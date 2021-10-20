Jonathan Parks of ALIBI Music: “Incredible People”

Incredible People. This is the first and foremost important quality required. I didn’t build ALIBI. Hundreds of people built and continue to build ALIBI. The initial launch of the company involved the work of nearly a hundred people. Composers, artists, lawyers, investors, accountants, graphic designers, mastering engineers, tech people, etc. I may have been the only full-time person at the start but it was never just me. Working with people more intelligent and talented than me in their expertise and bringing each of the pieces together are the secrets to our initial and ongoing success.

Jonathan Parks is an executive producer and the founder of ALIBI Music, a leading provider of professional production music and sound effects for license in advertising, trailers, promos, programming, video games and all other forms of multimedia content. Since launching the company in 2011, Jonathan has tapped a passion for music and meticulous approach to data in developing an editor’s dream catalog: tracks that are on trend and designed to evolve, build, emote and cut, all wrapped in a seamless, high-quality licensing experience. Behind his vision for ALIBI is the motto, Always Be Listening, which reflects Jonathan’s commitment to both hearing and responding to the unique, evolving needs of his global clientele.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure thing, and thanks so much for having me! After graduating college in Nashville, I headed to LA to find a way to make a living in the music industry. My first full-time job was with EMI / Capitol Records in their digital asset management department. This was when Napster was in full bloom and pre iTunes, so the labels were trying to figure out how to get their catalogs digitized and how to legally distribute their assets. While my position there was far from glamorous — digitizing CDs and typing the track names from the back of every CD case in the catalog — I learned quite a bit from the talented people around me about the ins and outs of digital asset management, which is a crucial skill in the music industry.

From there, I was hired by a jingle house to organize its digital assets for music that had not gone final, and I was promoted to form a licensing division originating with those pieces of music. I then began producing new music for the catalog before eventually deciding to do it on my own.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Making that leap as an entrepreneur, I knew I wanted to have better control of the decisions necessary to fuel a successful brand. I wanted to build something that created wonderful solutions for our clients with a business-minded, collaborative and creative culture. Within about an hour of making the decision, I had already come up with the name ALIBI, as well as both the tagline and the mission statement of “Music to Back Up Your Story” and “Music for Storytellers.” One of my proudest moments was when the woman who coined “It’s not TV. It’s HBO” tracked me down at a party to tell me how much she loved the name and tagline combination.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My parents were very supportive of my endeavors and leaned me towards the arts since I was a child. My father saw that I was the driving force of the previous company I was a part of and convinced me that I should be doing it for myself.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Laser guns and stuffed toy robot mascots… seriously. But I’ll explain. ALIBI launched 10 years ago with a catalog of about 90 releases and 1,000 unique music and sound design files. Although we were far from the large catalog we have since then grown into, the music we had was relevant to the trailer, promo and advertising industries for numerous uses. We realized that it’s not about having the most music out there; it’s about having the most useful music that is well-produced and structured specifically for the needs of storytelling.

While a diverse and growing array of options is something we have now and will continue expanding, our basic philosophy of creating what is most useful for our client base has never changed.

With that said, you still need to get people’s attention so they can actually discover what you do. In those early days, I did that by handwriting notes and packaging each one with a laser gun and hard drive of the ALIBI catalog to roughly 2,000 recipients. I then followed up by bulk-sending 12” stuffed toys of our mascot, Alibot, which sat on the couches of nearly every producer, trailer and commercial editor in the United States and the United Kingdom, though many of them did end up being a favorite dog or child’s toy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

While our work may not put us in the position to solve world hunger or climate change, what we are able to do is make music a commercially viable career option for extremely talented people whose work deserves to be heard, and make the lives of our clients just a little bit simpler in the specific area of what we offer. Sometimes, as I’m pairing music to a piece of content, the thought, “how is this a real job?” does creep into my head. But I then quickly remind myself of how much joy the entertainment industry has brought me and everyone else through our entire lives, and I am extremely fortunate to be a part of it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Lead by example. The leader sets the tone of the company’s entire culture. Being nice to people is a pretty easy start. This can be difficult when overworked and stressed out but is more important than anything else. I freely offer praise as much as possible and only criticize if I can do it constructively. I try to be a problem solver and help others with their issues. Basically, it’s about treating other people the way I would like to be treated. Recognize that I’m not the smartest person in the room. Ideas and solutions come from everywhere and everyone and their experiences. The only time I’ve ever said “no” to an idea is when I’ve already tried it or seen it tried and it didn’t work out. The other times, the answer could be “not yet,” as we weren’t (at that time) in the position to tackle what was needed to successfully bring the idea to fruition. Embody sheer tenacity. I have always been willing to learn new things and work to overcome every obstacle. Whether it be producing new music, developing new music data systems, honing my graphic design skills to update every album cover, setting up and implementing new internal technical resources, designing the outline from which developers created our website and extension for Adobe Premiere Pro, finding new ways to stand out with marketing or anything else, I have tapped my determination to make it happen.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Honestly, if I heard bad advice, my BS siren blared and — thankfully — I didn’t bother using space in my memory bank to record it.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I first started this journey, the times were deceptively easy and we experienced nearly immediate success. The real difficult times came in the growth period between a one-man shop pretending to be a full company (in general, our clients did not know I was the owner and the only full-time person) and becoming the real deal. To get there, I needed to build the necessary systems to manage an overwhelming amount of data, as well develop the framework for CRMs, sequel databases, protocols, working with our new hires and other tasks. While this wasn’t the easiest way to go about things, I don’t know if there was truly a simpler way to build what ALIBI has become.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

The drive was based purely on the respect for everyone that had contributed to the company: the investors who trusted me with their money, the composers and artists (especially those who wrote our first releases before we even launched and whose work was my responsibility to exploit for them to earn a stream of income), and our internal team who have made ALIBI a home for all of us here. What needed to be done was always pretty clear, so the strategy has been to see the end-result and to recognize the steps it would take to get there.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

In my experience, it’s about finding some time to do other things that you love — watching movies, going for walks, playing video games, reading, spending time with friends. Try to take things in stride and one step at a time. I take at least one week off a year to be completely disconnected from emails and work communication, which inevitably leads to new ideas to return with. One such idea was deciding to open a UK office while in a swimming pool in the Bahamas. The implementation took some time to get its legs, but I don’t know what we’d do without our London team now.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This very much depends on the type and the scale of the business. For ALIBI, fundraising was integral to the creation and marketing of our product and brand. Had I initially decided to create a smaller niche catalog targeting only a very specific demographic, we probably could have gone with bootstrapping. Had we not been able to find initial investors, this is the route I would have taken, and ALIBI would be a great smaller boutique company to work with for a more specified body of clients.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are so many things that will inevitably not work out (or at least not as soon as one would like them to) and so many obstacles to overcome in building anything. I can’t speak for others’ experiences, so this is only as a result of my own. I have always done my best to avoid hubris. Rather than thinking and saying you’re the best, spend the time continuously creating and building upon the foundation to be better and reinvest earnings into doing so.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

That is a truly great question for which I’d love to know the answer! I was working about 100 hours a week for years during the growth phase from a one-man band to a rockstar team that can handle anything, and I did not eat, sleep or exercise as much as one should during those times. I guess my secret is I loved what we were creating more than anything else. Other than that, my advice would be to take breaths and take things in stride. Opportunities are constantly available, and if you’ve missed one, you’ll then have the experience to grab hold of the next one.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The compassion movement: Spend more time listening than talking, spend no time arguing about things that you don’t really understand and more time talking about what you love. Be supportive of people and celebrate other people’s successes. Lend a helping hand and work together. Basically, it’s a “don’t be a dick” movement.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

As we continue our growth journey at ALIBI while discovering new expansion opportunities, I’m most interested in meeting with VCs in the tech and entertainment spaces, as well as the heads of major media companies. I’d like to learn from their experiences and find out who we may want to work closely with in combining our expertise to expand ALIBI from an industry leader in the professional entertainment vendor space to a recognized consumer brand for both lovers of music and content creators on every level.

