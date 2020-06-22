Jonah Engler on Wellness Tips for Coming Out Fit after the Lockdown Period

The initial days of the lockdown were spent in understanding what “lockdown” actually is, and this was followed by gathering the essential supplies meant for your survival. Then you had to find out some means to spend 24 hours of a day with your family members within the 4 walls of your residence. At present, you have slowly become familiar with this. There is no denying the fact that the lockdown is getting the best of you and you want to make sure that you remain productive and active once all this is over. Now, your main challenge is to stay fit during this crisis period, and here are some wellness tips for coming out fit after the lockdown period comes to an end.

Getting moving

Exercise regularly will aid in reducing the levels of cortisol which happens to be a stress hormone. For this reason, regular workouts are essential for you during self-isolation. Make it a point to move virtually every part of your body every single day, and you might even go for a stroll around the block as well. The fresh air, the sunshine, and the movement will help to keep your body in good shape.

In case there is rain outside, then you can go for an online workout class. The majority of the fitness centers and gyms are taking their classes online for the convenience of the clients. When your body is being moved, all parts of your body can perform their job and your immune system will become stronger as well.

However, refrain from performing any high-intensity exercise too frequently since it might make your immune system weak. In case you are suffering from cardiac ailments, take the recommendations of your physician regarding what workouts can be done by you. If you have children at home, make sure you are involving them in several fun activities.

2. Get plenty of slumbers

Inadequate slumber is linked to cardiac problems, and therefore, makes it a point to sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours regularly. You likewise have T-cells which happen to be a kind of white blood cell, and it has been shown by research that insufficient sleep prevents the T-cells from combating infection. Proper slumber will provide sufficient rest to your body, and it will be able to recover and restore. You might suffer from sleep problems because of tension and stress; however, you will come across some easy steps which will aid in enhancing the quality of your slumber. Apart from this, emphasize on ingesting a properly balanced diet plus perform regular workouts as mentioned earlier.

3. Reduce anxiety and stress

At present you are living a life of uncertainty which can make you more tensed and anxious than usual. For this reason, it is extremely important to take care of your stress levels at this time. Too much stress will lead to the production of cortisol (the stress hormone) which can affect every cell within your system, make your immune system weak, and also increase inflammation.

Therefore, it is vital to take care of your mental health which will help to minimize the anxiety and stress in your life. Make it a point to stay connected and talk to your buddies and family members regarding how you are feeling during this time.

4. Stop smoking

Smoking can help to make your system exposed to bacterial and viral infections. You are going to challenge your lungs because of smoking and it is known to all of you that COVID-19 happens to be a respiratory ailment that can affect the lungs to a great extent. It will be a sensible idea to stop smoking for safeguarding your immune system and also for the health of your heart.

5. Reduce intake of alcohol

Even though a couple of glasses of wine might aid you in coping with the stress that you might be experiencing during this crisis period, the intake of alcoholic beverages can make your defense mechanisms weak in the long run. As a result, it will be prudent to lessen your intake of alcohol and try to find out other means to combat anxiety and stress instead. Other ways consist of sleeping adequately, exercising daily, and consuming healthy food items.

6. Consume healthy food items

While you are at home, it is natural for you to become lured to ingest lots of comfort treats such as chips, chocolates, and ice creams which can make you gain unwanted weight in the long run. This will be further compounded by a sedentary lifestyle. Take care of what you are consuming out there.

In case you like to eat sugary items, then go for some fresh fruits such as mangoes and dates. For snacks, eat something which is full of protein and does not contain too many fats and carbs. Refrain from eating slated chips and potatoes. Make sure that you receive nutrition for all the food groups out there and do not avoid any food group to slim down. Fiber-rich food items, as well as proteins, will help you to feel satiated and you will not feel like overeating in the long run.

7. Make it a point to unwind

Besides your day-to-day chores, try to make some time for amusement. This will help you to relax effectually. Watch a film or TV program along with your near and dear ones while self-isolating, and you may likewise catch up with your close buddies by utilizing video chats. It is essential to remain connected to your friends and other known people since this will boost the mental health and overall well-being of you as well as those people with whom you are chatting.

Conclusion

As per various studies, remaining sedentary can result in a detrimental effect on the physical and psychological health of the individuals. Hopefully, the above-mentioned tips will help you as well as your near and dear ones to stay in good shape during the lockdown period and come out fit and healthy once it happens to be over.