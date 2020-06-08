Jonah Engler on Top Wellness Tips to Take Care of Yourself If You Have Caught the Cold

In winter months it is often very easy to catch a cold and make one’s life miserable in the process. And it will not be possible to stop the bug once it has entered your system. According to https://www.inc.com/ , the first step of taking care of you is by preventing yourself from falling sick. Fortunately, you will come across some surefire ways to make it less awful. It will all depend on how you are taking care of yourself. In case you are looking for some ways to take care of yourself provided you have caught a cold, here are some essential guidelines by Jonah Engler for you to stick to.

1. Get lots of rest

Monitor flu manners. In case you are having flu-like symptoms, make it a point to inform your boss at your workplace that you will not be attending for a couple of days or even weeks (depending on the severity of your illness). Bear in mind that you are not only sick but also quite contagious as well. Use the use time to your advantage and get lots of much-needed repose. Sit cozily on your sofa and spend your time watching your favorite programs on TV, going through your favorite novels, or doing something interesting while your system is combating the virus.

2. Consume lots of fluids

Make it a point to drink lots of fluids. According to Jonah Engler, there is no need for the fluid to be water – it can be virtually anything from sports drinks, fruit juices, soups, and so on. In this way, you will be able to hydrate your respiratory system and the thick and nasty mucus will be converted to a thin and watery fluid such that it is possible to spit it out after coughing it up. This is better since otherwise, it might enter the lungs and cause infection. Staying hydrated is one of the best ways of coping with any kind of unwanted infection.

3. Treat fever and aches

Are you suffering from a fever? This is because your system has turned the heat up for fighting off the cold virus. Get your fever treated with the help of over-the-counter drugs such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, or naproxen. Take the advice of your physician regarding which one happens to be better for you. Aspirin must not be given to anyone whose age is less than 19 years. It is related to a condition referred to as Reye’s syndrome which happens to be a severe illness capable of damaging the liver and the brain.

4. Jonah Engler recommends taking vitamins

Your immune system can be boosted significantly by ingesting vitamin C and zinc. While zinc is present in milk and whole grains, pineapples, strawberries, and oranges are rich in the content of vitamin C. A supplement can also be taken if possible.

5. Look after your cough

Your hack can be treated with the help of over-the-counter medications. Make it a point to use an expectorant that will be able to convert the mucus into a fluid that can easily be coughed up. However, refrain from providing cold medication or cough medication to the kids who are under 4 years of age.

6. Never skip meals

It might be the fact that you don’t have much appetite given that you are suffering from sickness for quite some time. However, despite that, try to consume your meals regularly without skipping any. These meals will provide the much-needed energy to your system for effectively fighting the cold.

7. Save energy

Sadly, it implies skipping your dinners and happy hours with your buddies. Make it a point to relax a lot once you become sick since the world is not going to stop in case you are ill. It will be a sensible idea to allow your system to recover since exerting yourself will make you spend the additional energy which will be needed to combat your illness.

8. Don’t expose yourself to chilly temperatures

Try to avoid cold offices. If it is not possible to avoid working, make it a point to work from home sitting comfortably in your residence. Otherwise, put on the protective clothing that will help you to keep warm even in cold conditions. It is a fact that viruses and bacteria tend to thrive in cooler places, and it will be best to remain dry and warm if you like to stay away from those harmful elements.

9. Jonah Engler advises on practicing proper hygiene

Maintaining proper hygiene implies washing the hands for a minimum of 20 seconds using soap and warm water, and also focusing on what you are touching. In case you touch tray tables or door handles, make it a point to get your hands washed immediately. In case soap and sink are not available, go for a hand sanitizer. Spread the sanitizer evenly on both the hands till it dries completely. Otherwise, you might likewise employ a disinfectant that is used for cleaning the surroundings.

10. Use a humidifier

In case the sir within your abode happens to be dry, make use of a vaporizer or a humidifier for moistening it to ease coughs and congestion. Never make use of a warm mist since it might help in the development of bacteria in addition to molds. Moreover, maintain the cleanliness of the device for preventing the development of mold.

11. Use an antiviral

These drugs can be used as soon as the flu symptoms commence. These can reduce the flu to a great extent. Get in touch with your physician in case you are having flu-like symptoms. This is going to include those folks who are suffering from persistent conditions such as a weak immune system or issues with the heart, lungs, liver, or kidney.

Conclusion

It is a fact that there is no remedy for the common cold out there. Despite this, it will be possible for you to ease the symptoms, and these above-mentioned tips should help you to do so.