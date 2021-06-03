Jonathan Damashek of ‘Hecht, Kleeger & Damashek’: “You should collaborate with your partners and colleagues”

I believe it is imperative that you enter every court appearance, deposition, or trial being prepared. Even after practicing law for all of these years, I spend hours preparing prior to Court appearances or depositions. You can tell immediately who is prepared and who is not and it makes all the difference. Our clients have gone through life-changing events and what we do can impact the rest of their lives. This is why my partners and I prepare every case as if it will eventually go to trial.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Damashek.

Jonathan S. Damashek is an experienced personal injury lawyer and partner at Hecht, Kleeger & Damashek, P.C. The best part of his job is standing up for people who deserve their day in court. “I like fighting for the little guy against the large corporate defendants and insurance carriers to help them recover what they lost in their lives,” he says. In this regard, Mr. Damashek seeks to recover monetary compensation for his clients that covers their past and future pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost earnings and benefits, and loss of their enjoyment of life.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

My father was a well-known and respected personal injury lawyer who established his own firm in NYC. I worked for him during and after law school. After a few years, he merged his firm with Johnnie Cochran’s, and I was able to work there before venturing out on my own. Fortunately for me, the best trial lawyers in New York, if not the country, were partners at that firm and I was fortunate enough to be able to learn from the best. The hours I spent watching these lawyers in court were very valuable in my law career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

Not many attorneys practicing personal injury have experience as both a lawyer and a litigant. When I was in college, I was involved in a very bad car accident where the other car left the scene. I was able to get the car’s license plate before they drove away. As a result of the accident, I suffered an injury to my lower back which required two lumbar spinal surgeries. I was forced to litigate the case against this woman who left the scene of the accident. That experience was interesting in that it opened my eyes to what it’s like to be the actual litigant and not the attorney. I feel that going through that process helps me be a better lawyer and advocate for my clients.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, my partners and I are working on filing many lawsuits that will hold companies accountable for contamination caused by firefighting foam.

This foam, also referred to as aqueous fire foam (AFF), has been used at airports and military bases when there’s a plane crash. An unfortunate result of using this product is a contaminated water supply in the surrounding areas.

Even though a bulk of my cases involve construction accidents, this new development aligns with our firm’s cause to represent those who are injured in New York.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

There is one case that I think about often, after living in New York City for so long. I represented a woman who was taking her dog out for a walk in the morning after she woke up from a night of sleep. She pressed the button for the lobby and the elevator plummeted to the basement throwing the woman and the dog to the floor of the elevator. She eventually was able to stand up but the elevator doors would not open. Then she realized that water was entering the elevator cab at a rapid rate of speed. Unknown to the woman, there was a pipe leak in the basement of the building overnight. She started screaming and someone in the building called 911. By the time the firefighters opened the roof of the elevator to rescue the woman, the water was up to her lips. She had the dog over her head so it wouldn’t drown. The woman suffered horrible physical and psychological injuries. I cannot imagine going through such an ordeal.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Generally speaking, I am inspired by people in history who are considered the underdog. I am energized by people that have overcome difficult circumstances and challenges to achieve success in their lives. Our law firm is directly focused on fighting for those in the underserved communities against powerful corporate interests.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

The most important thing is to get as much exposure as possible to various legal practice areas before deciding on what you want to do. I’ve seen many people select a practice area that turned out to not be the best fit for them. It’s not only difficult to switch but can lead to an unfulfilling career in law.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Over this past year with COVID-19, a lot has changed in the judicial system and I think we have learned a lot as a legal community as to how our field can work more efficiently. First, due to the pandemic, all depositions and court appearances have been moved online. This saves an incredible amount of time and is more effective. I would make that change permanent when things return to normal. Second, I would make changes to the wrongful death statute in New York. Under the current law, families of those who have died in New York don’t really have much recourse for their loss and grieving as they do in other states. Finally, I would love to see the Court rules more streamlined for the various Courts across the states. The rules right now can vary greatly from county to county and even within a Courthouse the individual Judge’s rules can vary greatly.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our firm believes in giving back to the community. We donate to a lot to causes that directly and indirectly help the communities that we serve. We also do important pro bono work. For example, recently we represented a child who was severely injured in an accident and had limited insurance.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

My firm generally sees our clients after they’ve gone through a horrific life-changing injury. So, for us, it’s very satisfying to be able to obtain a verdict or settlement for a client that will take care of them and their loved ones for the rest of their lives. We take pride in representing them, eliminating financial stress, and holding large corporations and insurance companies accountable. I just settled a case for an injured construction worker for 4,500,000.00 dollars. Throughout the case, the defense attorney repeatedly told me that they would never pay a dime to my client. When you believe in your client and fighting for their rights, anything is possible with hard work.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1) When you first start out, it’s more beneficial to watch than to speak. Every law graduate is excited to get out and practice law, but what they don’t realize is there are skills that their law school simply cannot teach them about the realities of practicing law. I had the good fortune of watching some of the best trial lawyers early on in my career. Some of the most valuable lessons I have learned have come from watching others.

2) It’s also important to ask questions. I see a lot of young attorneys who have torpedoed themselves because they were afraid to ask a question. Sometimes admitting you do not know something will go a long way in preventing a larger problem in the future.

3) You should collaborate with your partners and colleagues. Not a day goes by that my partners and I do not discuss a client or a case to see someone else’s perspective. This helps us grow as attorneys and in the end, improves the outcome for our clients. Our field of law touches on so many ancillary areas such as medicine, engineering, and economics. It is good to have people who can act as a sounding board to discuss your cases.

4) I would also tell young lawyers that working long hours does not necessarily mean working more efficiently. The field of law seems to be more rooted than others in putting in crazy long hours. It’s important to strike a good work/homelife balance. Once you achieve a healthier balance, you will achieve greater results at work. That being said, you’ll frequently need to put your personal life on hold in order to do your best work for your client, and you and your family need to be okay with that as well.

5) Finally, I believe it is imperative that you enter every court appearance, deposition, or trial being prepared. Even after practicing law for all of these years, I spend hours preparing prior to Court appearances or depositions. You can tell immediately who is prepared and who is not and it makes all the difference. Our clients have gone through life-changing events and what we do can impact the rest of their lives. This is why my partners and I prepare every case as if it will eventually go to trial.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would definitely choose Malcolm Gladwell. I’ve read all of his books, but my favorite is Outliers. I would love to discuss the concepts he shared and learn more about what makes an individual successful. Probably tied with Malcolm would be David Goggins, former Navy Seal and author of the book, Can’t Hurt Me. His book is the most inspirational that I have ever read, and I apply the principles I learned from his book to all aspects of my life. The basic premise of the book is that you need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. To do so, you need to callus your mind. Whether you are working on a brief, training for a marathon, or trying to reach any other goal, once you change your mindset, anything is achievable.