Jonah Engler Recommends Regular Mindfulness Tasks for a Healthy Wellbeing

Cyber-conversing on social media is a new trend, and it has affected the young and older population, covering all walks of life. With the strong influence of modern technology on our lives, we sometimes forget to give our minds and body the relaxation they deserve. Mindfulness activities act as saviors by taking significantly less time from a daily schedule but offering huge returns.

Jonah Engler Advises Making Mindfulness Activities a Regular Practice

You must incorporate mindfulness regularly. Set up a specific time for mindfulness activities and meditation and stick to the same. If you cannot make time for all exercises every day, you can make a time-table and divide the tasks throughout the week. Sharing this time table with your children and other family members will enable them to stick to the process and nurture awareness. At first, discrepancies and sudden appointments need urgent eye, but eventually, the whole family will become aware of the process. Do not try to make it perfect, but focus on the qualitative results.

Appealing Kids towards Mindfulness Activities

Mindfulness activities thrive on communication and feedback from the children. Kids become more aware of their emotions when they meditate. Conversing about the feelings and encouraging them to do the same is a critical task for every parent. Creating awareness about the different feelings and having open and accepting communication is the key to get your kids to practice mindfulness activities.

To successfully engage the kid in the philanthropy and mindfulness activities, you have to make it appealing enough. Kids have a shorter attention span, and as a result, Jonah Engler suggests that you need effective measures to make them concentrated on one particular thing. You can use books and share tales. Also, assign one place in your house as a meditation corner. You can encourage the kids to decorate it on their own to churn their creative minds. Remember, the tasks you assign to your kid do not need criticizing. Moreover, you can create a meditation blanket or cape that can help them relax better. These small tasks can generate awareness in the minds of children.

Mindfulness Activities Affect the Brain in a Positive Way

Mindfulness activities and tasks, including meditation, lead to high mental clarity, decreased anxiety levels, and lower stress levels. Practicing meditation regularly results in a positive physiological change in the brain. For instance, the left hippocampus area of the brain assists us in the learning process. This area is related to our cognitive ability and memory, and emotional regulators, including empathy and awareness. Many research studies state that the hippocampus area’s cortical thickness grows in volume with the help of meditation. As a result, the gray-matter density augments and results in nurturing essential functions, such as self-awareness.

There exist a lot of resources that can accompany you to lead your child towards a mindful journey. Mindfulness tasks develop the most fundamental axis of our wellbeing, enveloping all aspects of our health and wellness.