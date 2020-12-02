Jonah Engler: Wellness and health in the times of pandemic

Health means hope, and when you have hope, you have everything, as they say. Mental and physical wellness depends on how you lead your life. You can be healthy if you don’t rue over your past, bother yourself with the future too much, or think about troubles. The key is living in the moment with mindfulness. You have to care for your wellbeing and sustenance. When you talk about wellness in its entirety, you essentially refer to a specific set of activities, pursuits, and lifestyle decisions. It requires your commitment and focus. It has to be a more proactive approach rather than reactive.

Hence, if you wish to improve wellness, you have to see yourself as a complete being. You cannot divide yourself into parts as you as the “Self” is undivided. Pursuing the path of wellness in these pandemic times is more than the need of the hour. To work on it, you have to look at fitness in terms of the essential self, social self, physical self, and creative self. Let’s touch upon these aspects a bit.

The different components of wellness by Jonah Engler

Creativity

It refers to the combination of qualities in everyone that makes them unique from the other. It consists of many elements, such as thinking, control, emotions, leisure, stress handling, realistic expectations, etc. When you remain mentally active and open, your thinking allows you to be at your creative best and experiment. Emotionally, you can control your feelings; thus, it can be easy to manage both positive and negative emotions. You can have more confidence, but you would have control over it, not to let it border on arrogance. Similarly, you would do well on your work front, garnering satisfaction, and financial strength.

Physical self

It can be about the functioning and growth of your physical aspects. For this, you have to keep yourself in a healthy physical condition and be flexible. A balanced diet is also necessary.

Essential self

Jonah Engler points out that it is about your existence with oneself, others, and life as a whole. You can enhance this through spirituality, self-care, etc. When you become one with the universe, your personal belief grows stronger. You take care of yourself through prevention and care. For example, you would wear a mask to protect yourself from coronavirus. You would also feel comfortable in your skin as you identify with your gender. At the same time, you will not suffer from any identity crisis regarding cultural choice and beliefs.

Social life

To bring balance in this area of life, you have to pay attention to your relationship with family and friends. When you talk about friendship, you don’t mean having sexual or marital involvement with the person. Similarly, it can include any intimate relationships nurtured through pure trust and love when you say – family.

Making meaningful lifestyle changes can be beneficial if you focus on the areas of improvement first. Create a plan around it and include activities to measure up to your pre-determined goals.