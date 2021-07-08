Jonathan Durante Shares The Qualities That Make Him Successful

In this article, Jonathan Durante shares how he overcomes obstacles, negative emotions and pain, all very common things for entrepreneurs. He also shares the habits he has had to develop to make him successful.

What is your backstory?

As two childhood friends, we founded Expandify from our parents’ basement at 18 years old while still in college, with zero funding, and built the company into a globally recognized advertising agency that has generated millions of dollars yearly for our clients.

What are three habits that helped you get to where you are today?

Three habits that have helped me get to where I am today are waking up early, working out daily, and reading / listening to informative podcasts daily. Mastering my morning routine and starting each day off right has allowed me to determine the extent of my focus, energy, excitement, and excellence I bring to each day. Rising early has allowed me to get more done by noon than most people do in a week and has helped me optimize my health, happiness, and success in business.

Three qualities are consistency (repeating successful actions), perseverance (never quitting and finding ways to adapt to the changing marketplace), and positivity (staying positive during the hard times and the good times).

What have you found to help you with stress and burnout?

Working out daily has helped tremendously with stress. Being able to channel stressful times into a good workout goes a long way and helps uplift my energy and spirit.

What have you found to help you manage emotions when feeling negative?

Reading 10 pages of a book daily and meditating / visualizing my future for 10 minutes daily has helped with managing negative emotions and turning them into positivity. When visualizing, I envision my ideal performance for my day and for the months and years ahead. I always try my best to let loose, have zero expectations and try to reach deep into my emotions to have a sense of what it will truly feel like once I achieve the goals I have planned for myself and the business. A few of my favorite books have been How to Win Friends and Influence People, The Compound Effect and The 5am Club which have all contributed to instilling healthy daily habits and improving performance in my personal and business life.

How do you deal with pain?

Talking with friends and family about my emotions has helped a ton in terms of dealing with pain. Being able to comfortably voice painful experiences in a judgement free zone has helped significantly in relieving any pain or negativity in my life.

What is the next step for your business?

The next step for our business is to continue growing our team internally and furthering our expansion into the US market throughout 2021 and going into 2022. Continuing to build out a solid internal team of over ten employees will help us immensely to continue delivering results for new and existing customers.

Learn more about Jonathan and his company here:

https://www.expandify.ca/homepage