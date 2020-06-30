Jonathan Brooks: “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way”

If you are feeling anxious rely on your support system, your family, friends, don’t be afraid to reach out and have open, vulnerable conversations with one another, as we are all feeling similar ways right now

Jonathan Brooks is the President and Director of Business Warrior Corporation. He leads the operations, sales and marketing teams into helping the thousands of customers on their software grow their small business. Jonathan came from a decade of leadership positions at Cox Communications until joining Business Warrior Corporation (OTC: KDNG) in 2016.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I came from modest beginnings — I grew up in Wichita, KS and had 4 siblings. My parents were both in the Education profession with my father holding several Superintendent positions throughout the U.S. At a young age I learned what hard work meant as I started my first job at 14 years old for a local lighting company. Early on, I saw the trials and tribulations of owning your own business as that lighting company fought with competition from the new big box retailers.

After achieving a Presidential Scholarship to a local University, I went to school and worked 40 hours a week at Outback Steakhouse where both my older sister and brother worked. My older brother went onto a 20 year plus career with Outback eventually becoming the Executive Vice President of the Western Region.

While in college and working restaurant positions, I learned that no role within a company is too small or too big as I went from a bus boy to a front of house manager in just two years. It was during this time that I learned the keys to excellent customer service.

At 19, I took a marketing internship with Cox Communications in Wichita, KS. From there I spent over a decade traveling the country and holding multiple senior level positions before calling Phoenix my home. I left Cox as a Sr. Marketing Manager.

It was my entrepreneurial spirit and alignment with Business Warrior’s vision to support small business owners that led me to join the company in late 2016. I led the team of Business Warrior as they transitioned from a small business marketing agency to a successful national marketing software platform.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Go Giver. This book inspired me to be outward focused and to keep the space available for new opportunities, whatever the situation. When I approach any relationship with the intent on keeping an open space for good, wonderful things happen. For example, I brokered a deal with a major data provider because instead of demanding pricing, I simply asked “what’s your goal”, the CRO stopped dead and said, “in 20 years I’ve never been asked that as a provider”. From there our relationship went great.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

More billion dollar companies were created in the 2008 recession so this is the time to be revolutionary and solve problems we may have become complacent with.

As a local business owner, now is a great time to update get your online presence fresh and ready for customers to return — update your website and do your “digital plumbing” on Google Maps

Customers are more appreciative of the services companies are provided. The whole world is in it together and customer service is stepping up a notch.

Quarantine has allowed us the opportunity to have time in isolation to really ignite creativity. I am very excited as I see our team and software solutions evolve in a new way.

To quote one of my favorite authors, Ryan Holiday, “The Obstacle is the Way”. The pandemic has had business owners, myself included, encounter problems we have never dreamed of solving. Yet here we are, persevering through these obstacles, and becoming more innovative than ever before.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Define the immediate problem. Reflect on the circumstances surrounding the problem. Eliminate circumstances we have no control over. Acknowledge potential courses of action Declare your solution, and stick with it. We can only burden ourselves with the problems we can solve. If it is out of our control, we should acknowledge that fact and turn our energy towards issues we can help solve.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

If you are feeling anxious rely on your support system, your family, friends, don’t be afraid to reach out and have open, vulnerable conversations with one another, as we are all feeling similar ways right now.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way”- Marcus Aurelius

I believe that this obstacle we are facing now is teaching us to be more innovative and creative, not as individuals, but as a community.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I can start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be simple, lets all give more than we take.

