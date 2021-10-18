Jonathan Neville of Arnold Golden Gregory: “Every good lawyer has to be organized”

Every good lawyer has to be organized. You must know what work is on your desk, know when deliverables are due, know what is coming down the track, and be able to anticipate your clients’ needs. You can’t do this if you are not organized. I do not know any successful lawyers who don’t have strong organizational characteristics.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Neville of Arnall Golden Gregory.

Jonathan Neville is a partner, co-chair of the Retail Real Estate team, and co-chair of the Retail industry team at the law firm Arnall Golden Gregory in Atlanta. Jon is a nationally recognized expert in retail real estate and is frequently quoted in publications, writes influential articles and speaks at prominent conferences. Jon’s clients range from the largest retail owner in the United States, to many small family businesses and partnerships, to the fastest growing restaurant in the nation. He has completed transactions in all 50 states and Canada.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I always wanted to be an attorney since I was five years old and watched Judge Wapner on People’s Court. I had no clue that I wanted to practice in real estate, but like many people in our field, you meet somebody and start working with a senior partner, a mentor, when you come out of law school. My mentor was Rutherford Seydel (of the law firm Davis Pickren Seydel and Sneed, my prior firm before AGG), and Rutherford had a diverse transactional practice, which included rolling out a national restaurant brand. Rutherford took a shot with me and gave me the opportunity to run the account at a relatively early stage of my career; I worked and learned alongside him as we dealt with many matters. From that one client, my real estate practice was able to grow, and 22 years later, here we are.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

I lead our retail industry team and our retail real estate practice team. My clients include shopping centers, restaurants, and brands with expansive growth strategies, and I regularly handle leases, purchases, and related issues. I serve as the outside general counsel for many of our clients, which exposes me to a broad range of matters from smaller operational issues to larger strategic issues and everything in between. The vast majority of our clients have a national brand and footprint. If you were to travel to any major city in the country, you would see our clients’ brands sprinkled throughout the community.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would say I’m incredibly competitive, with myself, more so than with others. I always strive to create a better product today than I did yesterday and strive to do a better job and provide better advice this year than I did last year. I want to grow our enterprise so that we’re more relevant to the industry and the community this year than we were last year. That is a driving factor for me.

I have a unique ability to stay laser-focused, sticking with something until it is done. It doesn’t matter if it’s a multi-day project or a 15-minute project. Being focused is essential when you are managing several open matters.

Additionally, I try to remain very organized. Sometimes we handle complicated matters in our profession, and other times things are much more rudimentary. If you’re not on top of it all, details get lost in the shuffle, client service suffers, and your reputation suffers, too. Organization is critical to what I do. Recently, I was approached by a national brand that went public and was getting ready for a regional expansion. The client specifically sought out our team to handle the work because they know we stay organized, are relentless, and can handle as much work as anyone wants to present to us. It’s pretty cool to get those referrals and reach-outs based on our reputation to handle those matters successfully.

I think that I probably have an engine that runs faster than most. I don’t let up. I don’t require much sleep. I like to think that I possess an unusual amount of energy — I get it naturally from my mother, who is in her mid-70s and still has a high energy level. I think the energy that I bring probably lets me do more in a day than most and translates into the enthusiasm that I hope our clients pick up on. As lawyers, we are a pretty regimented group of people, and lawyers are not always the most fun to be around. I do think that having high energy makes me relatable and enables me to interact with businesspeople uniquely. Some of my best relationships are with people in the business world, specifically in the retail arena. And while that might have translated into new business, more importantly, it has translated into relationships that will last a lifetime. That’s probably what I value most about what I do.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely. I think everybody needs some degree of luck to have success. What you do with the luck when you get it is vital.

I landed at a 15-person law firm in Atlanta right out of law school, and, honestly, I didn’t know much about them. I went in for interviews just like everyone else, and I connected with Rutherford Seydel, a named partner at the firm and Ted Turner’s son-in-law. Rutherford ran on high speed like I do and brought in many legal matters from Ted Turner and many of his other friends and business connections (and still does to this day). Rutherford and I hit it off, and I was fortunate that he trusted me enough to work on some of Ted Turner’s most significant projects in the early 2000s. Luck was on my side when I stumbled across Rutherford and his firm and got those great opportunities right out of the gate.

Growing up in a middle-class family in Gwinnett County, Georgia, I didn’t have business connections with people spending a lot of money in the real estate world. Rutherford introduced me to those people. These people were important to him. He and I made a great team as we handled their matters. That part wasn’t luck, but the initial introduction certainly was.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

Because I went to the University of Georgia, I was able to secure an interview at an Atlanta law firm, which gave me a springboard for the opportunities that brought me to where I am today. I’m very grateful that I had the chance to participate in on-campus interviews and be introduced to Atlanta law firms. That allowed me to explore good work and find a good fit for my career.

The higher the tier of school, the broader the range of opportunities you may have when you graduate. Top-tier schools could open more legal markets for young attorneys than might be the case at a lower-tier school. There are certainly firms that focus on candidates from top-tier schools, so if you are not coming out of that set of law schools, you may face a challenge getting in the door. The higher-tier law schools, in my opinion, provide invaluable connections that otherwise you are going to have to create in another way if you went to a lower-tier school. But that doesn’t mean a lawyer from those lower-tier schools can’t be successful.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I don’t believe in dwelling on whether I would do anything different. I have no regrets. That’s an overused phrase, but positively or negatively, everything that happens in our lives shapes who we are. From a family perspective, which is most important, from a work and professional standpoint, I could not imagine being in a better place. I am fortunate and blessed to have had my path take me here. It is much more of a tribute to the people around me even more than what I’ve done on my own. I have surrounded myself with successful and impressive people, and hopefully, those people have helped make me stronger and more effective professionally.

That said, I would probably tell my 20-year-old self, going into law school, how important first-year grades are for career development. My grades were fine, but I did not clearly understand how vital those grades were. First-year grades in law school are what get you interviews for your second-year summer associate position. The law firm you work for that summer is where you usually start your career. Back then, I don’t think I fully understood that.

I would add that when you first come out of law school, you think you know everything there is to know about the law. Then in your first month of practice, you realize you know practically nothing about being a lawyer. I think you spend your entire career working your way back to that original level of confidence. So, I think that maybe coming out of the gate, starting a little humbler, a little more appreciative, can always help. Again, I’ve been fortunate that I’ve had excellent mentors who helped guide me to the right place.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

I love the people I work with internally. I love the clients I work with. My clients are first and foremost my friends. While I hope they continue to send us business, they could stop sending business today and still be my friends. I decided a long time ago that I did not want to build a practice working with people I wouldn’t want to spend time with. It’s incredible how many terrific people there are in the retail arena, and it’s humbling they choose to work with us.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We serve as national outside counsel for some of the fastest-growing brands in the country, including Raising Cane’s, MOD Pizza, Orange Theory Fitness, and One Medical. Experiencing the energy of successful, fast-growing brands is energizing even for me with my high energy. It is motivating for our team members who work on these matters. If they travel out of town, they see all these brands and get a sense of pride about being part of such great companies.

It is exciting to work on projects you see come out of the ground and go to completion on the developer end. We worked on national projects such as Fifth and Broadway in Nashville that just opened. We’re still involved in Pinecrest Village in Ohio, and we recently started working on a major retail project in Charlotte, North Carolina. These are destination-type projects, so you feel like you’re part of something bigger.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

I want to continue to be as happy as I am today. I want to continue to surround myself with talented colleagues at Arnall Golden Gregory. I want to continue to surround myself with people who are friends first and clients second. It is important that I have relationships that are across many generations. As time progresses, many people who are significantly younger than me one day will be running major companies and making decisions. It is important that we recognize that the people worth knowing are not just the people in charge today. From a business perspective, it is important to be in contact with the people who will be in charge tomorrow. It is exciting professionally and personally to continue to grow relationships with people younger than me, who are different from me and come from diverse backgrounds.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

We have daily war stories. What happens repeatedly is that a deal or a negotiation goes sideways, and we bring it back on track. This is where relationships are important. You communicate respect and trust to the other side and take a sideways deal to successful completion. Such outcomes are rewarding to the client, and they are rewarding to me personally and professionally. Recently we had a deal that was about to fall apart. There were email exchanges that were less than warm between the parties. I picked up the phone and called the other side’s attorney because the emails were not productive. The first five minutes of the phone call were not very productive. To develop a positive rapport, I commented on the call about baseball. The lawyer representing the other side was a serious Philadelphia Phillies fan and started a friendly banter about the Braves vs. the Phillies (as I am a huge Braves fan). The ice was broken, and I think we each trusted each other from that point. We were able to get to the middle on the issues that were a problem five minutes earlier. This type of exchange happens again and again. It demonstrates the importance of developing relationships and is a good reminder that we are in this business as transactional lawyers to get deals done. We’re not in this business to spar with the other side. Anytime you reset a deal to focus on that objective, it’s a win, and a story worth telling.

There are many funny stories. My favorite one comes from negotiations for the purchase of several units in a western city. We were transferring by lease assignment three units from the seller to our client. Negotiations for the transfer documents with each landlord lasted many weeks before getting them done. The night before the scheduled closing, the attorney for the seller — with whom I had not spoken before — called me around 6:30pm. He said he had comments for the documents we had negotiated. I reminded him that everything was resolved among the parties, and we would close the next day. He responded aggressively and insisted that I get out my pen because he had comments that he was going to give me. I reminded him again that we could not make any changes and should focus on closing the deal.

I was about to tell him that I would take his comments and share them when the other attorney started singing into the phone, “La, la, la, la, la, I’m not listening to you.” I asked, “What are you doing?” He continued with “la, la, la”, and “I’m not listening to you.” I asked, “What are you trying to accomplish?” Clearly, he wanted me to hang up on him, but I wouldn’t. So, he sang for two or three minutes. I was on a speakerphone, so some other people in the office heard it and were laughing so loudly they were crying. He finally declared the call was going nowhere, and he hung up.

I had to call the client to report what happened. I was nervous because the client had a new general counsel whom I had not met. She started that week. So, the first call I had to make to our client’s new general counsel was to introduce myself and say the deal just got killed. I explained how the other attorney had sung and refused to listen to me. She relayed that the attorney called her an hour earlier and hung up on her without serenading her. That was a bonding moment for her and me. The next day we attended the closing, and the documents had no changes.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I work onsite and prefer to work onsite. We are in a relationship business. Arnall Golden Gregory is a relationship law firm. You simply cannot have the same relationships when you are virtual as when you are in person. Does that mean I think we should be so regimented not to change with the times? Of course not. I simply hope that time doesn’t change so that we do not have the opportunity for in-person, direct interaction, and communication. There are communication nuances that cannot be captured virtually.

Earlier, I mentioned the importance of being surrounded by good people. I believe I have the best administrative assistant in the firm, and I can’t imagine practicing without my assistant, Carmen Arnold. My assistant serves as my office manager. She handles all file openings, billings and helps answer client questions. These are services that are not going to go away. The days of dictating a letter and giving it to your assistant or marking up a printed contract for your assistant to key in changes — those days have already generally gone away. So, I think that how we use our administrative assistants and support staff and their skills will continue to see a massive change.

Law firm offices have to be laid out differently when you have fewer administrative staff, or when they are performing different tasks from what they did in the past.

If there is an option to work virtually and some attorneys or staff are not in the office, then a firm can initiate the hoteling of offices — where some offices are not dedicated to any particular person but are shared on an as-needed basis. Otherwise, there are too many unused, wasted offices that don’t make sense for law firms to pay for.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

Certainly, more virtual operations are the obvious answer. It is more acceptable to work from home more often. Office protocols, procedures, and dress codes have changed. When I graduated in 1999, some law firms required suits and ties of men. That went away probably five years into my practice. Now it feels like we have another change where jeans and golf shirts are becoming more the norm. That was accelerated during COVID, and I think those changes are here to stay. The most significant change is that people have discovered they can work remotely, more efficiently. Getting everyone back in the office is going to be very challenging, if not impossible.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

The short answer is no; it has not changed — it’s as essential as ever. Having a network of people who like you, who want to do business with you, was important in 1950, and it will be important in 2050. The way we communicate as a society has changed and will continue to change, and that has nothing to do with COVID. Look at the way my teenage children communicate with each other versus how I communicate with my peer groups versus how my parents communicate with their peer group. It’s very, very different, and that’s okay.

Networking and seeking referrals and building your professional contact list is always going to be necessary. It’s just how we go about doing it. Part of my focus in my practice is not just to grow it among my direct peer group but also to groom younger attorneys and build relationships with younger professionals within my clients’ companies. I have to adapt to how they communicate so that I don’t lose out on a good opportunity.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I think social media is overrated dramatically. Social media is a tool that can help you build relevance. Still, if your primary relevance is from a social media platform compared to direct contact and a direct relationship, then I don’t think your relevance is very deep. In that case, I don’t think it will translate into a growing professional business or a personal relationship. Social media may create a touchpoint that can lead to developing a relationship or referral source for potential new business. But that touchpoint standing alone doesn’t do much. You must have a contact or a connection after the social media touchpoint to make it truly effective.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

First of all, you need a good platform — a good firm — one that includes talented colleagues, administrative support staff, and professional staff, not just lawyers. You need to have a legal platform that allows you to practice the type of law you enjoy and then encourages you to grow your own practice however you want to grow it. You need to have personal support. My wife is the most valuable player in my practice. My children are right there with her. My incredibly supportive family has allowed me to focus on my career in a way that I’m extremely grateful for. The support I receive at home will enable me to do what I have to do professionally. I realize not everyone has that opportunity, and I’m grateful and blessed to have it. You have to have good contacts. Your contacts have to be good people. They need to be people who actually know you. They need to be people you want to be friends with even if you don’t get any business from them. These are the types of people who will be most motivated to work with you and help you when the going gets tough. These are the people who are going to refer business to you. Every good lawyer has to be organized. You must know what work is on your desk, know when deliverables are due, know what is coming down the track, and be able to anticipate your clients’ needs. You can’t do this if you are not organized. I do not know any successful lawyers who don’t have strong organizational characteristics. You have to stay positive. Positive energy goes a long way. Whether doing transactional or litigation work in the legal field, we spend time arguing daily, if not hourly. We sometimes get frustrated with the other side because they don’t immediately agree with our position. That’s just part of the nature of what we do. It is essential to stay positive and deal-focused. Keep in mind that everyone participating is generally coming from a good place and is trying to accomplish an objective even if it’s not totally aligned with yours. They’re just doing their job, too. Positive energy can rub off on your team, it can rub off on your clients, and it can ultimately get deals done. Conversely, negative energy can have the opposite effect and make your day a lot less pleasant.

Our depth of community at AGG and what we do for one another to ensure we are successful is beyond any law firm I hear about or keep tabs on. We do not hire anyone who we think will disrupt our culture or who will be self-motivated. We do not want to damage our highly diverse, collaborative environment.

I am convinced that doing transactional law, at least for me, is much better than doing litigation. It goes to the underlying reason when we are hired. When a client comes to hire a litigator, the client is upset about something. They’re either bothered about having to sue somebody, or they’re angry about being sued. The relationship begins from a negative experience for the client. When somebody comes to hire us, they have found a deal that will make them and/or their company money. Even though no one is thrilled about paying legal fees, someone hiring a transactional lawyer is excited because there are prospects for them doing well and having a successful venture that makes money — which is usually their primary objective. Out of the gate, our professional relationship starts from a positive place compared to a litigator who begins from a negative place. If my deal is successful and we do good work, our client and I are motivated to grow that relationship so that we can get further deals and make the client more money. In a litigation setting, you hope you never have to see your litigator again because you don’t want to be sued. You don’t want to have a dispute.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to speak with Jimmy Carter and hear about all that he has learned. I’m interested to hear what he learned from being president and everything he has done since being in office. He’s so impressive due to all the good he has tried to do in the world. His work has touched so many people. Think about the people he has known during his 97 years. I think you would be hard-pressed to find someone who would have more fascinating experiences than Jimmy Carter. My answer is not a political one, but much more of an experiential relationship one. I think Republicans and Democrats alike, old and young people, agree that Jimmy Carter has had a profound impact on our society after leaving the White House. He probably has more to share with the rest of us than you could ever read in a book or a printed interview.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!