our Force For Good family ever since.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

All the time. I never gave up.

I scotch tape on my office walls fan mail and drawings sent to me. I print out inspiring quotes from friends with their words of encouragement. I make sure I see these reminders of worthiness daily.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Gingerly. That is, I slowly brought close unconditional friends in on my intentions. With each new little success as “the new me,” I felt more comfortable telling others about my re-invention intentions. Fortunately, those first few people were supportive and encouraging.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I am by nature shy and introverted. First and foremost, I’m a writer. I find my strength and build my talents through detailed research, thoughtful, meditative analysis, and laborious writing and editing. Becoming the voice of Force For Good has forced me to into a place of visibility in which I sometimes feel awkward.

Decades ago when I was performing 20 to 30 children’s concerts each month, I came face-to-face with severe performance anxieties. You never forget how vulnerable you are after having a panic attack while performing on stage. Something about having survived these attacks has fortified me and given me permission to challenge the status quo in my life.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. One person can make a big difference. Most people can’t even imagine making big changes in the world. But most people look to others for cues about what to believe, what to say, and what to do. One needs to be more proactive and less reactive in order to achieve success.

2. You need to hold your grandest visions close. Even when circumstances tend to muddy your progress, keep your mission in mind. Remember what you’re trying to do. “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

3. Don’t give up. The road to success is always longer than you think it’ll be. If it were easy and simple to succeed doing something never before done, others would already have done it.

4. Use every failure to learn something new. Everyone fails. Those who succeed are the ones who know how to pick themselves up and keep going. You are not defined by what happens to you. You are defined by how you respond to what happens to you.

5. Every “no” is not the end. It’s may be just a test of your will and determination. Every failure comes with gifts. When all Hell breaks loose, look around for the gifts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement to abolish nuclear weapons. They are perhaps the greatest existential threat to life on our planet.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Bill & Melinda Gates, please! They’re smart, hardworking, successful people who have generously converted their personal successes into helping some of the most vulnerable and needy people on the planet. They are true heroes I’d love to know and work alongside.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit our Force For Good website. We address a couple dozen important messages in our short song-films (music videos) on our YouTube Page.

And thank you for helping us spread the news about what we’re doing, so we can connect with your readers and elevate our role as a force for good!