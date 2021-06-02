Jonathan Faccone of Halo Homebuyers: “Learn to Accept Change”

Learn to Accept Change. There is one constant in life and that is that life always changes. This is especially true as an entrepreneur. The more open you are to change, the better you will be able to ride the highs and lows. The reason I am still in business after ten years is that I changed as required both personally and professionally. In the beginning, my mentor at the time told me to shift my business strategy. I was reluctant because I was hardheaded, and I already had so much time invested in this one business model. I finally did end up listening to him and that decision ended up changing my professional life. Change can also be in the form of good times and bad times in your business. Adopt a “change is a good learning experience” mentality and your emotional state of mind will become healthier.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Faccone.

Jonathan Faccone is the Founder and Managing Member of Halo Homebuyers , a home buying company based in Bridgewater New Jersey that conducts business throughout New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The Halo team collectively has over 30+ years of experience in the real estate development, investment, and design space.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I graduated with a degree in economics and began working in the financial industry soon afterward. I was one of six graduates selected to be part of a management trainee rotational program which was a great learning experience. Once I was placed in my full-time position after the program was over, honestly, I struggled. I had quickly learned that life working in the corporate world was not the right fit for me. I was always interested in entrepreneurship when I was young, but the practical and safe choice was to pursue what the rest of my classmates were doing, which was to get a good-paying job in the financial field and climb the corporate ladder.

After about two years into the position, the department wanted to begin transferring employees to their Florida office and asked our group if we wanted to volunteer to make the transition. The deal was that if they could not get enough employees to relocate the company would have to let go a small number of employees per group. I volunteered to be let go because I did not have a family to support like my teammates, nor did I feel like I was a good fit anyways. This was my opportunity to move on, and so I did.

I moved back home with my parents and began collecting my thoughts. I had left the corporate world regrettably with a bitter taste and jaded attitude. After being let go, I pursued a master’s degree in exercise science because I had an interest in the field. I had always been passionate about health and fitness and thought that this was a great opportunity to learn more about the field. However, my desire was to begin a career in the real estate investment space. I knew I had to make a choice because I was at a fork in the road, and I finally decided to go all-in with pursuing real estate. I burned the ships and never looked back.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

During my time in my corporate job, I began to think more seriously about becoming a real estate redeveloper. The industry captured my attention for many reasons, and I thought it could be a perfect fit for my interests and personality. I loved watching the redevelopment and flipping shows on HGTV and thought it would be amazing to pursue this as a career. I began scanning websites and looking for all information pertaining to real estate investing. I bought books and courses, scoured the internet, jumped on forums at a time when quality real estate investing blogs were not as abundant as they are today.

It was not until a plane ride to my customer’s worksite that I had a real vision of a business. Up until that point, I had been interested in the industry, but I did not have any ideas or concrete plans to begin an actual business venture. The name of the business hit me while watching the sunrise as the plane lifted above the clouds, which sounds a bit melodramatic, but it is a true story. I thought, “Halo Homebuyers would be a great name for my real estate business”. It combined my desire to genuinely want to help others with a service that I wanted to provide, which was to purchase, renovate, and resell homes. I wanted to establish a credible, go-to real estate company that not only made it easier for homeowners to sell their homes, but to deliver exceptional, honest, and transparent service. The real estate investment industry at that time had developed a bad reputation of shady investors taking advantage of people in desperate situations, like the rampant foreclosure fraud that had taken place during the real estate crisis. I saw this as an opportunity to be different, to be a light in the darkness for homeowners that needed someone they can turn to for credible advice. It was a few years later that I started the company and began officially operating as Halo Homebuyers LLC.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I had a natural inclination toward entrepreneurship in my younger years. I did not come from a family of business owners and entrepreneur types, but I remember always having an interest during my childhood. I created and started a fundraiser in high school selling t-shirts and my favorite game to play was always a monopoly. So maybe these were two telltale signs of my future? I was always a curious person that asked a lot of questions and was very motivated, so I believe I possessed the qualities early on in my life that helped me become an entrepreneur. Despite these helpful character traits, the entrepreneurship journey was a tremendous learning and growing process. I still am learning and growing in my business today because no industry remains stagnant. When I first started, it required a lot of perseverance, hard work, and a willingness to adapt and change. Most importantly, it required a great deal of faith especially during difficult times, and this I believe separates the individuals who make it from those that do not.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There were several people that helped me along the way when I started. In this industry, it is crucial to learn from those that are experienced and active in the space. Every investor brings a unique and different perspective to the table, and those perspectives can be vastly different from one another. For example, one investor may see a house as an opportunity while another investor would not be interested in the house altogether. It largely depends on an investor’s preferred exit strategy and risk tolerance level. I was open-minded to learn as much as I could from all my mentors and people I met in the industry. I listened intently and watched how they would conduct themselves in negotiating deals, analyzing potential investments, and how they marketed for potential opportunities. After a few mentorships and mentally compiling all the information I learned, I adopted the strategies that I liked and mentally discarded the ones I didn’t. When I felt ready to be on my own, I took the leap and trusted what I learned.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Halo stand out is our adherence to quality service and maintaining a high standard of ethics. My team genuinely believes in putting people first no matter what. I operate as a Christian-based company and never shy away from this because it defines how we conduct ourselves in business. We look at our business as a medium to help people deal with a negative and stressful situation in their lives. This means doing everything we can to get the job done and being compassionate and communicative along the way. Our testimonials are genuine feedback from past clients we have worked with, and we are proud of our reputation for high customer service standards. One example of offering a great experience was when we received a call from a homeowner who was about to lose her house to tax foreclosure and needed to close within a two-week period. If she did not sell her home, she would lose all her remaining equity in the home which amounted to tens of thousands of dollars. This seller decided to use an attorney to represent her in the transaction, which is normal, but the attorney was being completely unresponsive during the attorney review process. The attorney took a week to get back to us. Fortunately, we made the decision to order the title work without the executed sales contract because we did not want our client to lose her home due to an uncooperative attorney. Luckily, we were able to close the transaction in time, despite the attorney issues we were up against.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

When I began my entrepreneurial journey, I didn’t know what would be required to “make it”. Looking back on my career it has become clearer as to what traits have helped me grow in the business. The journey itself has also been an interesting experience that helped me discover more about myself, and I learned that I had certain traits that I never knew I had before. At the end of the day, I believe the three most instrumental traits were keeping faith, perseverance, and a willingness to learn.

The ability to keep the faith while going through the highs and lows is foundational to accomplishment. It is one of those character traits that you do not realize you have until you are tested and have a reason to be faithful. It was incredibly hard starting out because I didn’t know what to expect mentally and emotionally. I faced a lot of rejection and disappointment which I know is part of the process, but it was still difficult to handle. In fact, my very first deal after marketing for four months fell apart which was incredibly disappointing. My mentor at the time could not make the deal work. Mentally, I was ready to call it quits but I made the choice to continue moving forward because I had made up my mind that I could not go back. For me, it was not a matter of whether I could make it work, it had to work no matter what. This is the faith-based mindset that I adopted that made me capable to persevere through all the low points.

Perseverance is the second key character trait because it helped me to be consistent regardless of my emotional state. Starting off in the business was mentally volatile; one minute you are motivated and the next you feel like sleeping in to recover from the emotional rollercoaster ride. This is the reason why many people decide to quit, simply because the process is just as much mental as it is physical. Not only do you have to do the work, but you also have to manage your mindset and your emotions.

The last trait is having a willingness to learn. The learning curve when starting a business is extreme. You need to learn sales, marketing, technology, negotiations, customer service, operations, and everything in between. You also better know your product or service in and out, which meant for me learning everything I could about a home. The best part is that the learning never stops, so as a person that loves to learn, this was exciting. For someone that does not, entrepreneurship will be daunting.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This is a great question. Honestly, I cannot think of bad advice that I received and put into action that became regrettable. I never followed anyone’s advice that I felt violated my conscience. I did receive advice on business strategy from investors operating in different markets which turned out to be unprofitable. Their business model they implemented in their market simply did not work as well in my market. However, some of the marketing techniques and tools that I learned from them helped me tremendously when I pursued a different model. I found over the years that you never know what piece of information or tool you may come across that could be an absolute game-changer if you just tweak it to fit your needs.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I try and convey to others to focus on living for the present day because it has enough of its own problems that need to be dealt with. It is important to realize that to-do items will never go away, so there is no need to bite off more than you can chew at any given time. Prioritize, plan, and then pivot as needed when problems arise. In other words, plan on completing a few priority items for the day, and pivot as necessary if problems arise that need to be addressed. Also, the culture must be grounded in the reality that mistakes will happen and there is usually a solution. Mistakes are learning opportunities, so while it is important to be detail-oriented and put out the best effort, it is also unhealthy to live in a state of a fear of failure and a fear of getting into trouble which can lead to constant overwhelm and burn out.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I would say honesty is the best policy. Be honest about your advice and transparent in your business dealings. People do not want to be sold, they want to be informed and educated. Also, it is crucial to put the customer first. The values of your business should be aligned to meet the needs of your potential customer, even if that means being forthright that your service may not be the best fit for their present situation.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Today, technology has created a new level of reputation transparency and exposure for businesses. In other words, customers choose to do business with companies that have a track record of credibility which can now be easily found online. Before the internet, reputations were established much more slowly via word of mouth. Now, business commerce has become an environment where you are only as credible as your last customer’s service experience. Businesses must be laser-focused on customer service because the business literally depends on it, as there is much less margin for error. All you need is one angry customer writing a negative review and that review will stick with you for the world to see. You should genuinely want to do the right thing by people and treat everyone with respect which is the golden rule for life. In today’s environment, this is the golden rule for business as well.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I find that some people are so eager to jump into our industry because of the potential money to be made and lose sight of what is most important to growing a business. They want to begin to automate and delegate workload and live the “Four-Hour Workweek” lifestyle before putting in the time to learn and work in their business. It is difficult to give the right advice and offer great customer service if you do not put in the time to do the tasks yourself first. For example, new investors are being taught to always have contingency language in their contracts that allow them to back out if they cannot make the deal work. Investors only need to back out of a contract if they are inexperienced. We do the opposite and will personally guarantee our contracts if needed. We are confident in our ability to get the job done simply because we have put in the time to learn our industry and business before we began to scale. The rationale is simple; if you cannot perform, why pretend you can? Credibility is all about doing what you say you are going to do. When you do not perform, it can destroy your reputation and will set you back big time.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The entrepreneur life is not for everybody simply because of the pressure, responsibility, and emotional volatility that comes with this work-life. This does not change when you become successful, rather the pressure increases because the workload and responsibility have increased. Every large decision rests with you, so while you have the freedom to choose your own path, this freedom can also bury you if you make wrong choices at the wrong times. When business is working and deals are closing, there is no feeling like it. It is like fishing which requires a lot of patience, strategizing, time, and effort to even have a chance at catching a fish. When you do catch one, it is an amazing feeling. The experience validates what you are doing and signifies that your hard work is paying off. However, there are a lot of times when you don’t catch anything and sometimes you may even fall into a long rut. This is where most people mentally give up and call it quits. Starting out in your own business is similar, and as you learn and grow, you learn to better handle these emotional swings. When you are in a regular job, the responsibility of catching the fish is not on your shoulders because you are getting paid to do a single job. It is like being hired to mend the nets for the fisherman. The task is important and needs to get done which is why you are paid to do it, but the burden of responsibility to catch the fish is not on your shoulders. That is why employees do not experience the same level of emotional highs and lows and business owners and entrepreneurs.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

There are many exciting experiences that I have had in this business. One of the most exciting was when one of my first sellers accepted my offer on their house in Milltown New Jersey. This was slated to be my very first redevelopment project with my mentor and I knew it was a great deal. I found the lead and my partner at that time helped me analyze and negotiate the deal. When the offer was accepted, I was ecstatic because I finally felt the business became a reality. Even though it was one deal, it solidified my faith that I could have success if I persevered and worked hard enough.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I also had my fair share of low experiences but one very dramatic experience that became a turning point in my life. I became involved with a new partner who was much older than I was and had several redevelopment projects working simultaneously at the time. I toured some of his properties and was given a high overview of the financials which all looked promising. He appeared that he knew the business well and I felt like I could learn from him to grow my own business. We had become friends up until this point before I became more seriously involved with him in business. I was burning out mentally and physically trying to grow Halo and I really felt that being involved with him in some capacity was a great growth opportunity. After helping him raise funding to create a new limited partnership, along with me putting up my own monies, things began to slowly go downhill. It turned out that some of the monies that I helped him raise including my own were not being allocated properly. Long story short, it turned out I had infused my money and friend’s monies into a failing development business that had taken on large amounts of hard money funding at high interest rates. I felt humiliated, embarrassed, and had ended up losing all my personal monies along with most of theirs. It was the worst experience of my life that nearly incapacitated me emotionally and nearly ended my own business.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Honestly, the short answer is I surrendered the situation in faith. I was raised as a Christian but did not really know what that meant until this experience. I was at rock bottom, newly married, in a deep hole financially, with no strength or motivation left to continue. I was angry, confused, and bitter because I did not understand how this happened and why it happened to me. I knew I needed to carry on, but I did not know how to. Once I surrendered the situation in trust, I literally asked Jesus to help me get through it because I could not do it on my own. At that point, I began to slowly get back on my feet. As my Christian faith grew, my business also began to grow as well. The anger that I felt for my ex-partner became forgiveness. Once the grace of forgiveness came, I became freer emotionally and regained the strength to persevere and move forward. This is when my business and my life really began to change. Opportunities began pouring in unexpectedly, and my business was morphing in a way that I never thought possible. I was willing to let my fears go and adapt because I had been humbled by the experience. My own ways had led me into this mess, and I knew I needed to adopt new ways in order to see different results. Three years later after this life-changing experience, I was not only able to pay off my debt, I became financially secure that presently allows me to give back to others in need. Most importantly I gained a new perspective that has changed my entire outlook on life and has helped me prioritize what is most important.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Revert to Your “Why”

Entrepreneurship in general is hard, and beginning the journey is even harder. There are many disappointments and lows that need to be overcome, and this is especially true in the beginning. That is why it is crucial that you have a good answer to your “why” question. In other words, you need to have a compelling reason why you are in business in the first place so you can keep you moving forward through the emotional waves. As I grew in my business, the highs and lows didn’t change, but the way I handled them did. I have become less emotionally volatile with experience, but it has always been my “why” reasons which have kept me going and continue to do so.

2. Maintain Self-Control

The real estate business is cyclical, it can be extremely busy and terribly slow. When business slows down, it is easy to become stressed out wondering when the next deal is coming in. It is also tempting to loosen your numbers to make leads look more like real opportunities. This is when it is so important to maintain self-control and stick with your process no matter if business activity slows down below your liking. On the other hand, when the market is strong and times are good, it becomes attractive to pay much more for properties to keep the business growing. The problem is if the market does take a dive, you will be out of business much faster than when you came in. Stick with the formula and process when going through the highs and lows. The better you can keep your emotions out of your business decisions, the better off you will be.

3. Learn to Accept Change

There is one constant in life and that is that life always changes. This is especially true as an entrepreneur. The more open you are to change, the better you will be able to ride the highs and lows. The reason I am still in business after ten years is that I changed as required both personally and professionally. In the beginning, my mentor at the time told me to shift my business strategy. I was reluctant because I was hardheaded, and I already had so much time invested in this one business model. I finally did end up listening to him and that decision ended up changing my professional life. Change can also be in the form of good times and bad times in your business. Adopt a “change is a good learning experience” mentality and your emotional state of mind will become healthier.

4. Keep Grounded with Gratitude

There is a misperception that the entrepreneur life is about living a thrilling lifestyle with ultimate freedom that you can do what you want when you want. I have yet to experience this. The reality is that there are many days that feel mundane and routine. Success requires routine and consistent effort, doing those things that you do not want to do when they need to get done. The feeling of motivation quickly comes and goes which is why success depends on consistency rather than motivation. The hardest part of remaining consistent is not seeing the fruits of your labor as quickly as you would like. It is easy to become tired and bored, feeling like you are drudging along. The remedy in my experience has been learning to be grateful. When we sometimes do things that we don’t like to do, our minds can start wandering into negative spaces. I find that by consciously working on being grateful, my happiness no longer depends on what I am doing. At the end of the day, there is always at least one thing we have to be grateful for.

5. Do Not Take Rejections Personally

The one word you will hear most often is “no”, so the faster you can learn to accept this fact of entrepreneurship the better. I know for me it had to become an acquired taste, and my perspective needed to change to better handle the rejection. In the beginning, this was difficult to do without feeling discouraged. As I grew and learned, I realized that business is all a numbers game, and more times than not business opportunities do not come as much as I expect they should. Losing deals and missing out in business is never fun, but sometimes the best opportunities come right after the worst disappointments. Never take rejection or disappointments personally to prevent getting discouraged. Keep moving forward and being persistent and consistent.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to bounce back when faced with difficult situations. It requires perseverance and consistent action when times get tough. It is an immensely important trait not only in business but in life. The pandemic has stretched people to a new limit especially business owners in industries that are directly impacted by the shutdowns. I think resilience can be both innate and learned. People can learn how to become more resilient as they face more life experiences that require them to push through them. Additionally, some personalities are better at handling stressful situations than others. Some people may thrive in problem-solving situations, whereas others may become anxious and flounder.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I grew up playing many team sports and continued to do so throughout my high-school years. I do believe sports helped me understand how to be resilient during losing moments, even though I hated losing. Also, I had a twin brother growing up and we used to be hyper-competitive with one another. My brother naturally had more confidence than me, so even though we had similar skills, he always had an edge. I remembered riding the bench in AAU basketball and even in middle school which hurt because I knew I had more talent than some of the others that were getting more playing time. Some of these tough experiences did push me to work harder which helped cultivate a foundation of resiliency that helped me as I got older.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

My attitude in difficult situations is different internally from externally. Externally, I portray a positive attitude because I know how important it is to keep a level head around your team. Internally, I am anxious because I feel like I need to solve the problem right away. I am a quality and process guy, so I like when processes are running efficiently and orderly. The anxiousness is not an incapacitating feeling where I cannot press forward, but a burst of energy that pushes me to find a solution to the problem. My mindset in those moments is that it is a matter of when the problem will be solved, not if the problem will be solved. There is no option other than forging ahead.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a leader, it is important to be levelheaded in difficult situations because your attitude will influence the people around you. Attitudes are contagious, beginning from the top down. If a leader does not exude confidence and poise in difficult moments, the team will simply lose faith and failure becomes imminent. Setbacks happen all the time in our business, especially during construction. On-the-fly decisions must be made, and problems must be solved constantly. Also, buyers and sellers are an emotional clientele to work with because they are in the middle of a stressful transition in their life. If I am not cool, calm, and collected under pressure, deals do not get finalized.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

A man by the name of D.L Moody said, “Our greatest fear should not be of failure, but of succeeding at something that doesn’t really matter.”

When I heard this quote for the first time I felt convicted as if it struck a chord in my inner being. Greatness is a subjective term containing different answers for different people. This quote helped me think about what the standard of greatness means to me personally. I have learned a lot going through the ups and downs of my entrepreneurial journey and right now, achieving greatness in life means living life with purpose and doing those things that matter most. Money is fleeting, it comes and goes, and I have the experience to prove that. Being honest, upright, kind, and treating all people whether they be team members, investors, or clients with respect and love, really matters. Money will naturally follow if you love what you do and you persevere in doing the right things in the right ways. I am motivated to pursue greatness in the things that matter most which are my faith life, family, relationships with others, and then business.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Sure, you can us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/halo_home_buyers/

or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Halohomebuyers/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

My pleasure and thank you! Same to you as well!