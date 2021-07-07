Jonathan Michel: “Patients really advocated”

Many people are resistant to treatment because of this stigma around mental health. But we need to embrace those who are dealing with this and learn as a community to cope. In highschools around the country; coping and life skills need to be a larger part of the curriculum. Education is how we will impact generations.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Jonathan Michel

Jonathan Michel loves building companies around innovative products that make life better — starting from the brainstorming cloud on his whiteboard to building something that people really want. Professionally, he has done it for several companies, predominantly around his biggest interest aside from sports — which is finding new ways to help, serve, treat, cure or save people.

After building his experience over the years at companies like SECOR-JPMG Consulting and SunLife Financial, he took a leap into the startup world. In 2009, he helped grow Essentia, the world’s ‘healthiest’ mattress, from $0 to $12M in 3 years. In 2013, he started JWM Consulting, a consulting practice focused on growth mandates related to health innovation.

Additionally, over recent years Jonathan has acted in other growth roles in sales and marketing. One being as head of marketing for a major pharma company, going from $0m-$40m in 2 short years. In a head of sales role, he improved sales for a medical textile company by 46% and also saved a medical education company $1.3M in cost reductions. In 2017, he raised over $2M in seed financing for a US blueberry production with plans to launch an antioxidant-rich health beverage.

In the summer of 2017, tragedy struck Jonathan’s family when his beautiful sister Alex committed suicide. In her final letter to her brother, Alex asked Jonathan to keep her legacy alive by helping people with mental illness. Within a year, he started the most important project of his life — Success TMS, a company providing TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) — an innovative, FDA-cleared, NON-invasive, NON-drug treatment for people with depression. With TMS clinical trials showing superior outcomes vs. medication, Medicare and all major US insurance now cover TMS for over 300,000,000 Americans.

Today, Jonathan Michel is a soldier in Alex’s Army — on a mission to rid the world of depression!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up partly in south Florida and partly in Montreal Canada with my sister, younger brother and parents. My father was in the travel business and was responsible for opening up the Florida market for Canadian travelers. I went to college in Toronto and worked for a big company called Sun Life; learned about business; got recruited to go back and do an MBA and started consulting in the healthcare sector. Shortly after that, I started a consulting firm that helped people scale their business with marketing and sales. Because I knew the healthcare industry well — I knew that I wanted to disrupt the healthcare industry.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

It has become my personal and professional mission to rid the world of depression and get people talking about depression and mental illness without shame and embarrassment. Success TMS is a platform and a technology on its own that helps people achieve a 45% success rate. Combining TMS with medication; the remission rate then becomes north of 60%. I want to get the message out about empowering patients and making them advocates for themselves around depression. We are still using the same approach to mental wellness that we did 70 years ago. Things have to change!

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

In 2017, my sister Alex committed suicide. We were close and I was involved in her care. She was getting the help she needed so we thought — but she was not taking her medication and no one knew. She took her life and left me a note and asked me to please help find a cure for depression. I have made it my mission ever since, to bring this treatment; Success TMS out in the open. This treatment had been used before, but was not mainstream. Our plan is to open Success TMS offices in every city in the country and beyond. People have to have options and know that there is hope.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

Definitely Alex’s story — I could not believe that we had not made progress in this area in 70 years and that a possible treatment existed where we could make sure someone was getting the help they needed.

A treatment that could have helped Alex if we had known. Medications don’t work if patients don’t take them — and sometimes they don’t. There has to be other options. With Success TMS, we can track the patients treatment and we can more closely monitor their treatment progress. They can be held accountable for their own care, yet feel supported by a team that watches them every day for the duration of the treatment..

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There are two stories; maybe the first one is best described as a realization. Every single person in the ownership group for Success TMS has a personal interest in mental health. Two of them have personally experienced things in their lives that make them very passionate about this mission. This taught me that depression does not discriminate. Rich or poor — young or old — I was surprised by how many people mental illness affects.

Second — when the pandemic hit, we of course began closing offices down as per instructed. Our patients came out of the woodwork, begging us to remain open so they could continue their treatment. They became so passionate about their journeys — we stayed open (while using safety precautions of course) throughout the entire pandemic to serve those who were currently in treatment and to help those who needed it during that difficult time.

Patients really advocated — they were so dedicated!

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I had three major mentors — all three have different perspectives. But the one that is most notable is my father. My father is conceptual and watching him follow a deep passion of his, really helped guide me. He taught me how to methodically work through problems and to be honest, Success TMS is largely because of him. He, himself grew a business from nothing and working through problems one at a time, has always been his mantra. He taught me to keep on fighting, even through the difficult times.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

First many more people are undiagnosed; the numbers are staggering and growing. Absolutely there is a stigma — people don’t understand it completely. We have not been taught that depression is a chemical imbalance in the brain. Sometimes we compare it to people behaving badly or someone being spoiled. Society as a whole has been taught not to share bad/negative feelings. One of the positive things that happened around Covid; was that it forced people to slow down — to address things that make them feel bad; to do some research of their own. The vast majority of people already were dealing with it; but they had the time to address it.

Many people are resistant to treatment because of this stigma around mental health. But we need to embrace those who are dealing with this and learn as a community to cope. In highschools around the country; coping and life skills need to be a larger part of the curriculum. Education is how we will impact generations.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

We have to talk about mental illness and stop sweeping it under the rug. And — we have to learn that mental illness is not a weakness. We need to give it the respect that it deserves; it is a societal issue that transcends into government. We cannot overlook symptoms anymore or see people as spoiled, or coddled. We have to get in front of high school and college students and let them know that what they feel is real and that they have support. I am also passionate about developing support groups for those who are loving these patients. They need tools to help support them and also find support for their own self-care. And mental health education needs to be taught in the school’s curriculum going forward so people know the signs to look for in themselves and others.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

I have OCD; and I have to create the proper structure in my life, so that dealing with OCD is lessened. Creating a mental health routine is a very important part of this.

I have a dedicated team that supports me and includes a psychiatrist; and a counselor/therapist. I am learning how the brain functions which helps me with my work and my own mental health. We discuss issues that are personal and business related that help me navigate situations that are challenging.

Physical fitness is a huge part of my life. Moving my body and eating right (that is a work in progress), are two things that I know contribute to my mental health and are non-negotiables in my life. I am working out no less than five times per week to keep my body strong.

I have a personal coach who helps me be more self aware and teaches me my triggers. This person makes sure to let me know when I am off track and not aligned with my values.

I have a strong medical team around me for myself and my family. They consist of doctors that know how to address anything that might be an issue with myself or a family member.

Everything I do has to be in line with my personal values. Performing actions that are not aligned and take me off course can cause unnecessary stress in life. Making small compromises in my values really matters; (for example — if I tell a white lie, will it escalate into something bigger). I make sure to stay on track and my coach supports me as well.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

Authors that are open to new ideas fascinate me — I am drawn to ones with a different perspective. I enjoy authors who are secure enough to try to change your opinion. I enjoy Joe Rogan.

Any books that are written about simplifying your life are also nteresting to me.

12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson is a good one!

"Unf**k Your Brain" by Dr. Faith G Harper has been an interesting read!

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would say make a commitment to really talk to people — be open and helpful. We never know what someone is going through and if you see a sign that someone is suffering, reach out. Don’t avoid it because you don’t understand. Sometimes, all anyone needs is a friendly hand and a little support. If someone you know is suffering from what they think is anxiety or depression, ask questions and get them the help they need. It is a different world and this generation coming up needs all the support and knowledge we can give.

How can our readers follow you online?

Yes — you can follow us online at https://successtms.com/. And our social media handles for Facebook and Instagram. https://www.facebook.com/SuccessTMS; https://www.instagram.com/successtms/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!